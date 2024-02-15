Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iveco Group: This Year Seems Ugly, Is It Time For M&A?

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • Iveco Group has recovered and surpassed its 2022 IPO price of $10.51, with investors seeing gains of over 100%.
  • The company reported strong financial results, with consolidated revenues up almost 13% YoY and an adj. EBIT margin of 5.8%.
  • Iveco Group plans to recommend an annual cash dividend of €0.22 per common share and seek approval for a share buyback program.
  • Iveco's high valuation could be an issue for investors.
Camion Iveco in fila fuori dalla concessionaria ufficiale

Luca Piccini Basile/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Iveco Group (OTCPK:IVCGF) has finally recovered and topped its 2022 IPO price of $10.51. Investors who received its shares after the spin-off from CNH Industrial (CNHI) and have held on to those shares had to wait

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.04K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IVCGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IVCGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVCGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.