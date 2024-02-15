Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.17K Followers

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Sabella - VP, IR

Andy Hendricks - President & CEO

Andrew Smith - CFO & EVP

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Scott Gruber - Citi

Derek Podhaizer - Barclays Capital

Sean Mitchell - Daniel Energy Partners

Jim Rollyson - Raymond James

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Dan Kutz - Morgan Stanley & Co.

Ati Modak - Goldman Sachs

Saurabh Pant - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Doug Becker - Capital One Securities

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Kurt Hallead - The Benchmark Company

Don Crist - Johnson Rice & Company

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time. I'd like to welcome you to the Patterson-UTI Energy Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. I'll now hand the floor over to Mike Sabella, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Sabella

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Patterson-UTI's earnings conference call to discuss our fourth quarter 2023 results. With me today are Andy Hendricks, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, statements that are made in this conference call that refer to the company's or management's intentions, targets, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as disclosed in the company's SEC filings, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially and the company takes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Statements made in this conference call include non-GAAP financial measures. The required reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included on our website at patenergy.com and in the company's press

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PTEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PTEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.