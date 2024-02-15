RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (RKFL) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC:RKFL) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call February 15, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Jensen - CEO

Bennett Yankowitz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Jensen

We have a few more joined now. Let me just get my slides and then we'll get started. Share my slides down here. Can you see my screen, Ben?

Bennett Yankowitz

Yes.

Peter Jensen

The PowerPoint?

Bennett Yankowitz

Yes.

Peter Jensen

Excellent. So, let's get started. I'm Peter Jensen, the CEO of RocketFuel and with me I have Ben Yankowitz. He's our CFO. Many of you know us already. We keep our investors informed as good as we can through various means. We send out press releases. We have these webinars and send out emails. And actually, this week we've also decided to send out a physical letter.

The reason is, we still get questions from time-to-time from some of you, on information that we know we've communicated, but apparently you have not seen out there. And so, we try various forms. So feel free to always contact us directly. We have two emails that you can use always to contact us ceo@rocketfuel.inc or cfo@rocketfuel.inc. And I think we maybe also have an Investor Relations. And I can see now we also have Arvind Verma. He's our Chief Product Officer on the product side. Thanks for joining Arvind.

So, what we wanted to do today was basically provide some information that, we've received questions about. There's nothing in here today that, we have not already disclosed in various submissions, and press releases and what have you. But we just wanted to A) provide this information once again, and as always open the floor up for questions and answers.

So, I'd like to start with the general status about where we are as a company. As you know, we started in September 2020. We defined and refined our first product, our vision. We hired the product team. We built our first product and we started selling it, in the spring of 2022. We booked our first product revenue in the second quarter of calendar quarter of 2022.

It was $8,000 and really we set our goal there that, every quarter we just wanted to double our revenue on average. So, if it was $8,000, the first quarter should be $16,000, $32,000, $64,000, $128,000 and so on. If you double your quarter every, or double your revenue every quarter, that means you grow your revenue 16x every year, which is of course pretty aggressive, but especially in the beginning that is doable.

Now, we have done that. So, if I were to show this slide here, we were able to take it from $8,000 to all the way up to 646 in the last quarter. So, some quarters we triple like in Q3, some quarters, we little more than double, and some quarters we don't quite double. But if we can hit this on average, seven quarters in a row, that was our objective and we achieved our objective.

So, in addition, I also share some other metrics from time-to-time. We still have about $3 million in annual run rate. We have processed about 550,000 payment transactions for our customers. We do between 2,000 and 3,000 transactions a day. We move from one product to four products as we keep adding products. We have had approximately 140,000 different unique users, either individual shoppers, or other businesses using our solutions doing transactions with RocketFuel.

And we have five, we have a lot of small customers, but we have five large customers that are referenceable. When I say large, they have more than $1 billion in revenue and they're referenceable, and they use us every single day. So, that is looking backwards. That is where we are today from an operational perspective. Now, the reason for the growth is, of course, more customers, but also more products.

Now, I have received and we have received questions about what about happening in Q4, calendar Q4, because the growth was not as much, as you had previously said and that is true. And what we've communicated is that we did have some, one of our partners had some technical challenges, and that prevented some of our merchants from utilizing our product 100%.

And that is, we're a software company, and they are software companies and things happen. And this actually had an effect on our revenue. So, there was that from our partner, and then there was one merchant that had a drop in revenue. And even though we have many merchants, we do have a couple of big ones, and when their revenue goes down, or their volume goes down, so does ours.

They don't sell anything, we sell less than it affects us. And so, that is the reason. The good news is that, the first part of the problem, which was the most important one where one of our merchants could only use us about 50% has been resolved and therefore, we're now seeing the volume go up again. Okay. So, that is really where we are from a traction perspective.

The business is growing. I mean, growing more than 10x year-over-year, every quarter is good, obviously. Now, is it all rosy? Is everything perfect? No, it's not. Our company has challenges like any other company, and I've been in a few of them, and there's always challenges. And so, one of them is financing, because we are an early stage company and our strategy, is to invest in rapid growth to gain market share.

