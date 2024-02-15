Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.18K Followers

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Petta - IR

Jack Taylor - President and CEO

Steve Alpart - CIO, Co-Head Originations

Marcin Urbaszek - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Delaney - Citizens JMP

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Doug Harter - UBS

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Operator

Good morning. My name is Donna and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be on listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to call over to Chris Petta with Investor Relations for Granite Point. Please go ahead.

Chris Petta

Thank you and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Marcin Urbaszek, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Alpart, our Chief Investment Officer; and Co-Head of Origination, Peter Morral, our Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations; and Steve Plust, our Chief Operating Officer.

After my introductory comments, Jack will provide a brief recap of market conditions and review our current business activities. Steve Alpart will discuss our portfolio, and Marcin will highlight key items from our financial results and capitalization.

The press release, financial tables, and earnings supplemental associated with today's call were filed yesterday with the SEC and are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. We expect to file our Form 10-K in the coming weeks.

I would like to remind you

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Millysioux
Today, 6:49 PM
Comments (126)
Dividend about to be whacked ??
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GPMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GPMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.