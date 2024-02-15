BitsAndSplits/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about fertilizers!

One of the stocks in my trading portfolio is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), a major producer of nitrogen fertilizer, which I have been monitoring for more than a decade, as it tells us so much about the health of its industry and agricultural demand, in general.

My most recent article was written on November 27, titled "Why CF Industries Is Poised To Move Much Higher."

Since then, shares have been roughly unchanged, lagging the market by 10 points.

Here's a part of my takeaway:

CF Industries remains a compelling investment, leveraging favorable energy differentials and robust global fertilizer demand. The recent surge in European natural gas prices, driven by geopolitical and weather factors, benefits CF. With solid fundamentals, including strong demand projections and strategic acquisitions, CF is well-positioned for sustained growth.

In this article, I'll update my thesis using the company's just-released Q4 earnings, which show that CF continues to enjoy significant advantages over its overseas peers and strong growth opportunities, including "green" fertilizers.

However, for now, pricing remains an issue, which explains the steep decline in revenues and earnings.

The good news is that this is likely a temporary issue. As CF is already attractively priced, I expect significant capital gains the moment pricing turns into a tailwind again.

With that said, let's dive into the details!

Lower Income, Aggressive Buybacks, And Supply Tailwinds

The company reported a strong financial performance for the full year 2023, with adjusted EBITDA reaching approximately $2.8 billion.

Net cash from operations and free cash flow also stood at $2.8 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.

While these numbers are significantly lower compared to prior-year numbers, they highlight the company's ability to generate substantial cash flows and operational profitability in a tough pricing environment, despite a balanced nitrogen supply-demand landscape and favorable global energy spreads, particularly in North America.

CF Industries

Looking ahead, the company sees the challenge for its industry of matching historical nitrogen demand growth rates with confirmed construction of new production capacity over the next four years, which is likely not enough to meet demand.

During its earnings call, the company recognized the risk of closure for existing ammonia production facilities due to constrained natural gas availability and rising costs.

In other words, it sees a favorable long-term impact on its own business from a demand and pricing point-of-view.

Looking ahead, over the next 4 years, confirmed construction of new nitrogen production capacity is not sufficient to keep pace with the historical nitrogen demand growth rate of roughly 1.5% per year in traditional applications. Adding to this tight supply-demand situation is the risk that existing ammonia production capacity in several important regions remains on the verge of permanent closure due to constrained availability and cost of natural gas. - CF 4Q23 Earnings Call.

Additionally, the emergence of demand for low-carbon ammonia in clean energy applications is expected to tighten the global supply-demand balance.

In response, the company plans to invest in high-return organic and inorganic projects, including the evaluation of a new low-carbon ammonia production plant in Louisiana.

While pursuing the growth opportunities that I will discuss in the next part of this article, the company remains committed to returning capital to shareholders.

With approximately $2.6 billion remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, the company expects to complete the repurchase program before the end of 2025.

Bear in mind that the remaining buyback balance translates to roughly 18% of its current market cap!

Over the past ten years, the company has bought back close to 30% of its shares!

The overview below shows what buybacks have done to the company's per-share production of nitrogen, which has consistently risen despite output being steady since 2016.

CF Industries

Since 2021, the company has returned roughly $3.4 billion to shareholders, most of it indirectly through buybacks.

CF Industries

Going back to industry developments, the company noted that supply constraints were an issue in the North American nitrogen channel, exacerbated by weather-related shutdowns affecting domestic production.

Moreover, supply challenges persist in key producing regions such as Europe and Trinidad, where issues with ammonia production economics and natural gas availability impact supply dynamics, which is bullish for the company.

CF Industries

In fact, looking ahead, the company anticipates continued favorable energy spreads between low-cost North American production and higher-cost production in Europe and Asia.

This is expected to support sustained margin opportunities for the company's low-cost manufacturing assets.

As we can see below, the forward energy curve indicates a favorable environment for the company's operations, reinforcing its competitive position in the global nitrogen market.

After all, North America is the single best place to be for energy-intensive companies due to abundant natural gas and pricing benefits.

