enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) is a biotech to keep an eye on with respect to the middle part of this year. That's because it is gearing up to report interim results from its open-label phase 1/2 LEGEND study, which is using EG-70 [detalimogene voraplasmid] for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC]. Such results from this registrational trial are expected to be released in mid-2024.

If the results from this study are positive, then this creates another catalyst opportunity, which is that a Biologics Licensing Application [BLA] of EG-70 to the FDA could be filed in 2025. The thing is that proof-of-concept, of using this non-viral locally administered gene therapy, has already been established in a prior phase 1 study.

This is where patients who received EG-70 were able to achieve a high response rate, which is a good thing for these patients with NMIBC. There might be an opportunity for this company to expand itself in this patient population, and this would be with the ability to target BCG-naive NMIBC patients. Matter of fact, phase 2 interim efficacy data from this study targeting these specific NMIBC patients, is expected in the 2nd half of 2024. There is an earlier discovery phase candidate in the pipeline known as EG-i08, which is being advanced to treat patients with Cystic Fibrosis [CF] as well.

Lastly, the biotech believes that it is well-funded to operate its business into 2027.

EG-70 For The Treatment Of Patients With Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

The main clinical program in enGene's pipeline would be the use of EG-70 for the treatment of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC]. As I stated above, the goal of this biotech is to eventually be able to target two specific patient populations for this indication. That is the ability to target BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and then BCG-naive NMIBC patients. The lead phase 1/2 registrational study, known as LEGEND, is exploring the use of EG-70 for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC] is a type of bladder cancer as the name suggests, whereby it has not yet penetrated into the muscle walls of the bladder. The cancer only resides on the inner lining of the bladder wall. The global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031. This is a big market opportunity for sure, but this is only starting out with respect to targeting NMIBC patients.

However, there is plenty of room for extensive growth in this space. How so? That's because while the goal is to start with BCG-unresponsive and BCG-naive NMIBC patients, there is an ability to take the use of EG-70 and expand into the very same market segment. That is, to target these other indications:

Intermediate and locally advanced bladder cancer.

Genitourinary cancers - 7+ other types of cancers such as kidney cancer, prostate cancer, urothelial cancer, and so on.

The point is that enGene's technology is versatile enough to move beyond the original scope of only targeting patients with NMIBC. With the intention of first targeting patients with carcinoma in situ NMIBC. Meaning that the cancer stays within the inner layer tissue of the bladder cancer. This is a harder type of NMIBC to treat because there is a high recurrence rate and to remove requires either standard of care [SOC] TURBT or cystectomy.

As I stated above, the goal is to advance forward to the phase 1/2 LEGEND study, which has potential registrational purposes. This trial was already designed in mind to target both high-risk NMIBC patients who have not been completely treated with BCG or are BCG-naive. There is a major catalyst opportunity coming up for this specific late-stage program and that would be the release of interim results from this LEGEND study. Such interim data is expected to be released in mid-2024. The primary endpoint for this trial would be based on complete response [CR] measured by the number of patients without recurrence of high-grade disease. This efficacy endpoint measure will be measured over a 48-week period. This makes sense as an endpoint because NMIBC has a high recurrence rate.

How so? Well, consider that for all these patients who receive 1st-line BCG, 50% of them fail it. Thus, this is a place where EG-70 treatment could be ideal for these patients. This clinical candidate might be able to help these patients with NMIBC, but this remains to be seen in the ongoing registrational portion of the phase 1/2 LEGEND study. However, there is an encouraging sign that might point to a possible positive outcome. This would be with respect to prior data from the phase 1 portion of the study, whereby it was noted that treatment with EG-70 at 3 months was able to help these patients achieve a 68% complete response [CR] rate.

The best part about this biotech is its non-viral approach to developing gene therapies. That's because a major problem with viral gene therapies is that while they might work to penetrate the intended tissue, they have problems generating toxicity issues. Thus, it is possible that enGene might be able to overcome competitors using its non-viral DDX platform technology for EG-70 through these multiple measures:

Improved efficacy - viral gene therapies have limited efficacy.

Ability to re-dose patients - viral gene therapies can't be re-dosed as often due to toxicity issues.

Superior administration capabilities - viral gene therapies are challenging to administer.

