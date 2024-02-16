My Oh My, 3 Strong Buys

NeoLeo/iStock via Getty Images

This graph with all its fun-colored dots represents all the real estate investment trusts ("REITs") publicly traded on major U.S. indices.

It seeks to capture where they fall along two very important lines: quality and valuation.

In other words, how stable and capable are they, and how inexpensive they are.

Those are two exceptionally important considerations you always - and I mean always - want to investigate, analyze, and determine BEFORE you invest in a company.

It's part of the risk vs. reward question.

Because if you buy something that's overvalued, even by a little, you risk lowering or even obliterating your profit potential.

And if you buy something that's under-qualified due to unproven management, shaky financial policies, or imprudent investment tactics…

You risk increasing your loss potential.

Neither risk should be part of your overarching investment strategy. No matter how tempting the potential reward side of the equation might look.

On the flipside, when you find a stock that manages to be both high-quality and low-cost?

That's an incentive to buy every time.

To Quote Benjamin Graham…

Let me offer one caution after that last statement so that nobody misconstrues what I'm saying.

Just because there's one incentive - even a major one - doesn't mean you shouldn't still also evaluate whether it's right for you. And that depends on a multitude of factors, including (but not necessarily limited to):

Your existing portfolio

Your investment and retirement goals

Your spare cash

Your other financial responsibilities

Your investment and overall temperament.

I very much stand behind the Strong Buy labels on the three stocks this article will detail. However, that doesn't mean everyone should buy them.

As always, do your own due diligence and assess your own situation before acting. Don't blindly follow the crowd. Any crowd.

To quote Benjamin Graham, father of value investing and Warren Buffett's mentor:

"The stock investor is neither right or wrong because others agreed or disagreed with him; he is right because his facts and analysis are right."

That's from his famous The Intelligent Investor, a book that so thoroughly impacted me, I incorporated it into one of my own books' titles, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide, not to mention my larger philosophy. So here's another thought for those of you who worry about keeping up with the stock market "Joneses":

"… investing isn't about beating others at their own game. It's about controlling yourself at your own game."

That involves both resisting peer pressure to buy what everyone else is buying and rejecting the idea that "cheap" automatically means "bargain." Otherwise, Graham accurately deduced, you're not really investing.

You're speculating. And, to quote him again:

"An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative."

If that doesn't sound good, it's because it isn't.

Don't Expect ARM-Like Growth; But That's a Good Thing

My regular readers are used to me quoting Benjamin Graham, including passages like:

"The speculator's primary interest lies in anticipating and profiting from market fluctuations. The investor's primary interest lies in acquiring and holding suitable securities at suitable prices."

This is because the latter know that the former's efforts tend "to be self-neutralizing and self-defeating."

As such, you won't find me buying something like Arm Holdings (ARM) right now. On top of the fact that I focus on dividend-paying stocks, particularly real estate investment trusts, I don't like its valuation one bit.

A stock that's "surged more than 70% in the last five [trading] days," as Yahoo Finance noted on Valentine's Day - and "nearly 50%" in one session - should be viewed as very risky.

To quote the article again, "investors just want to hear more AI mentions," which is exactly what CEO Rene Haas did on the company's recent earnings call.

Yet Needham & Company analyst Charles Shi told Yahoo Finance Live that ARM isn't even really engaged in this field. "It remains to be seen whether they can actually benefit from generative AI," he explained, considering how their existing exposure is "quite small."

As such, the risk of the stock taking a meteoric plummet from here are far too high.

The REIT picks below almost certainly won't see their stocks rise 50% in a single day. But they are undervalued and therefore should experience worthwhile share price appreciation.

Moreover, they provide exactly what they say they provide. They don't dupe investors into thinking they're worth more than they are.

They're quality stocks with unfairly lowered shares that should see notable gains going forward… without jeopardizing your profits or sanity in the process.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Thirty years ago, ARE was formed with a vision and drive to focus on the life science industry by developing and leasing the complex laboratories needed in the space.

The REIT pioneered the life science real estate class and has been the longest running developer and owner of Class A/A+ life science properties since its formation in 1994.

Alexandria has a market cap of approximately $19.7 billion and a 73.5 million SF asset base in North America comprised life science properties that are in operation, undergoing construction, or allocated for future development.

As of December 31, 2023, the life science REIT's portfolio consisted of:

42.0 million rentable square feet ("RSF") of operating properties

7.6 million RSF of properties undergoing construction or in development, and

23.9 million SF planned for future development.

