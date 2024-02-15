Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Bob Iger Is Serious About A Comeback

Feb. 15, 2024 6:53 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock6 Comments
Steven Mallas
Summary

  • Disney CEO Robert Iger is motivated to position Disney for the next cycle of the streaming wars.
  • The market is optimistic due to solid numbers and potential catalysts.
  • Disney should aggressively attack their debt load, but it is nevertheless in good financial shape, with better free-cash-flow prospects.
  • Disney's assets make it a long-term buy, but investors will pay a premium in the short-term for this name; therefore, buy on price dips whenever possible.
ESPN The Party - Inside

Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment

Without a doubt, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CEO Robert Iger wanted the company's shares to see some sort of energetic reaction to Q1 stats reported on February 7, 2024. (Hey, he and I both, as we're both long the stock.) How else does

Steven Mallas
I have previously written articles for The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and AOLs BloggingStocks.I also write fiction. I have stories published at Nikki Finke's Hollywood Dementia site, including "The Streaming Service," "The Screenwriterman," "Mygalomorph" and "Spielberg's Last Film."Here is a link to my YA book, "Abner Wilcox Thornberry and The Witch of Wall Street."This is a collection of short horror stories: Tales From Salem, Mass.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, DIS, NFLX, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Besides long-term positions, I also trade these names in a short-term portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
The Epic announcement was interesting because I immediately thought, this is the interface of the future. When I turn on my Roku TV, why do I just see AppleTV, Disney+, Netflix etc arrayed as boring app icons like on an iPhone? Why not see portals to Disneyland-type worlds that I can dive into (maybe with some kind of VR headset).

And then yes, some of this will be about AI-assisted fan-generated material, although that's going to be a nightmare to police. DIS will want to maintain firmer control. Imagine fans deciding to show up at Disneyland in Disney costume and putting on their own performances for the crowds, perhaps a bit off color. I doubt that would be tolerated. Maybe that's another job for AI: automated censorship to keep things on-brand.
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
Well Bob it would help if you didn't botch the casting of Fantastic 4 (one of the properties they need to really do right, for their big comeback - the other being X-Men).

I still think this comes down to pedal to the metal. Are they making stuff that will get subscribers and box office customers, and steal them from competitors? Word is out that Dune 2 is great but that's WBD.
redarrow5150 profile picture
redarrow5150
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Iger is the problem.
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Yesterday, 7:22 PM
@redarrow5150 I wonder where the problem actually lies in their organizational structure. Iger isn't the person who thought Pedro Pascal would make a good Reed Richards. However, Iger is certainly responsible for his minions' decisions.

Why are so many bad decisions being made and how to stop it? I still feel like, when they went through one of their rounds of layoffs, they made some catastrophic choices and they're paying for it now.
T
The Real Cavalier
Yesterday, 7:10 PM
With 6,000 shares I sure hope this title holds up a year from now.
c
colinmaclaren
Yesterday, 7:46 PM
@The Real Cavalier a rally back to the highs of $190+ certainly would be much appreciated!!! Long $DIS
