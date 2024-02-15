Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.17K Followers

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Grandisson - CEO

François Morin - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Andrew Kligerman - TD Cowen

Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan

Michael Zaremski - BMO

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Bob Jian Huang - Morgan Stanley

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cave Montazeri - Deutsche Bank

David Motemaden - Evercore

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q4 2023 Arch Capital Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Before the company gets started with this update, management wants to first remind everyone that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. These statements are based upon management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information on the risks and other factors that may affect future performance, investors should review periodic reports that are filled by the company with the SEC from time to time.

Additionally, certain statements contained in the call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends the forward-looking statements in the call to be subject to the Safe Harbor created thereby.

Management will also make reference to certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The reconciliations to GAAP for each non-GAAP financial measure can be found in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ACGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACGL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.