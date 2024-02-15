Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

enGene Holdings: Mid-2024 NMIBC Data Could Lead To EG-70 BLA Filing

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • enGene Holdings Inc. expects interim results from the registrational phase 1/2 LEGEND study, using EG-70 for the treatment of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, in mid-2024.
  • If positive results are achieved from the release of results from the phase 1/2 registrational LEGEND study, then a Biologics Licensing Application of EG-70 to the FDA could happen in 2025.
  • The global non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031.
  • Potential to expand to the entire bladder cancer market and beyond eventually, because of the versatility of its non-viral DDX platform technology it has.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Science laboratory test tubes row with light blue liquid close-up

Vithun Khamsong/Moment via Getty Images

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) is a biotech to keep an eye on with respect to the middle part of this year. That's because it is gearing up to report interim results from its open-label

Please subscribe to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service "Biotech Analysis Central", whereby you can subscribe to either my "Full Tier" at $399/yr or my "Basic Tier" service at $299/yr instead. If you want to see what my articles are about you could also check out my "Free Tier" where you get a snippet of one of my 4 weekly ExclusiveBAC Articles, whereby I discuss biotechs in detail such as pipeline updates, catalysts, financials, and other information. Please do check out what I have to offer and see if my service is a right fit for you. 

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
11.98K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.