And that does include raising capital to fund this growth. And we are always talking to investors, about investing in our company. And our job is, of course, to raise as much money at the best price, for our shareholders. So that we achieve the least amount of dilution. We did have one investor that, had agreed to purchase 2 million shares at $0.25 a share in September, I believe it was.

And we signed the agreement. We signed a definitive agreement. This investor was brought to us through one of our partners that, we've done business with before, GK Capital. So, we really expected that when this investor signed everything that, they would follow through. Unfortunately, this investor defaulted on their obligation. And the consequence for us was that we were missing the $500,000 in our budgets.

And we also incurred and we are incurring some legal costs that, we were not expecting in regards to this. So yes, that's really what I want to say about the financing side. We are still talking to investors. The good news is, we are very close to cash flow positive. So, we're not burning much money. But we are still spending more money than, we're making. And therefore, we do need to continue to raise money.

Of course, if you look at the general macroeconomic conditions, everyone knows it's become much harder to raise money in general, and specifically in our vertical, if you will. But that's that. We're constantly looking to raise money, at the best possible price. We did not anticipate that this specific investor was going to default on us, especially because we've done business with some of these people before. But that's what happened.

So, that's on the financing side. Excuse me. To compensate for the missing $500,000, we had to reduce some costs. And we did that. And that included our accounting department as well as expenses for external auditors and more. So, that has had some implications on our stock. And Ben, you are more up to-date and more prepared to speak about that. So, maybe if you can just explain what happened and so on, please?

Bennett Yankowitz

Sure. I know people are upset that we've been late on our filing, since the September 30 quarter. Frankly, we're a small company and it's very expensive to be public, both for internal accounting and for audit fees. We are trying to get caught up and get back to public reporting again. But we're on a very tight budget. As Peter said, we had an investor pull out wrongfully.

We believe we breached a contract, but still, we missed the money. We cut costs significantly. Peter and I have not been paid for over a year now. We're taking deferring salary, taking some of it in equity, but we're really trying to conserve every penny right now to get to cash flow positive, and keep growing the company and attract new capital. But unfortunately, we just don't have the budget right now to go through a full SEC audit.

So, that did result in us getting delisted from the OTCQB. We still are a public company. We still do our other filings. Our stock is still tradable on the OTC expert markets, but I realize that you can't get a quote there and most brokers don't trade in that market. So, all we can tell you is we recognize the issue, and our plans are certainly to get current again in our filings, as soon as we're able to find the money to do that.

Peter Jensen

Yes. Anything else, Ben?

Bennett Yankowitz

No.

Peter Jensen

No. So, one thing that is important to note is that people can still buy and sell their shares. They just have to do it privately. Is that right, Ben?

Bennett Yankowitz

Yes. I mean, you could still do it through the OTC expert market. It's just that the OTC doesn't publish a quote. So, you would have to find a broker that does participate in that market, and see if they can arrange a trade, yes.

Peter Jensen

So, it's not that it's - but it's become harder. And as Ben says, we recognize that. Now, my focus is really to run the business. We want to continue growing this business aggressively like we have in the past. We have the products, we have the customers. We process transactions every day. We receive millions of dollars through our system in payment processing.

And my belief has always been that, if you keep growing your business and your revenue, you bring on customers, you produce good products, which Arvind does, and we deliver that to our customers, and we have satisfied customers, which we do, then you are building a valuable company. The value of the company, especially a software company, is a function of its revenue.

Of course, it's intellectual property with the products we have and so on. So, that's one question I've had. Well, does that mean my shares are not worth anything now? Of course not, right? If somebody comes tomorrow and says, I want to buy the company for X, then whether you can trade on E-Trade or not, the shareholders are still going to get their money, right? And so on.

And if and when we relist again, which by the way, we went through this process three years ago. So, we can easily do that again, once we feel that that is the best use of our money, then we will do that. It's just that right now, we need to make sure that we can run the business and keep growing it, and keeping our customers happy, and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on auditors does not help that.