Better manufacturing process - viral gene therapies require a complex manufacturing system, for instance, a lot require -80 degrees C for storage.

With all these improvements over viral gene therapies, it is highly possible that enGene could compete well in the targeting of patients with NMIBC. The best part of the DDX platform, besides its versatility in being utilized against other genitourinary tumors and Cystic Fibrosis [CF], is the dual immune activation it has.

What does this mean? Well, that's because EG-70 is able to deliver two immune activating functions, which are RIG-I agonist and IL-12. RIG-I agonism takes part in recruiting the innate part of a patient's immune system [natural killer cells or NK cells], while IL-12 recruits the adaptive part of the immune system [T-cells].

Even better, all of this dual immune activation is achieved with local administration. The hope is that EG-70 can help all of these bladder cancer patients. Why is that? Well, that's because, besides tumor recurrence and failure of intravesical therapy deployment, there are eventually only a few treatment options. The only treatment options possible thereafter are surgery involving radical cystectomy or intravenous treatment with KEYTRUDA as a monotherapy or combination therapy.

The thing is that EG-70 has a chance to still do well, even in light of KEYTRUDA being an option. That is because KEYTRUDA is not a physician's first choice of therapy for NMIBC patients and that is because of toxicity as a result of it.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, enGene Holdings Inc. had cash and cash equivalents of $81.5 million as of October 31st, 2023. It believed that this cash on hand, plus the $50 million debt facility from Hercules Capital [whereby only $22.5 million was drawn at closing from it], would be enough to fund its operations into Q2 of 2025. However, since then, it has been able to complete several financial transactions to boost its cash position going forward. Back on November 1st of 2023 it completed a reverse merger transaction with Forbion European Acquisition Corp [FEAC] and launched a public company with a completed upsized PIPE financing. This led the combined entity to obtain a total of $138 million to move the pipeline forward.

If this wasn't enough to fund its pipeline, there was another financial transaction that was recently done. This would be the oversubscribed $200 million private placement financing that was achieved. Both existing and new investors agreed to purchase 20 million shares of common stock of enGene at a price of $10 per share, which represents a 31% premium over the closing price of February 13th, 2024. This financial transaction is expected to close on February 16th, 2024, pending all customary closing conditions. Total gross proceeds from this private placement are expected to be $200 million before deducting expenses.

Remember above, where I talked about having an extensive cash runway? Well, that's because with all the recent financing that has been obtained, it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2027.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in enGene. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 1/2 registrational LEGEND study, which uses EG-70 for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive or BCG-naive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC]. Interim results are rapidly approaching, and the major risk is that the primary efficacy outcome measure may not be met with statistical significance.

A second risk to then consider would be with respect to the possible Biologics Licensing Application [BLA] filing of EG-70 for the treatment of these two patient populations with NMIBC. That's because even if the primary endpoint from this phase 1/2 registrational LEGEND study is met, then there is no guarantee that the FDA will accept the BLA filing for review of this drug candidate to treat this patient population. Nor that enGene will ultimately be given U.S. marketing approval for this clinical candidate either.

The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the expansion opportunities that exist for EG-70. This would be in terms of using it towards the treatment of intermediate/advanced bladder cancers and other genitourinary cancers. Even though NMIBC patients achieved a high complete response [CR] rate of 68% in the phase 1 portion of the LEGEND study, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain such a response when targeting other expansion opportunities. Nor EG-70 can be applied to the targeting of other disorders, like Cystic Fibrosis, which is only in the discovery phase at the moment.

Conclusion

The thing is that enGene Holdings Inc. has done well to advance its pipeline forward in that it is gearing up for a major inflection point in mid-2024. This is when it is expected to release interim results from the phase 1/2 LEGEND study, using EG-70 to treat patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC]. If the primary endpoint is met, then it will allow the company to be able to move towards filing a BLA of EG-70 for the treatment of this patient population in 2025.

There is an opportunity to possibly expand the use of this non-viral gene therapy towards the entire bladder cancer market if further data warrants such an advancement. Even if it doesn't expand beyond the scope of the NMIBC market, an enormous opportunity exists regardless. Why is that? That's because the global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031. Any indication targeted beyond the scope of treating NMIBC patients, would, in my opinion, be an added bonus for enGene Holdings Inc. shareholders.