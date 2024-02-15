erlucho

The Q4 Earnings Season for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has finally begun, and one of the first companies to report its results is Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC). Overall, the company had a solid year across the board, with increased production, higher all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins, and significant growth in free cash flow generation. This was helped by a record year for its Tasiast Mine in Mauritania, a solid year from Paracatu, which produced just shy of 600,000 ounces of gold, and a phenomenal year from La Coipa with ~260,000 ounces produced at very attractive margins.

In this update, we'll dig into the Q4/FY2023 results, recent developments, and whether KGC is worthy of investment at current levels.

Q4 Production & Sales

Kinross reported its Q4 and FY2023 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~546,500 ounces and annual production of ~2.15 million ounces of gold. This represented an 8% decline in quarterly production from the year-ago period, but this was largely because of being up against difficult comparisons with a massive quarter from Paracatu (~180,800 ounces), and a very strong finish to Q4 from Tasiast as well. That said, while production was lower year-over-year in Q4, annual production increased by 10% (~1.96 million ounces ---> 2.15 million ounces) driven by a record year from Tasiast following its 24k Expansion, and a very solid year from La Coipa, with these two assets helping to drag down company-wide costs.

Just as importantly, Kinross was one of the few producers to beat production and cost guidance, with Kinross guiding for ~2.10 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,320/oz last year, helping to restore confidence after three consecutive annual misses. And while production is expected to be down slightly year-over-year, investors should feel much better about the company's long-term outlook with more solid intercepts and resource growth out of its Great Bear Project in Canada, which we'll cover later.

Kinross Gold - Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart Kinross Actual Production vs. Guidance - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the production results a little closer, Tasiast had a monster Q4 and year, ~160,800 ounces at $654/oz cost of sales in Q4 on the back of record throughput (~2.06 million tonnes processed at 3.06 grams per tonne of gold). As for the annual results, production came in at ~620,800 ounces, making this one of the best assets from a scale standpoint in Africa and in similar company to assets like Loulo-Gounkoto, Fekola, Kibali, Ahafo, and Tarkwa. This production was achieved at costs well below the industry average (cost of sales: $661/oz vs. $732/oz in 2022), with Kinross noting that while it has seen inflationary pressures in Brazil (Paracatu), Tasiast has been more sheltered with lower relative inflation. And looking ahead to 2024, Tasiast should have another solid year, with production of 600,000+ ounces at sub $700/oz cost of sales.

Kinross Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving to Paracatu, the mine had to lap difficult comparisons in Q4 and saw a 29% decline in production (~127,900 ounces vs. ~181,000 ounces) on the back of lower grades and recoveries. However, annual production was up 2% year-over-year to ~588,000 ounces, albeit at 4% higher costs at $909/oz. Fortunately, the higher costs at Paracatu and its US segment were partially offset by La Coipa, which saw production more than double in its first full year of commercial production. In fact, annual production at the Chilean asset was ~260,100 ounces at cost of sales of $681/oz, well below the consolidated average and up materially from the ~109,600 ounces produced last year.

Kinross Quarterly Revenue - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally, looking at sales performance, Kinross reported revenue of ~$1.1 billion (+2% year-over-year) with the benefit of higher ounces sold than produced (~565,400 ounces sold vs. ~546,500 ounces produced), and a higher average realized gold price of $1,974/oz. Meanwhile, annual revenue also increased materially to ~$4.24 billion given the stronger gold price and more ounces sold, resulting in a significant increase in operating cash flow to $411 million and ~$1.60 billion in Q4 and FY2023, respectively. The latter figure was up 60% year-over-year and contributed to over a 100% increase in attributable free cash flow. The result was that Kinross ended the year with ~$350 million in cash and ~$2.0 billion in net debt after repaying the $140 million balance on its Tasiast loan and $50 million on its revolving credit facility in Q4.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, we saw a solid year here as well, with all-in sustaining costs up over 9% in Q4 to $1,353/oz, but AISC margins up over 20% ($621/oz vs. $495/oz) because of a much higher average realized gold price. Meanwhile, Kinross' full-year AISC of $1,316/oz was up over 3% year-over-year, but this represented a much lower increase than some of its peers like Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) and was marginally ahead of expectations. As for margin performance, FY2023 AISC margins soared to $629/oz vs. $522/oz, a 20%+ increase year-over-year.

Unfortunately, it may be tough to maintain this margin expansion without cooperation from the gold price this year given its cost guidance of $1,360/oz. However, Kinross should be able to maintain margins at ~$630/oz, assuming an average realized gold price of $1,990/oz or better, which seems achievable (year-to-date average gold price: ~$2,040/oz).

Kinross Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Given the improved margin profile in FY2023, Kinross was able to generate positive free cash flow in every quarter, and ~$560 million in free cash flow for the year. The good news is that this solid free cash flow generation is expected to continue into 2024 with the gold price continuing to hang out near $2,000/oz and similar expenditures planned for 2024 of ~$1.05 billion. Meanwhile, Kinross plans to ~$185 million on exploration and business development, with a significant portion at Great Bear to test for new mineralization across the massive land package and expand the LP, Hinge, and Limb zones.