So, that's the decision we unfortunately had to make, because we were missing the $500,000. Okay. So yes, I wanted to talk a lot about that valuation, right? Because if you look at other companies, and I've said this before, and this is the discussion we're having with investors, is companies like ours, they're being sold. There are many examples or several examples of companies that do something similar to ours.

And they're being sold in the market, to other companies. And they usually get between a Factor V and Factor 15 of the current annual run rate. So, if we take ours, it's about three, a little bit more, then you can say worst case, it's 15, best case, it's 45 right now, in the current market, markets go up and down, of course, but that's what we see out in the market. This is what we see other companies get sold for.

This is what we see other companies get funded with. And so, we see our colleagues in the industry, when they receive investments, it's at that valuation. And they are private companies. And that is, of course, a little bit of a difference. But it just proves that there are people who are putting a certain value on these kind of companies. So, that's all I want to say.

It is important to mention what Ben also mentioned that a part of the management team, is taking stock instead of salary, we're all in the same boat. It's not like we buy big yachts and so on. So, we are aligned with our shareholders, right? We want the shares to receive and have a good value, because when they do that, we all make money. It's all about return to our investors. And our focus is, to look at all different alternatives, to provide the best return to our shareholders. That's what we're here for.

So, with that, that was the update. I'm going to stop this now and then we'll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

There is a Q&A, if you can just go into the Q&A room or the chat room. Which one should they use, Ben, please?

A - Bennett Yankowitz

Yes, the Q&A function. And we do have one question in there already.

Peter Jensen

Okay, let's please go ahead. Can you read them, please, Ben? So, please, if you have questions, go into the Q&A room, type them in and we will address them.

Bennett Yankowitz

Sure. So, from Stacey Trim asks, under your leadership, our investment has crashed. Why are you the right leaders to correct this downturn?

Peter Jensen

Well, so, I don't know if it has crashed. The share price has gone down. The value of a company, is what people are willing to pay for it. So, two years ago, three years ago, we had no products, no customers, no revenue. I would say that product was not worth a lot of money. Now, we have products and revenue and customers. And I would say, the product is worth more.

So, I think I know what the question comes from, is that, but the stock price was a lot higher. And that is true. But there was not a lot of volume in it. So, if you really want to sell a million shares, you couldn't. And one thing we didn't mention, which we should, is that we do have unfortunately seen indications, I would say, and you're the lawyer, so you can comment on that.

We've seen indications that there are people in the market that, have been and are manipulating our stock, putting downward pressure on our stock. So, that's not something we can control. I mean, I think everyone knows that is sometimes what happens with OTC shares. There are people who are taking advantage of that. And what I've always said is, we're going to focus on the business and build the revenue.

And so, to answer your question, I don't know if I'm the best one, but I'm doing my best and growing the company, growing the revenue more than tenfold, doubling the revenue every quarter. I'm here in Silicon Valley, it's my sixth company. And you ask any VC whether that's what they normally see within one to two years, and they would say they have seen it, but the majority of the investments they make, they do not see it that quickly.

And so, that's my answer. But on the other hand, hi, I'm hired by the Board. And if the Board and the shareholders feel that they can find somebody better, that's a part of being the CEO for a start-up, or any company. We can get fired any day and all I can do, is do my best. And if the Board wants to find somebody else, I'm sure they will. What other questions do we have?

Bennett Yankowitz

Well, there's a follow-up question. What is your plan to correct it?

Peter Jensen

Correct what?

Bennett Yankowitz

Well, I assume the downturn in our stock price.

Peter Jensen

Well, we're focused on building a valuable company that people want to buy and invest in, right. That's what I care about. That is what it's all about, right. Those of you who know me, who've followed me, I've built five companies, I've sold five companies to IBM, to Cisco, to other companies. And that's how it works here in Silicon Valley. You take a company, you build a product, you solve a problem for a customer.