While Alexandria is classified as an office REIT, in reality it is much more accurate to classify it as a life science REIT. In fact, ARE is the only pure-play life science REIT so there are no true peers to compare it with.

The difference comes into play due to the nature of tenants and the tasks performed at ARE's properties.

Alexandria leases its properties to leading multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that perform regulated tasks such as medical research and drug development which cannot be done from home.

The very nature of the work performed at ARE's laboratories insulates it from the work-from-home ("WFH") movement.

ARE has an impeccable list of top tenants that primarily consists of pharmaceutical companies, technology firms, and research institutions. Some of their top tenants include Pfizer, Alphabet, Eli Lily, Uber Technologies, and Harvard University.

ARE's top 20 tenants combined make up 35.5% of its annual rent and have a weighted average lease term ("WALT") of 9.6 years.

Additionally, 16 out of their top 20 tenants are investment-grade rated by S&P Global.

In January, the company released its 4Q and 2023 full-year operating results and reported total revenues during 2023 at $2.9 billion, compared with total revenues of $2.6 billion in 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 11.5%.

Funds from operations ("FFO") came in at $1.5 billion, or $8.97 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $8.42 per share in 2022. On a per share basis, the increase in FFO represents a growth rate of approximately 6.5%.

ARE reported solid leasing volume of 889,737 RSF during 4Q-23 and 4.3 million RSF during all of 2023.

For the full year, ARE's leasing volume of 4.3 million RSF is in line with their historical annual average between 2013 and 2020.

The company also reported a rental rate increase of 29.4%, or 15.8% on a cash basis for the full year in 2023.

Additionally, ARE's operating properties had an occupancy of 94.6% and for all tenants the company reported a WALT of 7.4 years.

Alexandria has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global.

The life science REIT has excellent debt metrics with a net debt + preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA of 5.1x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 39.42%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x.

Additionally, the company's debt is 98.1% fixed rate with a W.A. interest rate of 3.72% and a W.A. term to maturity of 12.8 years.

No debt matures before 2025 and the life science REIT reported 5.8 billion of liquidity at the end of 2023.

Since 2014 ARE has had an average Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") growth rate of 5.80% and an average dividend growth rate of 6.64%. Analysts expect AFFO per share to remain flat in 2024, but then to increase by 5% in both 2025 and 2026.

The stock pays a 4.50% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 64.92% and trades at a P/AFFO of 14.76x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 24.17x.

We rate Alexandria Real Estate a Strong Buy.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)

Mid-America is a Sunbelt focused multifamily REIT that specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of apartment communities which are primarily located in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest regions of the U.S.

MAA has a market cap of approximately $14.5 billion and a portfolio comprised of 102,662 apartment units located across 16 states and Washington, D.C.

By Same Store net operating income ("NOI") MAA's largest market is Atlanta which made up 12.7% of 3Q-23 NOI, followed by Dallas and Tampa which made up 10.0% and 6.9% respectively.

As seen below, MAA's apartment communities are primarily located in the Sunbelt, especially in the Southeast and Texas.

While there has been some recent concerns over multifamily supply risks in the Sunbelt, MAA mitigates this risk by diversifying across multiple submarkets and diversifying its portfolio by property type, renter price point, and property class.

By Submarket, 48% of its portfolio is classified as Inner Loop, 40% is classified as Suburban, and 12% is classified as Downtown / central business district ("CBD").

By Property Class, 54% of its portfolio consists of Class A-/B+, 33% of its portfolio consists of Class A+/A, and 13% of its portfolio consists of Class B/B-.

And by Property Type, 62% of its portfolio is made up of Garden Style apartments (3 stories or less), 34% is made up of mid-rise (4 to 9 stories), and 4% is made up of high rise apartments which MAA defines as 10 plus stories.

I like the fact that the majority of MAA's portfolio consists of Class A-/B+ (54%) as these properties should have a lower price point compared to much of the new supply coming to market.

In its most recent presentation, the company disclosed that on average the rent per unit at MAA's apartments is approximately $300 less than the new supply in its submarkets.

This provides a value proposition for the renter and should help MAA's competitive positioning against new supply in their markets.

MAA recently released its Q4 and full year 2023 operating results and reported rental and other revenues at $2.15 billion for the full year 2023, compared to $2.02 billion during 2022.

Total NOI was reported at $1.4 billion in 2023, compared to $1.3 billion in 2022 and Core FFO for the full year was reported at $1,098.1 million, or $9.17 per share, compared to Core FFO in 2022 of $1,008.2 million, or $8.50 per share.

