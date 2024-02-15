Luca Piccini Basile/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Iveco Group (OTCPK:IVCGF) has finally recovered and topped its 2022 IPO price of $10.51. Investors who received its shares after the spin-off from CNH Industrial (CNHI) and have held on to those shares had to wait two full years to be in the green. On the other side, those who jumped aboard when the share price was chopped in half around October 2022 are now sitting on 100+% gains. So, how should we consider the smallest among the main Western truck manufacturers? Is it the best pick within the industry? Is there still an upside? What could lead the stock higher?

To be transparent, Iveco has not been one of my best calls on SA. When I published my first article, I rated it as a sell. Since then, the stock is up 73%. In the meantime, I upgraded my rating to hold once I reviewed both CNH Industrial and Iveco a year after the spin-off. Leaving aside CNH Industrial, for now, Iveco showed improving signs in its profitability, where the company has always been the industry laggard.

Iveco recently reported its Q4 and FY23 results. It is time to go over the recently released financials and, more importantly, take a stance on where the company may be headed.

The Company

Those who are unfamiliar with the company should know that Iveco now runs the former On-Highway business of CNH Industrial. This means it manufactures trucks and vehicles with other related operations. Among the main truck manufacturers, Iveco is the smallest, with Europe being its main market, followed by South America.

As we can see from the two pie charts below, Iveco's industrial operations generated almost €16 billion in revenue, with 76% of this coming from Europe and another 9% coming from South America. If we look at the revenue split by segment, 57% comes from trucks, and 12% comes from buses.

Iveco Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

In Europe, in particular, Iveco is the market leader in LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles), while in the upper M&H (medium and heavy duty) segment it sells less than its peers such as Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) or Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY). The Swedish truck manufacturer, for instance, delivered over 300k units in Europe, while Iveco reported 136K deliveries in the same period.

Iveco Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

After the spin-off, Iveco has been focused on closing the gap with its peers in terms of profitability. In fact, it reported an EBIT margin that was barely positive, while some of its more established peers, such as Volvo and Paccar (PCAR) had gotten investors used to low double-digit margins.

Let's see why Mr. Market cheered a few days ago, after Iveco reported earnings and finally traded above its IPO price, pushing its market cap close to €3 billion.

Iveco's Latest Financials

Iveco's results beat expectations, with consolidated revenues up almost 13% YoY. The adj. EBIT was €940 million (+€413 million YoY), with a 5.8% margin (+210 bps YoY). If we consider only Iveco's Industrial Activities, we have an adj. EBIT of €818 million (vs. €424 million in 2022) and margin at 5.2% (+220 bps YoY). This led to an adj. net income of €352 million (a €127 million increase YoY) and adj. EPS of €1.23 (a €0.45 increase YoY).

So far, so good. Iveco was able to ride the tide of massive order intake that started after the pandemic. And it was also able to increase its margins from 2.4% reported two years ago to 5.8%. Yet, its peers performed much better as the graph below shows (I could not insert Iveco because YCharts doesn't include the ticker). Bear in mind, that Traton and Daimler Truck still have to report their earnings so they might as well have breached the 10% barrier.

Data by YCharts

Particularly impressive is Traton's performance (OTCPK:TRATF): from being barely profitable, the company has not caught up with its German peer Daimler Truck and is close to a double-digit margin. Traton's case shows that over the same period, a company could operate a massive turnaround and push its margins way above Iveco's 5.8%.

Moving on from the income statement to the balance sheet, Iveco shows a healthy situation. At the end of 2023, it reported €2.7 billion in cash and cash equivalent, while carrying an industrial debt of €1.6 billion. It also reports €5.9 billion in debt from its financial services, but we know this is due when selling vehicles through a financial branch. So, it isn't really worrisome. Considering its EBITDA was over €1.4 billion, we have a company whose industrial operations run at almost no leverage.

When we look at the cash flow statement, Iveco's free cash flow was €454 million, €412 million of which came from Industrial Activities. However, compared to FY 2022, Iveco's FCF decreased by €176 million. This is a bit strange since 2023 was a year, where cash flows exploded thanks to inventory clearing and eased raw materials' inflation.

