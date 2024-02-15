Joe Raedle

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is a well-known maker of tools and other related products which are sold under various brand names including Dewalt, Black + Decker, Craftsman, Stanley, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. The company says it is the world leader in tools and in engineered fastening systems, with around 60,000 employees. This stock peaked at around $220 per share, thanks to a boom in home improvement and consumer spending stimulus funds in 2021. These factors pulled a lot of demand forward, and recent results have not been as strong. However, it is likely to just be a matter of time before Stanley Black & Decker is experiencing a rebound in everything from financial results, to the share price.

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this stock has pulled back from recent highs of around $100 per share. It now trades right around the 200-day moving average of about $88.55, which is typically a strong support level. The 50-day moving average is $94.49. I consider this stock to be in the "buy zone" because it has just pulled back to the 200-day moving average. I also consider it a buy because the dividend yield is now approaching 4% and because the company is focused on cutting costs and improving profitability in the next couple of years.

The Dividend King

Stanley Black & Decker is a Dividend King and there are only about 55 companies that currently qualify for this title. To make this list, a company needs to have at least 50 years of consecutive dividend increases. Stanley Black & Decker has a 56-year history of consecutive dividend increases and it has been paying a dividend for 147 consecutive years. The company has been able to do this in spite of recessions and other factors, over many decades. This is extraordinary, especially since tool sales are typically impacted by the economy in general.

The dividend is currently $0.81 per quarter, which totals $3.24 per share, on an annual basis. This provides a yield of nearly 4%, which is just a bit below what many money market funds pay. If this company keeps up with its historical track record of raising dividends, investors who buy the current pullback in the stock could be poised for strong total returns when combining a yield of nearly 4%, along with potential share price appreciation. If we go back ten years, we can see that this company paid a 50 cent quarterly dividend, and now it pays 81 cents per quarter. That is an impressive level of growth in the dividend.

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analyst earnings estimates are at $4.13 for 2024, $5.84 for 2025, and $7.20 for 2026. If cost cutting measures are successful, these estimates could even be on the low side. I consider 2024 to be a transition year for this company and an ideal time to be dollar cost averaging into this stock, especially on pullbacks like we are seeing currently. When we get past 2024, earnings are expected to start moving up significantly and Stanley Black & Decker shares are only trading at about 15 times 2025 earnings estimates and around 12 times 2026 estimates. That suggests this stock is undervalued.

As for the balance sheet, Stanley Black & Decker has about $7.18 billion in debt and nearly $450 million in cash. For a company with well over $15 billion in annual revenues, this balance sheet appears decent to me, but I would not want to see debt levels rise from here. Hopefully, management will choose to reduce debt in the future. I would become more concerned with debt levels in the event of a major recession.

Recent Financial Results

On February 1, 2024, Stanley Black & Decker released Q4 results, issued guidance for 2024, and updated shareholders on some various plans. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.92 for Q4. The company guided for 2024 full year diluted GAAP earnings per share of between $1.60 to $2.85 and adjusted earnings per share of between $3.50 to $4.50. It also announced an agreement in December 2023, to divest Stanley Infrastructure for $760 million in cash. (Hopefully this cash will be used to pay down debt.) Management also said that the global cost reduction program was "on-track" for a $2 billion run-rate savings by the end of 2025. That is a massive cost savings; if successful it could have a significant impact on a company that has a current market capitalization of just under $14 billion and around 153.3 million shares outstanding. The company expects the cost savings to result in a profit margin rebound and it stated:

The Company continued executing a series of initiatives that are expected to generate $1.5 billion of pre-tax run-rate cost savings by the end of 2024 growing to $2 billion by the end of 2025. Of the $2 billion savings, $1.5 billion is expected to be delivered through a supply chain transformation that leverages strategic sourcing, drives operational excellence, consolidates facilities and optimizes the distribution network, and reduces complexity of the product portfolio. These actions are expected to return adjusted gross margins to historical 35%+ levels.

Potential Risk Factors

There are a number of potential downside risks. I mostly would be concerned with a major recession that could result if the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates too high for too long. This could cause a recession which impacts the demand for home improvement and the construction industry. A major recession would likely push back the expected rebound in earnings and potentially even cause the price to earnings multiple to shrink. Geopolitical issues and potential tariffs are another potential risk factor. Management needs to execute cost cutting plans successfully as well in order to achieve the expected improvement in earnings for 2025 and 2026.

In Summary

I see multiple upside catalysts for Stanley Black & Decker stock, which include the following: The stock price is down significantly from the pandemic highs of about $220 per share, and now appears undervalued. The dividend policy of this company is exceptional and it is likely to continue growing which could support a higher share price. The management is engaged in a major cost-cutting plan which could boost profits. Share buybacks could also boost the earnings per share numbers as well.

Industries related to home improvement and construction typically benefit from a lower interest rate environment, so when the Federal Reserve finally starts to ease on the massive rate increases it has implemented over the past couple of years, this could remove a major headwind. I believe the shares will benefit when interest rates drop, and the business (revenues) will also benefit from rate reductions. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to start easing in 2024, and this is another reason why the stock could be bottoming out at current levels. This is also why I find it an attractive stock to accumulate over the next several months.

We could see some pullbacks that are caused by market corrections or by industry-specific/company-specific issues which could include weaker than expected revenues and profits when quarterly results come out. Plus, expectations for lower interest rates and cost-cutting measures might take longer to implement, so I am only interested buying this stock on weakness and I do not plan to have a full position in it, until perhaps the end of 2024.

