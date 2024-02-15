To sell or not to sell, that is the question... Nattakorn Maneerat

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trims its Paramount position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) was - and is still - the largest holder of Paramount Global's (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) (PARAP) non-voting shares. Until last quarter, the company owned almost 94 million shares, but yesterday we discovered that Berkshire's PARA position was trimmed down to 63.3 million shares.

The position was established in Q1/2021 and increased over the subsequent four quarters, but most of the shares (69 million) were bought right in Q1/2021. The price paid cannot have been much lower than $30 per share on average. Overall Berkshire invested probably around $2.5B in the non-voting PARA stock.

Almost half of the 69 million shares bought at the beginning were sold in Q4/2023 for prices that couldn't have been much higher than $15, so the loss was around 50% and likely even a bit higher. The total loss on the quarter's stock sales is therefore around $500m.

Given the average daily trading volume of about 16 million shares, assuming that Berkshire tried to stay below 20% of daily volume, it took around 10 trading days to sell the 31 million shares. It was therefore most probably not a continuous selling throughout the quarter (aka "sell as fast as possible").

Hence, from the volume alone we can't tell whether this was a complete change of heart and start of a complete sell-out or just a partial trimming.

Why Berkshire's sale matters

If this sale was just the beginning of a complete exit from the position, it would matter not only for the short term (predictable first-day sell-off), but also for the long term. In fact, given Paramount's different share classes, PARA holders could feel somewhat protected from unfair treatment with Buffett in the same boat. If Buffett sells out, it becomes somewhat more likely that the non-voting shareholders are treated less well than PARAA holders.

Is Paramount a Buffett position?

We don't know for sure, but it is likely that Buffett owned at least part of the stake, since he gave an interview with Becky Quick talking about the position as if it were his own. During that interview, he expressed little enthusiasm about the entertainment business in general, but indicated that he expected something interesting to happen to Paramount.

That's all we know. It might still be a position established by one of the other two investment managers, or a position co-owned by more than one investment manager at Berkshire, maybe including Buffett himself.

Why did Berkshire trim the stake?

We can't know for sure, but we can make a few educated guesses:

1) Tax-loss harvesting

This is very likely one of the reasons that motivated the seller. Some readers might find this odd, given that right in December the takeover talk around Paramount started for real and a high near-term return seemed more likely. But Berkshire cannot simply sell its position when the stock rallies, it just owns too many shares. Given that selling the entire hodgepodge of assets Paramount owns is complicated, some ups and downs in the process must be expected. So maybe Berkshire profited from the chatter that somewhat boosted the stock to trim its position and harvest some tax losses. It could buy back those same shares one month later - maybe now, when its holding report sends the stock back down.

I also noticed that Berkshire sold out of quite a few positions in Q4 and most of these positions were likely sold at a loss.

2) Lack of trust in the prospected sales process

At first, it seemed that both Apollo and Skydance wanted to take over only the controlling stake from National Amusements, which would have meant for Paramount's non-voting shareholders simply a switch from one controlling shareholder to a different one. This would clearly be a non-satisfactory outcome for all those that are betting on a lucrative sale of the company's many assets.

In addition, it would likely lead to many legal battles between those that effectively own the majority of the dollars invested in Paramount and those that, while having invested relatively little money, control the holding thanks to the special PARAA share class.

We have since learned that Skydance wants to take the controlling stake under the condition that there is an agreement to merge with Paramount as well. But this was only after the quarter had ended.

The basic problem with Skydance is related to the structure of a potential deal: Will Skydance and Paramount simply do an all-stock merger - which would involve putting a valuation on both businesses? In this case, if Skydance is valued too high, Paramount shareholders might lose a lot.

Warren Buffett and his investment managers very likely thought through all these potential outcomes before making their investment in PARA. They would certainly be ok with many of the possible results. Yet, there might have been some detail in the negotiations they received information about that caused them to rethink their analysis.

If this was the case, and you had followed Berkshire blindly into the stock, you would not be able to find a certain conclusion. And Berkshire's conclusion might not even be the right conclusion for you. (See below.)

3) Berkshire simply wants to allocate the money to a better idea

I have already mentioned that there was quite a lot of trimming and selling in Q4. In addition, there is still an undisclosed part in Berkshire's 13-F, for the second consecutive quarter. One or more holdings remain omitted from the list. As we have seen in my recent article "How (not) to piggyback on Buffett's stock ideas", such situations can be tricky to interpret.

It seems quite certain, however, that Berkshire is currently building a substantial position in one or more stocks. Maybe the investment managers in Omaha simply believe this new position offers much more certain returns than PARA stock.

What does Berkshire's trimming of its Paramount position mean for PARA investors?

In the case of points 1) and 3), there is not much to read into the PARA stock sales. If you have a better idea, go for it. If not, stay put.

Case 2) is more complicated.

First, we need to consider that Berkshire needs a good stock price for many weeks to make a profit, while most other investors just need a few minutes to sell out. For example, if a short squeeze following some positive event propelled the stock into the $30 range for a few hours, Berkshire would not make much money out of it - but most other investors that have bought in much lower than Berkshire could make a killing.

Second, as pointed out above, the chatter about Skydance got a lot more positive for PARA investors in January, while Berkshire trimmed its position in December at the latest. We also got a precise takeover offer from Byron Allen at the end of January.

Third, we need to consider that every investment decision is always the product of many, many inputs. There is no such thing as perfect knowledge about an absolutely certain outcome which nothing could ever obstruct. Buffett has doubts, too. He has already explained that he doesn't think highly about Paramount's business sector. This means the investment thesis likely depended on something else, beyond Paramount's regular operations. And if some part of the thesis becomes less likely to materialize, if some development points in the wrong direction, many other things become less certain as well. And when everything just looks like a coin toss, it might be smarter to sell out and switch to a more attractive investment.

Alas, we just don't know whether such a change of mind actually happened and if it was caused by specific events. Very likely there was a combination of reasons that ultimately caused the trimming. And we don't even know if the most recent events caused any regrets.

If you have done your homework and did not follow Berkshire blindly into the position, you should not be scared by the trimming, but keep in mind that the smarter thing to do is to always doubt and rethink your thesis from different perspectives anyway. Berkshire's 13-F filing is just one input; many others need to be considered as well.

Personally, I have added in recent days to my PARA stake and don't regret it at all.