Of all three main financial statements, the market usually reacts to what is reported in the income statement - that is, revenue growth, margins, earnings, etc. - and to a few metrics related to free cash flow. So, while I understand why the market cheered at Iveco's earnings if we put its results into context, I actually see the company trailing behind the industry. All of this happened during a very favorable cycle. Now, things for the quarters to come seem a bit grimmer.

Let me explain what I mean.

Iveco's Outlook

It is no secret that order books are shortening or, as I have often heard said during several earnings calls, "normalizing". This latter verb is used to keep investors calm and, to a certain extent, it is correct. We have, in fact, seen an absurd influx of demand between 2021 and 2022. With government funding decreasing and money costing more, it was about due to see a very hot market cool down a bit. Personally, I am not that worried about order books declining and I don't think we will go through a very harsh recession.

But, in any case, Iveco's book-to-bill numbers paint a clear picture that investors should be aware of.

Look at the tables below, which come directly from Iveco.

Iveco Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

We see that in Europe, orders are down 22%, with M&H trucks down 36% (this is the most profitable segment). South America is down 48%, with M&H underperforming with a -57%. The same goes for the Rest of the World, with orders down 17%. This leads to -25% in order intake for the group as a whole.

As a result, Iveco's guidance for this year is slightly negative to flat, as we can see from the table below. Once again, Iveco expects to perform the worst in the M&H segment, with European sales down 15% to 20%.

Iveco Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

The company disclosed it currently has 23 weeks of production already sold for LCV and around 20 weeks for M&H trucks. More or less, we have Q1 and part of Q2 covered. After that, we will have to see what Iveco's sales team will be able to capture in this year's market.

Iveco Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

An order intake decline, per se, is not a big deal in a cyclical industry. But for Iveco, it may be a bigger deal than its peers for a few reasons.

First of all, it doesn't have the scale and the operating leverage its peers have. Secondly, it is heavily exposed to a region whose economy is being hurt by high commodity prices and the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Third, it ventures into the trough of the cycle with lower profitability. This means that, for Iveco, to give up a few basis points on its margins will impact its earnings more on a percentage basis.

Iveco's Use of Excess Cash

Given this issue, Iveco seems to be confident enough to recommend to its Board the approval of an annual dividend of €0.22 per share, leading to a total amount of €59 million. Moreover, the Annual General Meeting should approve a share repurchase program to buy back up to 10 million shares outstanding, pouring up to €130 million into this effort .

True, Iveco will pay out around 25% of its earnings and Iveco has performed well in these two years.

However, given the company has been a stand-alone one only for a bit more than two years, I would have much rather appreciated focusing on key investments to make the company more profitable and able to compete worldwide.

Surely, investors cheered at Iveco's dividend, which sports a +2% yield. But I am inclined to think that this recent euphoria will have to face Iveco's real situation which should unwind as problematic over this year.

Right now, paying a dividend means: "I have no other investment to make and, therefore, I return the excess cash to the shareholders". But Iveco needs heavy investments to gain more and more traction against its peers.

However, there might be another reason why Iveco started to pay a dividend and buy back its own shares so soon after being spun off.

I have said more than once that I see only one reason to go long Iveco. This is because, in this industry, there are much better and more profitable picks. Yet, in an industry that should probably further consolidate, Iveco may receive important offers to be acquired by one of its largest competitors.

For example, Paccar could consolidate its European business by buying Iveco. Or Volvo could do the same to become the indisputable European leader with technologies and products for every need across all different truck segments.

In short, Iveco could be an M&A play. Other than that, I still see better picks within the industry.

Valuation And Conclusion

Iveco now trades at a 13 TTM PE. Considering its 2024 EPS should be lower than in 2023, its fwd multiple is actually higher.

Considering the industry, Iveco has become the most expensive stock right now, with Paccar and Volvo trading just a bit above a 12x PE.

Data by YCharts

To me, this multiple is a bit too much and it can only be explained by investors who are expecting a buyout offer. It means investors are currently willing to wait 13 years before getting their initial investment back through the company's earnings.

Now, apart from the M&A rumors, if I had to pay a 13 fwd PE, I would much rather buy a stock such as Deere (DE), rather than Iveco.

No matter how I look at the stock, I keep on seeing that, although Iveco has improved, it is still a business with competitors out-executing it. Therefore, given the recent price surge, I suggest locking in some gains, for those who made them, and moving on to better picks, more profitable with clearer prospects.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.