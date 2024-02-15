The Inflation Report Doesn't Really Change Anything

Dilok Klaisataporn

The CPI didn't decline as much as expected YoY (3.1% vs. 2.9% estimate), causing the market to drop following the report. The S&P 500 (SP500) fell by about 1.4% in one of its worst sessions of the year.

Perfect Time For Rotation And Consolidation

SPX (StockCharts.com)

Fears spread that the Fed won't cut rates for longer and might even raise rates to combat resurgent inflation. The sentiment pendulum has again swung to the ultra-hawkish Fed outlook side, which should present many compelling buying opportunities.

Of course, the market has become technically overbought, and it's preferable to have a consultation/pullback phase around the 5,000-4,750 range before proceeding higher. The temporary rise in the CPI creates the ideal opportunity for a healthy consolidation and rotation period here.

The Transitory Increase In CPI - Not a Big Deal

CPI results (Investing.com)

Also, the recent bump in the CPI is likely a transitory factor, and we may see more significant than anticipated declines in CPI inflation as we advance. After all, inflation cannot drop in a straight line, and it's expected to have some months of temporary increases.

Core - CPI Inflation Did Not Drop Fast Enough

CPI (TradingEconomics.com )

The core-CPI inflation did not even decline. It just did not decrease as expected. We see a flat reading over the last month, and the decline should continue as we move forward.

CPI - Dropping Gradually

CPI inflation (TradingEconomics.com )

CPI inflation fell significantly from 3.4% in the previous month. Still, the 3.1% reading was higher than the 2.9% expected CPI. However, no one said that inflation would drop in a straight line, and it's expected to see transitory discrepancies and upticks. Furthermore, under the hood of the CPI, much of the inflation increase is due to eating out, higher transportation prices, shelter, and other discretionary spending and services that could decline in future months.

Food inflation (bls.gov)

Food (at home) inflation was only 1.2%. Yet, food away from home surged by 5.1%. This dynamic illustrates that the cost of food (raw material) is running very low. Much of the rise is due to volatile service-related factors, which could decline soon. Also, we saw a significant increase in shelter costs and transportation services expenses.

Services inflation (bls.gov)

Shelter costs increased by 6%, and transportation services surged by 9.5% YoY. Medical services were only up by 0.6% YoY, a healthy development. Also, I must highlight that transportation costs surged despite lower energy prices. Therefore, this trend may not continue, and we should see transportation services costs drop in future months and quarters.

Shelter costs should also decline, as rents should not continue surging perpetually. We should also consider the dynamic of higher interest rates, which is exacerbating the rent cost issue. More demand for rent housing drives prices higher than they should be.

This is a unique paradox, as the Fed's tight monetary policy to fight inflation is enabling inflation to surge in some critical spots. As the Fed cuts rates, easing up mortgage rates should lead to a drop in inflation shelter costs.

All Inflation Is On The Services Side

Inflation (bls.gov)

It's remarkable, but all the inflation is on the services side. Services inflation was 5.4% vs. a decline of 0.3% on the commodities side of the equation. Therefore, we see massive progress on the inflation front despite the CPI figures. Also, if we break down commodities inflation further, we see fascinating results.

Commodity inflation (bls.gov)

Tobacco and other smoking products account for the lion's part of CPI commodity inflation, with a 7.4% rise YoY. Should this much emphasis be placed on tobacco-related inflation? People could smoke less, and inflation may drop more then.

The critical statistics, like used cars, were down by 3.5%. Apparel inflation was almost flat, and the new vehicle was only 0.7%. Medical was up by 3% and alcoholic beverages by 2.3%.

Technically, alcoholic beverages and tobacco could be applied to "food and energy," which is excluded from the core inflation reading. Also, rents could decrease as mortgage rates decline with a more accessible monetary policy.

The Inflation Takeaway

The moral of the story is that people should smoke less and eat more at home. Also, rent prices need to be lowered. Once relieved, CPI inflation could fall considerably. Transportation costs have also become too high and need correcting.

The services side of the economy, in general, should cool off more in the coming months. Also, due to the high emphasis on tobacco, alcohol, shelter, and other transitory services costs, the CPI is far from an optimal inflation gauge, in my view.

The Fed prefers the core-PCE gauge, which continues to fall with expectations. Other inflation gauges like the non-government, real-time, truflation inflation gauge show current inflation at only about 1.4%, suggesting that the lagging government inflation indicators may be overstating the threat of a resurgence.

Core-PCE: Lower And Lower

Core-PCE (TradingEconomics.com )

The core-PCE shows inflation continuing to move lower. The next PCE reading will come out on February 29th, with an expectation of 2.9%. We could see a better-than-expected reading, enabling the probability of a rate cut in March and May to increase. Truflation, an independent (non-government) inflation gauge, which illustrates the state of inflation much better than the PCE and CPI can (in my view), has inflation running around 1.42% now.

Deflation Is The Real Risk

Therefore, contrary to popular belief, deflation (not inflation) is the most significant risk to the U.S. economy and risk assets in the near term. The Fed knows this and should do everything possible to prevent disinflation from wrecking the fragile economic recovery process. Despite the jawboning and the hawkish rhetoric, the Fed will likely need to cut rates soon.

Fed Still Likely To Cut In May Or June

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

Despite expectations declining for a March and May rate cut, there is a solid probability that the Fed will start to drop rates at the May or June meeting. There's about a 40% probability of a May rate cut, and these odds could increase. Expectations for a rate cut sooner should increase as future PCE, CPI, and other readings likely illustrate inflation moderating more than expected.

Therefore, this worsening sentiment, inflation uncertainty, and expectations for tighter monetary policy are likely transitory. This dynamic presents an excellent opportunity for high-quality stock selling on sale in the coming weeks as this constructive rotation, consolidation, and pullback phase continues.

What is a couple of months in the greater scheme of things? Does it really matter if the Fed cuts in March, May, or June? What's important is that the wheels are clearly in motion, and a transitory uptick in CPI expectations is not likely to derail the train. More accessible monetary policy is approaching, and markets move in advance.

Therefore, we should see a transitory consolidation process before moving to new ATHs. Due to the higher-than-expected CPI and other temporary factors, we could see a near-term pullback in the S&P 500 Index (SP500) to about 4,850-4,750. However, dip buying will likely be aggressive. Thus, my base case year-end target for the S&P 500 remains 5,750.