Investment Thesis

After taking close look at Powell Industries' growth drivers and cash conversion behind its recent surge, we find that both on from a cyclical and financial point of view that it may have reached its recent peak of marginal growth rate. The company has done a phenomenal job in posting one of its best YoY growth and momentum can still carry it forward for a while, but a lot of upside can be already priced in. We recommend a hold.

Company Overview

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL), founded in 1947 by William E. Powell in Delaware and headquarters in Houston, Texas, is an electrical and power equipment and systems developer and manufacturer that distributes, controls and monitors the electrical energy flow and provide protection to those equipment. The company reports its business as one operating segment that includes development, designing, manufacturing and servicing of custom-engineered equipment and systems.

Strengths & Weaknesses

Powell Industries' primary revenue source comes from manufacturing custom-engineered equipment and systems with long-term fixed-price contracts. These products the company produces include traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, communication systems, motor control centers, switches and bus duct systems. The customization is usually the modules that provide specification of controls over the system or constructions, some of which are electrical houses. Its service focus is on switching and connecting the distribution loads of less than 69 kv ('kilovolt') in the chain of service of the electrical distribution, although most customized modules are to provide integrated service of switching, controlling and monitoring that coordinates multiple interfaces and auxiliary systems while complying with customer-specific energy codes.

Powell Industries: Electrical Distribution (Company Q3 Presentation)

The recent surge of both top line and bottom line growth since its lows in 2021 has been catching investors' attention. They all reached their recent peak since Q2 of '23.

Powell Industries: Top Line vs Bottom Line (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Strong operating cash flow came from clients paying off their credit accounts. From the rise of its accounts payable in '22-'23 show how much Powell Industries has extended credits to customers in order to boost sales. To show how much impact it has made to its revenue, we charted them together for illustration purpose. On the same scale, the rise of revenue is closely matching with the rise of accounts receivable in marginal growth and absolute value, indicating strong contribution from the latter. In the latest quarter, when the accounts receivable were getting paid off, it started to drop. Looking at the cycle of its accounts receivable, it seem the credit has been extended by no more than 12 months as the accounts receivable regress back down to average within such a time frame. In the next three quarters, the operating cash flow will still be strong, in part due to the contribution from clients' accounts being paid, but revenue, on the other hand, will probably drop in synchronization with the lower accounts receivable.

Data by YCharts

This quarterly change is being shown more clearly if we stack up the quarterly revenue growth rate against its margins. Its revenue in fact has peaked two quarters ago. Seasonality can still bring back the quarterly growth but is likely at a lower rate.

Powell Industries: Qtrly Margin vs Revenue Growth Rate (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

To continue the top line quarterly growth rate within the historical bound when its absolute value is at the current high level, Powell Industries will need one or more of its recent drivers to continue to perform. Typically, it derives about 42-50% of its revenue from US industrial sectors, or about $300 to $364 million in FY '23 and at similar range for Q1 of FY '24. But its primary end markets cover industrial, commercial applications as well as oil, gas and petrochemicals industries.

Powell Industries: Primary End Markets (Company Q3 Presentation)

The company usually combine multiple engineered products and services into a single custom-engineered solution as one performance obligation. The contracts include a standard one-year warranty. If the warranty extended beyond one year, then it will be recognized as separate performance obligation with its own billing rights, and such revenue is deferred and recolonized over the warranty period. For all the remaining unsatisfied performance obligation within the contract, they are referred to as backlog. Backlog, in this case, although does not include the invoiced maintenance-type services and contracts, may not be indicative of future operating results as the order can be modified or cancelled by the clients. Powell Industries reported a record backlog of $1.3 billion in 2023 or by the end of Q1 of FY' 24 (Q4 of '23), among which about $713 million is expected to be realized in the 12 months in 2024.

