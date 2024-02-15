Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BNP Paribas Q4 Earnings: Maintaining A Tactical Buy

Feb. 15, 2024 8:08 PM ETBNP Paribas SA (BNPQF) Stock, BNPQY Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.88K Followers

Summary

  • Soft Q4 with BNP Paribas over-reliant on corporate investment banking growth.
  • Future targets are attractive, but we are less optimistic. That said, the bank lowered and postponed the Return on Tangible equity.
  • BNP Paribas offers a total yield of >10% with a safe balance sheet. The tangible net book value per share is increasing, and our valuation is confirmed.
Following our update on the Italian banks (Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit), we are back to comment on BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF)(OTCQX:BNPQY). In our last update, we saw Light And Shadow, and post-Q4 results, the company's

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.88K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

