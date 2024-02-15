Robert Way

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is continuing to struggle and investors in Alibaba certainly have a difficult time and hardly anything to be optimistic about. The stock is once again close to the all-time lows set in late 2022 around $58.

My last bullish article about Alibaba was published in November 2023 and since then, the stock declined another 8% in value. And while the pain for investors is continuing, I will once again renew my bullish thesis. In the following article, I will provide an update about the business and update my intrinsic value calculation. And additionally, I will look at the bigger picture to provide some context for Alibaba and make the case why we should not give up now.

Quarterly Results

Last week, Alibaba reported third quarter results and while the company beat revenue (by $270 million) as well as earnings per share (by $0.03 for non-GAAP numbers) estimates slightly, the results were rather a disappointment in my opinion.

Revenue increased from RMB 247,756 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to RMB 260,348 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 – resulting in 5.1% year-over-year growth. While the top line grew with a solid pace (although nowhere close to the growth rates Alibaba reported a few years ago), income from operations declined from RMB 35,031 million in the same quarter last year to RMB 22,511 million this quarter – a decline of 35.7% year-over-year. And diluted earnings per share (on GAAP basis) declined even 68.3% year-over-year from RMB 2.24 to RMB 0.71.

We can look at adjusted numbers and the picture is improving a bit as non-GAAP diluted earnings per share declined only slightly from RMB 2.41 in the same quarter last year to RMB 2.37 this quarter. And it could make sense here to look at the adjusted results as the year-over-year decrease of the operating income was primarily attributable to an impairment of intangible assets of Sun Art and an impairment of goodwill of Youku.

However, free cash flow declined as well. Instead of RMB 81,514 million in the same quarter last year, the company generated only RMB 56,5540 million in free cash flow – resulting in 30.6% year-over-year decline. The company is attributing the decline to higher capital expenditures as well as several one-time factors (for example, the timing of income tax payments).

Segment Results

When looking at the different segments, each of the six business segments contributed to revenue growth and in the last quarter three of the six segments already reported a positive adjusted EBITDA (after four business segments still reported negative numbers in the same quarter last year). In the following sections, we are looking at some of the businesses in more detail.

Let’s start by looking at Taobao and Tmall Group – the most important segment and cash cow of Alibaba. In the last quarter, the segment generated RMB 129,070 million in revenue and grew only slightly (1.6% year-over-year. And while the segment is generating almost the entire EBITDA of Alibaba, adjusted EBITDA increased only slightly from RMB 59,245 million in the same quarter last year to RMB 59,930 million this quarter. Management also pointed out that the last 11.11 Global Shopping Festival was successful and following the event order volume grew in the double-digits year-over-year.

The Cloud Intelligence Group also had to report low single digit growth rates for revenue. Year-over-year revenue increased 2.6% to RMB 28,066 million but while revenue almost stagnated, Alibaba improved profitability for the segment and adjusted EBITDA increased 86% year-over-year to RMB 2,364 million.

One of the most promising segments is the Total Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, which reported 43.8% top-line growth with revenue in the third quarter being RMB 28,516 million. However, the segment is still not profitable, and the adjusted EBITDA loss increased from only RMB 645 million in the same quarter last year to RMB 3,146 million this quarter. But Lazada will continue to focus on optimizing operating efficiency and with increased monetization and decreased logistics costs, the loss per order is narrowing year-over-year.

Cainiao, the logistics segment, increased revenue in the double-digits and reported RMB 28,476 million in revenue this quarter (23.7% year-over-year growth). Additionally, the segment reported an adjusted EIBTDA of RMB 961 million this quarter compared to a loss of RMB 12 million in the same quarter last year.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last article, I already pointed out that 7 times free cash flow is absurd. And Alibaba continues to trade for similar valuation multiples. Right now, Alibaba is trading for 13.13 times earnings. And while 13 times earnings per share seems to be somewhat reasonable for a business that is struggling to grow in the last few quarters, trading for 6.71 times free cash flow is beyond insane.

And although you might already know the results, we can update our intrinsic value calculation by using a discount cash flow calculation. As basis for our calculation, we are using once again the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $24,536 million (as the stock is trading in USD, I am also using the reporting numbers in USD and RMB at this point). And as always, we are calculating with a 10% discount rate, and we are using 2,540 million outstanding shares (ADR).

Similar to my last article we will calculate with extremely cautious assumptions. For starters, let’s assume once again 0% growth from now till perpetuity. Even in this rather unlikely scenario we get an intrinsic value of $96.60 for Alibaba. The stock would therefore trade about 25% below its intrinsic value at this point.

In my last article, I also calculated with 5% growth from now till perpetuity and this is leading to an intrinsic value of $193.20 for Alibaba. The stock would therefore trade 62% below its intrinsic value and in my opinion, 5% growth is still a rather cautious assumption at this point and Alibaba should easily be able to achieve these growth rates. The combination of top line growth, improving margins as several business segments might become profitable and share buybacks should easily lead to 5% growth for Alibaba. And as long as the stock price remains at such a low level, Alibaba can achieve these growth rates just by using share buybacks. In the calendar year 2023, Alibaba bought back shares for $9.5 billion and at current share prices this would result in repurchasing 5.3% of outstanding shares. And when using the entire free cash flow of the last four quarters, the company can repurchase about 13% of outstanding shares.

Bigger Picture

So far, we see Alibaba presenting itself in a similar state as in the last few quarters. We clearly see a business that is struggling to grow, and the reported numbers are not perfect. And we see a deeply undervalued stock.

