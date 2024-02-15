Mongkol Onnuan

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fourth quarter results from Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). The customer engagement platform was one of the 2020 pandemic darlings, with soaring revenues leading to a sharp spike in shares. Over the last couple of years, revenue growth rates have plunged, and a number of key metrics have weakened quite a bit. While the company announced its usual set of beats for Q4, management again guided below for the current quarter, sending shares down more than 15% on Thursday.

For the fourth quarter, revenues came in at $1.08 billion, handily beating street estimates by about $40 million. It's not surprising to see the number come in ahead of what analysts expected, as the company has done this in each quarter for at least the past five years. Total revenue growth came in at less than 5%, its lowest number in several years, but this was partially due to a divestiture of the ValueFirst business on July 3, 2023. Organic growth in Q4 came in at 8%, roughly the same growth as Q3 saw.

The major revenue slowdown we've seen was a key reason why I was neutral on the shares back in November. While Twilio wasn't likely to continue 50% revenue growth forever as we saw a couple of years ago, the year ago period saw roughly 22% sales growth. Twilio has gone from some acquisitions in prior years to now divestitures, which has hurt overall numbers, but the organic growth rates have also collapsed. Since my previous article, shares have risen about 7%, but that's just half of the return of the S&P 500.

Perhaps the most surprising item in Wednesday's report was that the company is now losing customers. Twilio reported that it had more than 305,000 active customer accounts as of December 31, 2023, which is actually a sequential decline of about 1,000. This is the third straight quarter where the change in customers weakened, and Twilio had averaged 6,500 active customer account additions per quarter in the past four periods. As the chart below shows, the year-over-year growth rate has hit a new multi-year low.

Twilio Customer Account Growth (Company Earnings Reports)

Losing customers is not a good sign of future business, and that would appear to fit in with guidance. For Q1, management is calling for revenues of $1.025 billion to $1.035 billion, whereas the street was at $1.05 billion. Organic revenue growth is forecast to be just 5% to 6%, which would be a decline in the organic growth rate sequentially. The problem here is that I can't overreact to guidance upfront because company estimates tend to be below the street, enabling large beats down the road that we've continued to see.

One positive here is that Twilio is finally making substantial progress in its quest to find GAAP profitability. While the company still lost about $50 million from operations in Q4, excluding impairment and restructuring charges, that was only a fraction of the more than $214 million loss in the year ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $172.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $32.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 crushed street estimates by $0.28, continuing a long streak of (usually sizable) earnings beats.

Another positive here is that Twilio is finally starting to produce some decent cash flow. For the fiscal year, free cash flow came in at more than $363 million, compared to a burn of almost that amount in the year prior. Of course, a lot of this cash being generated is through cash flow statement add-backs from stock based compensation, so if these expenses were equally cash based the situation wouldn't be as rosy. The good news here is that Twilio has about $4 billion of cash and short-term investments versus just about a billion dollars in debt, so it is using some capital to buyback shares and get its outstanding share count down finally.

Twilio shares currently trade for about 2.5 times their expected sales figure for 2024, but shares used to trade in the mid to high single digits on P/S. The average street target of nearly $73 implies significant upside from here, but the street did see this name worth about $500 just a few years ago. While the revenue growth story here isn't the best, becoming a profitable company in the next couple of years may make the name more attractive to long term investors. Additionally, unprofitable tech names like this could become more in favor once the Fed starts cutting rates later this year, so I wouldn't necessarily bet against Twilio.

My main focus over the next couple of quarters will be how this shift towards reducing losses impacts the revenue situation. Revenue growth rates will improve once the divestiture anniversary is lapped, but can the company grow further if customer counts don't really improve or even continue to move lower? As the graphic below shows, the street is looking for revenue growth to go from the low single digits to the high single digits in just a year. These revenue issues are a key reason why activists are pushing for another business sale or perhaps even a sale of the whole company.

Twilio Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

I don't expect Twilio shares to trade outside of this low to mid-single digit price to sales ratio until we get more clarity on the revenue situation. Management talked on the call about a review of the underperforming Segment business, which should be finalized in the next few months. Once a future is decided there, we'll know if overall revenues are going to start growing again, or if a divestiture will push things down a bit. At that point, I'll be able to take a more in-depth look at the company's total valuation picture. Even after Thursday's drop, the price to sales number is up a couple of tenths since my previous article. While that might make it seem like investors are warming up to the name a bit, it is more a function of markets themselves rally to new highs almost every day now.

The customer decline in Q4 was certainly not welcomed, so I am keeping a hold rating on the stock for now. I will evaluate the situation again at the next earnings report to see if the decline was just a one-time thing or a sign of things to come. I am also waiting to see the reaction from Cathie Wood, as Ark Invest owns Twilio in three of its ETFs - the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Revolution ETF (ARKF). While Cathie Wood has been positive on the name, her firm has recently sold about 30% of its position, not counting redemptions.

In the end, Twilio reported a mixed set of results for Q4 on Wednesday. The company announced its usual top and bottom line beats, while also providing current quarter guidance below the street, as it often does. There was something for everyone to like here, as bears will focus on the sequential customer decline, while bulls will celebrate loss improvement efforts and positive cash flow. The stock doesn't trade at a substantial valuation here, but the company needs to do better for me to turn positive.