Finally, Kinross noted that construction of its solar field and battery system is complete at Tasiast, with the first solar power delivered to the grid in December 2023. And while may have significant debt relative to peers of its size, it has ~$1.9 billion in liquidity to allow aggressive exploration/development at Great Bear, with detailed engineering for advanced exploration infrastructure underway (planning for an underground decline to conduct a bulk sample and a PEA later this year).

Kinross - Quarterly Capex & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Recent Developments

Looking at recent developments, the major story is Great Bear, which saw a meaningful increase in its resources to ~6.13 million ounces vs. ~5.02 million ounces previously. Notably, the resource increase came with the first measured resources declared at the project (~150,000 ounces at 2.56 grams per tonne of gold) and with an increase in overall grades. In fact, M&I resources now stand at ~2.81 million ounces (+3% year-over-year) at a grade of 2.66 grams per tonne of gold (FY2022: 2.57 grams per tonne of gold), while the inferred resource base has grown meaningfully to ~3.32 million ounces at 4.54 grams per tonne of gold - a 45% increase in ounces with an accompanying 28% increase in grades.

Great Bear Project & Resource Update - Company Website

While this is excellent news and helps to justify the price paid for this project (~$1.5 billion), which disappointed a little on its initial resource estimate, it's important to note that the project is wide open at depth. In fact, the company released impressive intercepts that included 3.5 meters at 389.6 grams per tonne of gold at the Yuma Zone (900 meter vertical depth), 1.6 meters at 18.8 grams per tonne of gold in the Discovery Zone (1,070 meter vertical depth), and 8.9 meters at 13.9 grams per tonne of gold in the Auro Zone (700 meter vertical depth).

As the map above shows, these are just some of the several intercepts drilled well below the current resource pit shells, suggesting the potential for considerable growth in the resource base when including underground resources. And while it's still early days, there certainly looks to be the opportunity for Great Bear to grow property-wide resources to 9+ million ounces longer-term.

LP Block Model Grade Shell 3.0 G/T Gold - Company Website

While the overall scale of the project is quickly making it one of the best-undeveloped gold assets in North America, with it rivaling Windfall and Eskay Creek in terms of resource size, the standout for this project is grades and just how well the resource holds together even at elevated grades. This is evidenced by the above image, which shows a 3.0 gram per tonne grade shell, which would make this one of the highest-grade open pit assets globally. Hence, even with a relatively modest ~10,000 tonnes per day throughput rate, this suggests well over 400,000 ounces per annum in the peak years despite a throughput that's a fraction of other massive Canadian mines like Cote (~37,000 tonnes per day), Malartic (~60,000 tonnes per day), and Detour Lake (~70,000+ tonnes per day).

Valuation

Based on ~1.23 billion shares and a share price of US$5.30, Kinross trades at a market cap of ~$6.5 billion and an enterprise value of ~$8.5 billion. This leaves Kinross trading at ~4.6x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates, below that of Barrick Gold at ~5.3x FY2024 estimates, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) at ~7.6x FY2024 estimates, but is partially related to Kinross' higher leverage which isn't captured in its P/CF ratio. Plus, if we look out across the rest of the million-ounce producer group, I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere, with B2Gold Corp. (BTG) trading at a rock-bottom valuation of just ~4.4x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates and ~3.5x FY2025 estimates while paying a 6.5% dividend yield. So, with this being a far greater valuation disconnect than KGC, this is where I would be putting capital to work if I were looking for gold exposure today.

Kinross Cash Flow Multiple & Historical Cash Flow Multiple - FASTGraphs Kinross Valuation, Margins vs. Peers - Finbox

So, what's a fair value for Kinross?

Using what I believe to be a fair multiple of 1.0x P/NAV and 7.0x cash flow to factor in Kinross' solid pipeline (Great Bear, Lobo Marte), improved jurisdictional profile, and a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV vs. P/CF), I see a fair value for Kinross Gold of US$5.95. This points to a 13% upside from current levels, or a ~15% total return, which is a reasonable upside for a diversified producer with a strong pipeline with a high-grade Tier-1 jurisdiction asset in the wings that could be in operation by H2 2029.

That said, I am looking for a minimum 35% discount to fair value for million-ounce producers to bake in a margin of safety. Hence, while Kinross Gold Corporation could head higher here after a solid Q4 and 2023, I don't see enough of a margin of safety to justify paying up for the stock here above US$5.30.

Summary

Kinross Gold had a solid year in 2023 and was one of the few producers to beat its production and cost guidance with ~2.15 million ounces produced at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,316/oz. And while these costs were only slightly below the industry average, the company has done a solid job turning things around over the past year, with an especially strong year out of Tasiast following Project 24k completion.

That said, Kinross has significantly outperformed its peer group over the past 18 months, and I see a far more attractive setup from a relative value standpoint for names like B2Gold or i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) that are sitting near multi-year lows. Hence, if I were looking to put capital to work in the sector today, these would be my preferred bets among million-ounce producers and junior producers today.