CF Industries

The company's projections suggest continued profitability and growth potential for the foreseeable future - even if profitability is lower compared to the unusually strong year of 2022.

I believe if the natural gas supply situation in Europe does not improve soon, it could see a widening gap, causing CF to experience even stronger margins.

The biggest headwind would be some kind of deal with Russia to resume natural gas flows. However, I expect this to be only possible if a peace deal with Ukraine is reached, and even then, it's a bit of a long shot.

Investing In Growth

CF Industries isn't just waiting for prices to improve again. No, it's actively investing in growth.

For example, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company successfully finalized the acquisition of Incitec Pivot's Waggaman ammonia production facility.

The transaction, valued at approximately $1.2 billion after adjustments, included accounting for a long-term supply agreement with IPL's Dyno Nobel subsidiary.

Post-acquisition, the Waggaman facility's operational performance has been in line with expectations, generating margins comparable to the company's existing ammonia segment.

CF Industries

Furthermore, the company's growth plans include multiple projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

Noteworthy among these is the ongoing commissioning of a green ammonia project at the Donaldsonville facility.

In parallel, the company is actively evaluating options to procure renewable energy credits to facilitate the transition to green ammonia production.

Furthermore, preparations are underway for the operationalization of a CO2 dehydration and compression unit at the Donaldsonville site, scheduled for 2025.

This unit is pivotal in enabling low-carbon ammonia production, thereby positioning the company to capitalize on significant tax credit incentives.

CF Industries

Additionally, the company is exploring other carbon capture and storage opportunities with favorable return profiles.

A key aspect of the company's strategy involves conducting a front-end engineering design (FEED) study for a potential low-carbon ammonia plant at its Blue Point complex in Louisiana.

The study, estimating a total project cost of approximately $3 billion, underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation in its operational endeavors.

Valuation

All things considered (especially industry fundamentals), the company noted that it remains optimistic about its growth prospects and ability to create sustained value for shareholders.

Near-term industry fundamentals are expected to remain favorable, supported by the company's low-cost production network.

Furthermore, strategic investments in low-carbon ammonia production and other sustainability-driven initiatives present significant growth opportunities.

By leveraging its operational expertise and embracing innovative solutions, the company aims to capitalize on emerging market trends while delivering tangible benefits to stakeholders.

As bullish as this sounds, analysts expect both 2024 and 2025 to be poor years for cash flow growth, likely due to their expectations of further margin normalization.

Using the data in the chart below:

Analysts expect the company to see 13% lower operating cash flow (OCF) in 2024, followed by 10% lower operating cash flow in 2025. 2026 is expected to see 17% growth. Please note that these numbers are extremely volatile and dependent on fertilizer prices.

CF is currently trading at a blended P/OCF ratio of just 5.5x. This is well below its long-term normalized OCF multiple of 6.8x.

So, even if we use somewhat bearish analyst estimates, it's fair to say that CF has priced in a lot of weakness already.

FAST Graphs

When combining expected OCF growth rates with its valuation, we get an implied annual return of 6.9% through 2026.

As a result, I stick to what I wrote in my prior article:

I'm looking for prices between $90 and $100 with a longer-term upside to $120 and $150. That is based on my belief that natural gas prices will enter a long-term uptrend the moment economic growth expectations bottom. Furthermore, I do not believe that trade restrictions will be eased, which gives CF Industries long-term benefits in both volumes (sales) and pricing.

With that in mind, please note that CF is highly cyclical. Do not trade CF Industries Holdings, Inc. stock if you are a conservative (dividend) investor.

Takeaway

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. presents a compelling investment opportunity amidst challenging market conditions.

Despite recent pricing setbacks, the company's strong fundamentals and strategic initiatives position it for long-term growth.

Leveraging favorable energy differentials and robust global fertilizer demand, CF stands to benefit from its low-cost production network and sustainable practices.

With investments in green ammonia production and carbon capture technologies, CF demonstrates a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

While short-term cash flow projections may appear subdued, CF's discounted valuation suggests significant upside potential for patient investors.

Major risks are further weakness in natural gas prices, favorable supply developments overseas, and general market fluctuations.