And although I have written countless times about some major Chinese companies – including Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (BIDU) or JD.com (JD) – and although I talked about the Chinese economy – including high debt levels, struggling real estate or high youth unemployment – I never point out one of the most obvious facts: The Chinese stock market is in a bear market. Of course, we know that the major Chinese indices – or the MSCI China index – have declined more than 20% and are therefore technically in a bear market, but we never pointed out the obvious explanation.

We can actually look at the Great Financial Crisis in the United States and see several similarities. Starting with a stock market that declined more than 50% already, collapsing real estate companies and a government trying to stabilize the situation, we have many typical signs of a country in crisis. In the past, I rather focused on individual explanations for the mediocre performance of companies like Alibaba or Tencent. I rather focused tightening regulations and pressure from the government or the risk of a delisting instead of looking at the bigger picture.

Metrics

The Chinese stock market is clearly in a bear market. And we are seeing all the classical signs of a bear market. When looking at reported metrics, we can see the unemployment rate being higher during the last few years (although the increase was moderate). After being around 4% for several years, the unemployment rate was as high as 6% in the last few quarters. Especially youth unemployment rate (people between 16 and 24 year) reached levels above 20% in 2023, which is certainly indicating a problem.

When looking at GDP growth, the numbers are still positive (when looking at annual growth) but the year-over-year GDP growth is the lowest it has been in three decades. We must go back to 1990 to find similarly low numbers for China’s growth. And when looking at the Manufacturing PMI as well as the Non-Manufacturing PMI both metrics are hinting towards a recession and were below 50 for several times in the last two years.

Collapsing Real Estate Market

Aside from these numbers, we also have a crashing real estate market – another typical sign for a serious crisis – and another parallel to the Great Financial Crisis in the United States.

In the chart above, we see the apartments and commercial property sales declining since 2021 and the number of newly started residential buildings already peaked in 2019 and is constantly declining to levels we haven’t seen in the last 15 years. The IMF is also seeing the Chinese real estate market in a dire situation and is having doubts if the market will reach pre-crisis levels anytime soon.

Following the collapse of Evergrande, it remains to be seen if this was China’s Lehman moment and if the crisis can be contained or if ripple effects throughout the real estate industry and financial industry will follow. $300 billion in debt is a huge amount that can generate problems. For comparison, the banks failed 2023 in the United States had $550 billion in assets and this was already huge.

I simply don’t know enough about the Chinese banking system to make any predictions – and I don’t know if we will see a big crash or if tightening lending standards are enough to avoid a huge crisis. And the situation might get worse in China, with some banks collapsing in the coming months. But the stock market is always ahead of events and is anticipating future developments and therefore the fundamental development might still get worse while the stock market already found its bottom.

And such a crisis does not have to affect every sector and every business. We can find companies that performed well during the Dotcom Bubble or the Great Financial Crisis and in a similar manner, we will find companies withstanding the crisis in China quite well. And Alibaba seems like one of the companies withstanding the crisis quite well – nevertheless, the stock is punished along with countless other stocks and is trading for single digit valuation multiples.

Bottom Being Close?

And with the stock market being at multi-year lows once again, we can ask the question if the stock market might be close to its bottom. The Chinese government is also trying to stabilize the stock market – a drastic step we usually see only during serious bear markets.

It seems like the sentiment among investors is clearly bearish and resembles desperation. Stories about angry investors raging about the Chinese stock market can be seen as amusing but are also a sign for the sentiment. And for several quarters, I have the feeling that everyone who is investing in Chinese stocks for the long run is seen as an idiot – another sign for a stock market bottom. Of course, this is very subjective, and I might be victim to several biases here, but in my opinion, the time for bargain hunting in China is here.

Crystal Ball

These low single digit valuation multiples are the typical signs during a bear market with sentiment being extremely negative. But the good news is, this will pass and at some point, investors will get more optimistic again. And then the combination of two factors will usually propel stock prices higher:

Businesses like Alibaba and Tencent will be able to report better metrics again. Revenue will grow with a higher pace, margins will improve and as a result, earnings per share and free cash flow will grow with a higher pace. And growing free cash flow is justifying a higher stock price and the stock price should grow with the same pace as the business is growing.

again. Revenue will grow with a higher pace, margins will improve and as a result, earnings per share and free cash flow will grow with a higher pace. And growing free cash flow is justifying a higher stock price and the stock price should grow with the same pace as the business is growing. Additionally, investors are getting more optimistic and confidence returns and especially due to the business reporting higher growth rates, investors will ascribe higher valuation multiples to the business. And suddenly a P/FCF ratio of 7 for Alibaba seems completely absurd to everyone and we see 15 times free cash flow again. And when optimism is growing, investors will also ascribe 20 times or 25 times free cash flow to Alibaba. Especially if the fundamental business is growing with a higher pace.

Conclusion

I personally invested too early in Alibaba and Tencent – at least the first time I bought the two stocks, and these positions are 40% or 50% in the red. But after holding out this long, it seems important not to lose confidence now and get desperate and sell. Impatience is one of the huge enemies of every stock investor.

And for those not invested yet, the market crash we saw in China in the last two years is presenting a great buying opportunity. We often read about investors regretting not having invested in 2009 as most people were scared and afraid. And I think especially Alibaba is one of the great bargains of the last few years that people may be missing out on. Of course, this is always speculation. But Alibaba is combining a business with a wide economic moat, growth potential and trading for absurdly low valuation multiples.