Additionally, during Q4 2023, MAA's Same Store properties had an average physical occupancy of 95.5%.

During the release, the company also provided updated debt metrics including a total debt to adjusted total assets of 27.8% and a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 3.6x.

At the end of 2023, MAA's debt was 89.1% fixed rate with an average effective interest rate of 3.6% and an average term to maturity of 6.8 years. Plus the company has $791.8 million of liquidity consisting of cash and availability under their revolving credit facility.

MAA has an excellent dividend history and has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1994.

The multifamily REIT has not increased its dividend each year, but it has never suspended or cut the dividend over the past 3 decades.

Since 2014, MAA has had an average AFFO growth rate of 6.25% and an average dividend growth rate of 7.37%. Analysts expect AFFO growth to be muted in 2024 but then for AFFO per share to increase by 4% in 2025 and then by 12% in 2026.

The stock pays a 4.77% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 67.96% and trades at a P/AFFO of 14.97x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 19.18x.

We rate Mid-America Apartment Communities a Strong Buy.

Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Next up is Camden Property Trust which is similar to Mid-America in several ways.

Both REITs invest in apartment communities and specialize in the development, acquisition, and management of multifamily properties.

The main similarity, however, is that both multifamily REITs strategically focus on properties located in the Sunbelt region of the country.

CPT has a market cap of approximately $10.1 billion and a portfolio comprised of 172 multifamily properties, which contain around 58,600 apartment units across 15 markets in the U.S.

Additionally, the apartment REIT has 4 properties under development, which is expected to increase its total apartment homes to 59,800 upon completion.

CPT has significant exposure to the sunbelt region of the country, but unlike Mid-America it also has properties in California.

As of Q3 2023, CPT's largest market was Washington, D.C. which made up 12.7% of its NOI, followed by Houston and Phoenix which made up 11.6% and 8.5%, respectively.

Camden Property's portfolio is diversified by asset class, submarket, and building type.

62% of its portfolio consists of Class B properties and 38% are Class A properties. Similar to the previous multifamily REIT, I like the fact that the majority of CPT's properties are Class B as they should have a lower price point compared to the new supply that they are competing with.

CPT also diversifies its portfolio by location, with approximately 59% of its properties located in suburban areas and 41% located in urban areas.

At 59%, the bulk of CPT's portfolio consists of low-rise apartments, while mid-rise and high-rise apartments make up 28% and 9% respectively.

Additionally, the properties in CPT's portfolio have an average age of 15 years, an average rent of $1,999, and an average occupancy of 95% as of 3Q-23.

Earlier this month, CPT released its full year 2023 operating results and reported total property revenues of $1.5 billion, compared with $1.4 billion of total property revenues in 2022.

Total property NOI was reported at $993.1 million during 2023, compared to total property NOI of $924.7 million the previous year.

For the full year 2023, CPT reported Core FFO of $752.0 million, or $6.82 per share, compared to 2022 Core FFO of $712.8 million, or $6.52 per share, representing an increase of 4.60% on a per share basis.

Camden Property has an investment-grade balance sheet with a A3 credit rating from Moody's and an A- rating from S&P Global.

The apartment REIT is conservatively leveraged with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 4.1x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 42.72%, and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 6.73x.

At the end of 2023, CPT's debt was 77.2% fixed rate with a W.A. interest rate of 4.2% and a W.A. term to maturity of 5.6 years, plus the company had more than $1.4 billion of liquidity as of December 31, 2023.

Since 2014 CPT has had an average AFFO growth rate of 5.64% and a compound dividend growth rate of 4.73%. Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by -1% in 2024 and then increase by 1% in 2025 and by 15% in 2026.

The stock pays a 4.48% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 67.34% and trades at a P/AFFO of 15.49x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 21.43x.

We rate Camden Property Trust a Strong Buy.

My Oh My...

The legendary investor Sir John Templeton once said that:

"to buy when others are despondently selling and sell when others are greedily buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards."

Our stock selection process is rooted in selecting the highest quality companies that are trading at the widest margin of safety. This methodology involves consideration of:

the company's industry

the current competitive position within that sector

the "economic moat" around the company

the skills of the management team

the safety and reliability of the dividend

the valuation.

It's only after we pay close attention to these attributes that we make the determination as to whether or not the company is a strong buy. As Ben Graham explained:

"You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right."

Happy SWAN Investing!