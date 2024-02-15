Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Legrand SA (LGRVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2024 4:39 PM ETLegrand SA (LGRVF) Stock, LGRDY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.17K Followers

Legrand SA (OTCPK:LGRVF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 15, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Benoît Coquart - CEO

Franck Lemery - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Nick Amicucci - Cowen

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Alasdair Leslie - Societe Generale

Aurelio Calderon - Morgan Stanley

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andre Kukhnin - UBS

Kulwinder Rajpal - AlphaValue

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Legrand's 2023 Full Year Results Conference Call. For your information, this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to our CEO, Mr. Benoît Coquart and CFO, Mr. Franck Lemery. Please go ahead, sir.

Benoît Coquart

Thank you. Hello, everybody. Good morning. Thank you for connecting. So Franck, Ronan and myself are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2023 Full Year Conference Call and Webcast. As you know, we have published today our press release, financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer. Those documents are available on the Legrand website. After a few opening remarks, we will comment the results into more details.

I begin on Page 4 with the 4 key takeaways of this release. First, Legrand delivered outstanding 2023 results amid building markets in retreat. Second, we are actively executing our strategic roadmap. Third, we have laid out our full year targets. And last, we will host a Capital Markets Day in September 2024.

So moving to Page 6 and 7. I will start with an overview of sales. In 2023, our sales grew organically and through acquisitions by plus 4.7%, driven by an organic rise of plus 2.7% and a scope from acquisitions of plus 1.9%. With building markets in retreat in most geographies, these figures testify to Legrand resilience and confirm

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LGRVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGRVF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.