And as long as the revenue goes up, companies are going to come and they're going to offer to buy you. And then you can decide if you want to do it or not. Some do, some don't. But that's really the focus. So, to answer your question - we want to continue. And that is what we are laser focused on. Continue expanding our business. Keep bringing new customers on board.

Building new products that, solve problems for our customers and add value. And as long as we do that, we believe that the valuation of the company is going up. I mean, and when I say I believe this is, you ask any investor, any VC in Silicon Valley, what the most important factor for increasing value in a company is, they'll say, build revenue, right. Of course, profit is important.

But if you take any of the start-ups here, you take Facebook, Tesla, Uber, Lyft, LinkedIn, you can take them all down in San Francisco. They all focused on building their revenue and grew it as fast as they can. Salesforce is another good example. And of course, they want to get profit also, as much as they can. But they all prioritized growth and revenue over profit. And it's a proven business model that works.

And so, that is what we're focused on. Now, we are looking at all alternatives, because we, of course, have a couple of options, right. We should continue growing the company, but we could also sell the company tomorrow, right. We could merge with another company. I mean, all the traditional options that any CEO and management team has at its disposal, we've all, we're not, as you know, we can tell, we're not all 28 years old.

So, we have tried this multiple times. We know what the options are. We know what the pros and cons are. And we are constantly - I'm presenting that to the Board and saying, we can do A, B, and C, what do you think we should do? And I always come with my recommendation, as to what we should do. And then we make, or the Board makes a decision and I execute together with Ben and Arvind on that vision.

So, yes, that is, so the plan is keep growing the company, keep finding financing, and build the value of the company to as much as you can. And make sure that you can turn that into a return for the shareholders. So, that's, Ben, do you have any other comments, or did I forget here?

Bennett Yankowitz

Yes, no, I think that's correct. Yes, I would emphasize that, we do look at all our alternatives, whether it's financing or selling the company, or merging the company. I will say it's Stacy, and I don't mean this to be nasty or anything, but you asked why we're the right leaders. And I would say that, if anybody out there as a shareholder, does have a suggestion for other leadership to come in, we're open to that. We'll do - what's best for the shareholders.

Peter Jensen

And for us, I mean, I'm a shareholder, Ben is a shareholder, we're all shareholders. If somebody could come in and say, you know what, Peter, growing the company's revenue 16x year-over-year, you should have done 30x. And we can guarantee this person can do it better. Hallelujah. Come on board, because I have a lot of shares and my shares are going to be worth more. And I'd be happy to add a person, or replace me or whatever.

This is all about generating value for us all, our shareholders. So we are, we're totally open to anything. And by the way, that is a good point, Ben, because I get a lot of, we get a lot of, not a lot, we get a little bit of feedback and input about why don't you do this? No, not so much that. Actually, it's more why, why did you do that? Like, everything? It's like, why did you do that? Why did you do that?

And what we really could use is someone saying, how about this? Here's how I can help you. Here's how I can find an investor. Here's how I can find a new customer. Here's how I can find all these things. That is, that's going to help us all. And so all that is welcome, including, bringing new people on the team, because we need good people on the team, obviously.

So feel free to provide more questions into the Q&A room, if you'd like to ask any questions. Otherwise, as I said, you can send us an email anytime, ceo@rocketfuel.inc or cfo@rocketfuel.inc.

Bennett Yankowitz

Yes, I think that looks like there's no more questions.

Peter Jensen

Okay. Yes. So the objective of this call is simply to keep everyone informed and answer any questions and….

Bennett Yankowitz

Stacey - just replied, I would like to be considered for the Board. So yes, go ahead and contact me. And we'll set up a discussion.

Peter Jensen

Yes. Can I ask? No, I'll ask you offline where Stacey's from, but you know her. So yeah, we'll take that offline. All right. Thank you very much for attending. And thank you for your support and contact us anytime if there's any questions we can answer. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Bennett Yankowitz

Thank you.