My Oh My, 3 Strong Buys

Feb. 16, 2024 7:00 AM ETARE, MAA, CPT, ARM13 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I emphasize the importance of evaluating the quality and valuation of REITs before investing.
  • I highlight the risks of buying overvalued or under-qualified stocks and emphasize the need for individual analysis and due diligence.
  • I recommend three undervalued REITs: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., and Camden Property Trust.
3d render, black bishop chess piece stands in the middle of the chessboard between two rows of pawns, blue background

NeoLeo/iStock via Getty Images

Want to see a pretty picture?

How about the one below:

This graph with all its fun-colored dots represents all the real estate investment trusts ("REITs") publicly traded on major U.S. indices.

It seeks to

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, CPT, MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

C
Coany
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (11)
Another great article, Brad. I’m an early 40s married father of 1 and the last several years I’ve been building positions in value-dividend companies and a good amount of REIT exposure. You and other members of the SA community have been wonderful mentors to me. I appreciate it. Thank you
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (78.07K)
@Coany Congratulations.... I'm a few years ahead of you.... I have 5 kids ... 1 grand kid... and a dog (named Ace). Have a great weekend and all the best!

PS: I recently published REITs for Dummies (available on Amazon)
O
Optician52
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (422)
I don't know how you guys manage all these different positions. I have 15 stocks and 3 ETF'S. The struggle is real !
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (78.07K)
@Optician52 ETF sounds good to me ;)
O
Optician52
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (422)
@Brad Thomas I can't handle anymore. So I keep adding to existing positions.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (78.07K)
@Optician52 Ahh... dollar cost averaging can be a valuable tool IF YOU UNDERSTAND THE COMPANY AND KNOW WHY IT'S CHEAP.

All the best
J
Jcraig304
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (393)
CRE contagion is a real possibility this year, I’ll wait for a better entry point.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (78.07K)
@Jcraig304 Office for sure.... we've covered it here: seekingalpha.com/... and here: seekingalpha.com/...

Other sectors are doing just fine: seekingalpha.com/...

Point is: don't paint all CRE sectors by the same brush...

All the best
bkracadiaman profile picture
bkracadiaman
Today, 7:06 AM
Comments (112)
Brad,
Follow you and read most of your articles. I have MAA on my list of potential buys...waiting for a good entry point below $120. If I am not mistaken I saw MAA pop up as a "quant sell" yesterday which surprised me. Can you comment. Often perplexed by the quant rating system. Thanks
MusafirSingh profile picture
MusafirSingh
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (12)
@bkracadiaman I did saw that and acted on it, but then I saw it gained 2% today lol. Not sure what’s going on or how to interpret Quant system.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (78.07K)
@bkracadiaman I'm not familiar with the Quant model. Our screening models are based on fundamental analysis which includes in depth analysis of portfolio construction, income, balance sheets, and management risk analysis. We created a quality and value scoring system that generates constituents with the best total return prospects. Our Index can be seen here: www.marketvector.com/...

Thanks for reading and commenting. All the best
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:15 AM
Comments (78.07K)
@MusafirSingh Nice job!

I'll be interviewing the CEO again soon at iREIT!

All the best
