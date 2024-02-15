Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coca-Cola's 62nd Annual Dividend Increase: Surprised And Concerned

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.75K Followers

Summary

  • The Coca-Cola Company announced its 62nd consecutive annual dividend increase, surprising with a 5.40% increase to 48.50 cents per share.
  • The company's payout ratio based on trailing twelve months of free cash flow has increased to 85.71%, raising concerns.
  • The projected yield on cost for someone buying Coca-Cola stock today is close to 5%, with expectations of a 5% dividend growth rate for the next 3 years.
  • With the increased dividend, I'd be interested in buying more of this stock at $55.

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Justin Sullivan

My grandpa was always punctual, sometimes to a fault. I recall him showing up at a few parties before the guests arrived, but he didn't mind as long as he was on time. "You could set your clock by me," he used to

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.75K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KO
--
COLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.