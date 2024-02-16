Anton Petrus/Moment via Getty Images

Much lower Natural Gas prices (NG1:COM) affected the top and bottom lines of integrated oil majors in 2023. Among those firms affected, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) of Norway had a major decline in earnings. I last wrote about EQNR here with a Hold rating.

fnvz

The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a major realignment in Natural Gas sourcing in Europe in 2022, which resulted in a record year for EQNR.

However, as detailed below, EQNR's 2023 earnings weren't exactly paltry. 2023 Net Income was nearly $12B, and Adjusted Net Income was ~$36B, generating a lot of cash flow with which to pay investors hefty dividends.

Company Profile:

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Equinor’s operations are managed through operating segments, which are:

Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway)

Exploration & Production International (E&P International)

Exploration & Production USA (E&P USA)

Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP)

Renewables (REN).

Norway comprises 49% of EQNR's assets, followed by the U.S., at ~19%, Brazil, at 16%, the UK at 8%, with smaller holdings in other countries. The UK and Brazil had sizable increases in 2023, up 49% and 15%, respectively:

EQNR site

Earnings:

Crude oil revenues were down just 3% in 2023, at nearly $57B, and were actually up 21% in Q4 '23, whereas Natural Gas revenues plummeted 60% in 2023, and were also down 57% in Q4 '23.

European Gas formed the overwhelming majority of EQNR's natural gas revenues, at 88% in 2023 - that's where they took the biggest revenue hit, of ~$35B. Still, even with that decline, EQNR had over $26B in Natural Gas revenues in 2023.

EQNR site

These Q4 '23 and full year 2023 comps illustrate what an extraordinary year 2022 was for EQNR. Even with all of these declines, EQNR delivered adjusted earnings of $36B, which was its second-best result ever.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Acquisitions/Dispositions:

January '23 - Equinor closed a transaction with the Bregentved Group and members of the executive board of BeGreen Solar Aps to acquire 100% of the shares in the Danish solar developer BeGreen Solar Aps for USD $252M.

June '23 - EQNR acquired 100% of the shares in Suncor Energy UK Limited for a total consideration of USD $847M.

November '23 - EQNR Equinor acquired 100% of the shares in Horus Investimentos S.A., the parent company of Rio Energy, a leading onshore renewables company in Brazil for $268M.

January '24 - EQNR did a swap with BP for its Beacon Wind Holdings LLC in the US, acquiring BP's 50% share of Empire Offshore WindHoldings LLC. This transaction gives EQNR 100% ownership of the Empire Wind project.

-EQNR sold its non-operated 100% equity position in the Corrib gas project in Ireland for $371M in March '23.

-In December '24, EQNR entered into an agreement to sell its interests in assets in Azerbaijan to the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). The assets have been classified as held for sale, resulting in a USD $310M impairment on EQNR's consolidated income statement.

Capex:

Management expects to spend ~$13B on CapEx in 2024, and to increase that to $14 billion to $15 billion in 2025 to 2027.

Dividends:

Management declared another $.30 regular dividend and another $.60 extraordinary dividend, for the 4th straight quarter, based upon Q4 '23 results.

Moving forward, they propose to raise the regular dividend to $.35/quarter, with subsequent annual $.02/share increases. They also proposed an extraordinary cash dividend of USD 0.35/ share, which would bring the quarterly total payout to $.70/share, down from the $.90 quarterly total EQNR paid in 2023.

At $25.11, the current $.30/share payout yields 4.78%, and the $.60 extraordinary cash dividend yields 9.56%, for a total dividend yield of over 14%.

A future $.70/share quarterly payout would equal a dividend yield of 11.15%, still very attractive. Management also announced a 2-year share buy-back program for 2024-2025 of USD $10-12B in total, with up to USD $6B for 2024.

"The Board is clear on its intention to continue the extraordinary dividend for the first three quarters of 2024, and then expects to conclude the use of extraordinary dividends. Share buyback is an integrated part of our capital distribution. We continue our program from 2021 of annual buybacks of $1.2 billion, but based on our balance sheet and the plans we present today, we will do more in 2024 and 2025." (Q4 '23 call)

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

On an EPS basis, EQNR's dividend payout ratio was 102.27% in Q4 '23, and 91.60% in full year 2023. However, remember that EPS includes a great deal of non-cash Depreciation and Amortization.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Taxes: While Norway imposes a 25% withholding tax on dividends received by foreign investors, there is a tax credit on foreign taxes paid that you can take on your U.S. tax return. However, you should consult your tax advisor for more info on this matter.

Profitability & Leverage:

The lower Net Income in 2023 brought down EQNR's ROA and ROE. EBITDA Margin also fell but remained slightly higher than average for the oil majors industry. EQNR's Net Debt/EBITDA rose, but remained lower than average, and its Interest coverage was roughly in line with the industry average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt & Liquidity:

With EQNR's strong cash flow, management was able to reduce debt by 8% in 2023, maintaining a similar Asset/debt ratio. EQNR had $9.64B in cash as of 12/31/23.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Performance:

Although 2023 was EQNR's 2nd best economic performance, Wall Street hasn't given it a base on balls - the tough comps and the lower future dividends have weighed upon sentiment, forcing EQNR's price performance to lag that of its industry.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analysts' Price Targets:

It has been a mixed bag of grades for EQNR from analysts over the past few months, with downgrades from DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley, and RBC; an upgrade to Buy from BofA, and an initiation of coverage at Market Perform, with a $28.00 price target from TD Cowen:

fnvz

At $25.11, is 5% below analysts' lowest target of $25.40, and 31% below their $33.00 average price target:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuations:

EQNR looks somewhat undervalued on a forward P/E basis, at 7.47X vs. the 8X industry average. Its 2.10X EV/EBITDA valuation is less than half of the industry's 5.38X average, while its P/Sales is slightly lower than average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

At $25.11, EQNR is 6% above its 52-week low, and looks oversold on its stochastic chart.

Although its 2023 stats look ugly in comparison to a record year in 2022, EQNR is a cash cow that will continue to pump out attractive income for shareholders. We rate it a long-term buy, but you may want to buy in tranches, with market sentiment so low. There are also options available.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.