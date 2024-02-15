imaginima

Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter Update:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) just reported a fourth quarter that beat on every metric that matters, especially EBITDA, and distributable cash flow, which were $3.6 billion and $2 billion, respectively for the quarter and $13.7 billion and $7.6 billion, respectively for the year. Free cash flow after distributions was $970 million for the quarter, making for $3.6 billion for the year. This cash flow enabled the company to finish the year at around 4x leverage (I actually calculate lower, but the full balance sheet hasn't been released yet) even after spending around $2.3 billion on capital expenditures for the year, $1.6 billion growth, and $762 maintenance.

ET Performance and Guidance (Q4 Quarterly Presentation)

While $300 million of planned capital expenditures leaked into 2024, capital spending for 2024 is projected at $2.4 to $2.6 billion, which is lower than Bloomberg consolidated estimates of $3.29 billion. Much of the spending will be focused on the Nederland export terminal in Port Arthur, where there is room for expansion. Enterprise Products (EPD) owns much of the docking space and a bulk of the surrounding land at the Houston Ship Channel.

ET 2024 Capital Expenditure Breakdown (Q4 Quarterly Presentation)

Volume growth indicates that the pace of capital expenditures has been appropriate.

NGL fractionation volumes were up 16%.

NGL transportation volumes were up 10%.

NGL exports were up 13%.

Interstate gas transportation volumes were up 5%.

Midstream gathered volumes were up 5% (likely thanks to Crestwood).

Crude oil transportation and storage volumes were up 39% and 16% (again partly a Crestwood effect).

On Crestwood, the company is absorbing the Crestwood acquisition, doubling the expected cost synergies from $40 to $80 million ($65 million in 2024 versus the expected $20 million). These numbers are a drop in the bucket on a platform of ET's scale, but good in that they show discipline and execution on the M&A front (I already wrote about how I thought ET got a good buy with Crestwood).

On the financing front, the company's scale, lower leverage profile than a few years ago, and prodigious free cash flows are allowing for flexibility. The company issued ten and thirty year bonds at 5.55% and 5.95% respectively in addition to subordinated notes at 8%. Subsequent to those financings, the company recently called its C and D series preferred and announced its intention to call its series E preferred, all of which would have become prohibitively expensive capital if it started floating.

In short, I don't see anything to complain about here and lots to like. This company has found itself, running the business efficiently from both an operational and financial standpoints. Capital projects make strategic sense (especially the NGL fractionation, transport, and export pieces), M&A has been disciplined and again strategic. Moreover, deals have been done without convoluting the corporate structure. While the company still has USA Compression (USAC) and Sunoco (SUN) LP and GP stakes, they are relatively small versus the rest of the business at this point. Frankly, I could see at least the SUN LP and GP stakes being sold at some point.

Valuation:

The company still trades at EBITDA multiple and FCF yield discounts to the industry bellwether EPD. I understand the discount to a degree. For starters, ET Chairman Kelcy Warren has had some controversial moments in the past that largely have not existed with the Duncan family's control of EPD. EPD also has historically operated with less leverage, less M&A, and less structural complication. I think it can be argued that EPD perhaps has better core assets, but ET is not far behind. ET is also decently larger at this point and the difference between its 4x leverage and EPD's 3x makes little difference on the access or cost of capital front. If anything, the higher leverage adds some extra juice to ET's ROE. I am in no way saying anyone should sell EPD and to buy ET. I like them both at this point. If I had to choose, though, I'd add new dollars to ET simply on valuation.

Market Cap (@$14.11) $47.516 Cash $514 million Preferred Equity $6.1 billion Minority Interest $7.9 billion Debt $48.9 billion Enterprise Value $109.92 billion EV/EBITDA (Using 2024 $14.7 billion) 7.4x FCF Yield (Using 2024 $7.9 billion DCF) 16.6% Click to enlarge

Risk:

As with anything in energy, particularly MLPs, this name can trade sensitively to oil prices even though EBITDA is 90% fee-based. There is also the risk that it goes back to some bad habits of the past of doing non-strategic deals, using too much leverage, and giving up operating cost discipline. It has been several years now since we've seen that type of behavior, long enough to convert a skeptic like me that this m.o. is here to stay, but the bad old days returning is a risk here.

Conclusion:

I have to hand it to the company. While its methods over the years have at times led to a lagging share price and periods of bad ROIC, the tightening of permits and recent bouts of labor and materials inflation have proven its aggressive expansion prescient. You simply could not get the permitting to replicate many of ET's assets (particularly its interstate pipes). Even if you could get permitting, construction costs for many of ET's assets would be astronomical right now. That's true for most pipeline companies, which along with the steady and growing cash flows is why I like the space. ET sports nearly a 9% distribution yield that is growing low to mid-single digits and tax deferred. Like EPD I consider it a core holding, particularly for income-oriented investors.