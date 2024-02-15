Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buffett's Berkshire Trims Paramount: Should You Sell, Too?

Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
6.71K Followers

Summary

  • Yesterday, Berkshire Hathaway’s quarterly stock holdings report revealed that the company trimmed its Paramount stake by 32%.
  • Since the position is widely believed to be Warren Buffett’s, the news will likely weigh on the stock.
  • I have recently warned against blindly piggybacking on Buffett’s stock ideas, and this situation provides an excellent example.
  • In this article, we will examine the potential reasons for the trimming and what they may mean for those who followed Berkshire into the trade.

Stressed businessman feeling desperate on crisis stock market, investment concept.

To sell or not to sell, that is the question...

Nattakorn Maneerat

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trims its Paramount position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) was - and is still - the largest holder of Paramount Global's (

This article was written by

Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
6.71K Followers
Having always been a learning machine, I speak five languages, have worked as a sales agent, project manager, translator, computer consultant, software engineer, built a house with my own hands, published books and essays on literature, philosophy and art, have written for magazines of various kinds in different countries. After retiring early in 2004, little by little, I have become a fund manager for some friends and myself, following the principles of value investing laid out by Benjamin Graham, Phil Fisher, Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett. In my article “The Portfolio For Early Retirees” I presented a simple and practical way to structure an investment portfolio for early retirees. In 2015 I won the Seeking Alpha Contrarian Contest and was among the winners of several other competitions in later years. I have also been a regular contributor to Seeking Alpha Pro right from the start.I strive to gather above-average knowledge about my stock picks. As this takes many hours, despite managing my portfolio full-time, you should not expect me to throw out new ideas each and every week. My Investment Strategy Statement can be found here.Legal Disclaimer: My contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Although I do my utmost to procure high quality information, investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

Joe_G profile picture
Joe_G
Today, 6:41 PM
Comments (3.36K)
The endgame for PARA appears to be a merger or acquisition, but based on the prospective buyers who have emerged lately, there won’t be a buyout premium big enough to make up for the recent declines in PARA shares. Perhaps Buffett finally realized this and is in the process of correcting this mistake.
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 6:38 PM
Comments (2.94K)
Sorry but this is a meaningless position for WEB and Berkshire. I bet he’s selling out. He owns 10% of Paramount but it’s only .2% of his portfolio. He’s got many good things happening in his Portfolio. He was up $30 billion last quarter alone.
P
Porcelain Altar
Today, 6:22 PM
Comments (47)
Yeh. I’m with you and fully believe it’s number 1. Use the loss and then essentially average down. IMHO, not much has really changed since he purchased. The story has only gotten better. You don’t see the Grammys and the Super Bowl on Netflix or discovery. But Para is bringing it to them regarding streaming. That’s an easy task. That’s why there are so many streamers. It’s about the content, the deal makers, the connections and the pedigree.
Not to mention the history and their library. I could go on, but I’ll leave it here for tonight. Watch out for a Roku Paramount mash up in the meantime.
g
grocap
Today, 5:57 PM
Comments (100)
My first thought was management of the portfolio through tax loss harvesting. And, I still think that is the most likely explanation -- but only Buffett really knows. Maybe we will find out next quarter.
how_bout_we_talk profile picture
how_bout_we_talk
Today, 6:00 PM
Comments (3.16K)
@grocap I believe you will when he has sold the balance of it... No need for him to trim. He fell out of love with Shari, easy to do.. imo
Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
Today, 6:02 PM
Comments (2.41K)
@grocap For what it's worth, Chris Bloomstran, who bought PARA well before BRK and added steadily over many quarters up until Q3/23, also trimmed one quarter of his position in Q4. And he could certainly have sold out completely within a single trading day if he had wanted. So likely just tax-loss harvesting.

dataroma.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PARA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PARA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PARA
--
PARAA
--
PARAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.