Powell Industries: Backlog, Orders and Revenue Trend (Company Q3 Presentation)

Powell Industries reported experiencing a cyclical recovery across its oil, gas and petrochemical markets, which combined together accounted for 52.53% of 2023's revenue. This level of contribution has been consistent in the past three years. Similarly, Electric Utility has been fairly stable at 22-23% contribution. The only sector that has made significant growing contribution in percentage term is Commercial and Other Industrial, going from 5.75% to 14.87%, compensating the decline contribution from the Traction Power from 12.56% to 4.02% in this period. This indicates the growing Oil, Gas and Petrochemical sector is the revenue driver behind its marginal YoY growth. Q4 of '23 is consider the Q1 of FY '24, but using calendar year is perhaps more closely aligned with the industries it serves if we want to look at from their growth point of view. Most oil and gas companies report fiscal year by December of the calendar year.

Powell Industries: Revenue by Sector (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Indeed, if we zoom into the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors' contribution, their growth mimic the growth of the total revenue. Oil and gas grew 14% in '22 and then 26% in '23. Petrochemical grew 12% in '22 and then 41% in '23. From the previous chart, we can see the total revenue has increased by 13% in '22 and again 31% in '23.

Powell Industries: Revenue from Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Sector (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Although green energy transition has ignited a growth of demand from new technologies driven opportunities in the near term, such as biofuels and biodiesel, so far the largest revenue drivers are still in the traditional fossil fuel industries for Powell Industries. On the other hand, automation of analytics, grid-resilient system and energy storage can be propagated regardless of industries or sectors. For example, data centers are filed under the Commercial and Other Industrial sector for the company. Most data centers that are newly built emphasize on sustainability and green initiatives. Such opportunities are reflected in this sector's contribution growth that tripled within the past three years as we just alluded to. In the longer term, the company is looking for opportunities in carbon capture and hydrogen.

Powell Industries: Developing Market Opportunities (Company Q3 Presentation)

In other words, it is not sufficient to count on the other sectors, such as Commercial and Others to do the heavy lifting should Oil, Gas and Petrochemical("OGP")'s growth stagnant or slow down. So for Powell Industries to continue grow on top of its current high level of revenue, it boils down to whether its major clients in OGP can continue to generate demand without drawing credit on their account with the company. Because the credit has been extended in accounts receivable since '22, clients will need to pay them down before drawing new credits. Has the recent cyclical recovery for the fossil fuel industry completed? We think so, as the industry has adapted and moved on with the time. It doesn't have to get back to its previous absolute highs to be done with the recovery. Getting back to the backlog-implied revenue for 2024, the expected $719 million is about 2.8% more than the 2023 revenue. Of course, investors should expect the company to generate new orders in addition to the backlog realization. Since the credit extension to the clients' purchase could be limited, we will take the lower growth number from the past three year, which is 13% as the total expected revenue growth for 2024. This expectation is meant to keep in line with its trend line average growth in the recent years.

But for the medium term growth, it's worth noting that Powell Industries has a clean, un-leveraged balance sheet with the debt-to-equity ratio barely above zero. It has talked about pursuing "inorganic growth" such as acquisitions within its growth strategy. It is possible it could make a deal in the next 12-18 months, which could potentially draw down its near-term cash flow.

Powell Industries announced that it will raise its quarterly dividend paid on the 13th of March to $0.265, which will be 1.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.263. In a sense, it has to due to surging stock price, because it caused the dividend yield to decline without increasing the payout. Currently it is still at 0.69% yield after the increase, lower than its usual average ratio of about 3%. It made the last dividend raise in January '23, also by 1%. It seems this is the pace it feels comfortable with. We think it has 50/50 chance that it will raise it again in '25, should its balance sheet stays strong. But at this current pace, getting back to 3% yield will take a long time without its stock price coming back down.

Data by YCharts

Financial Overview & Valuation

Powell Industries: Financial Overview (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

We assessed Powell Industries' fair value with our proprietary models. We assume a cost of equity of 4.73%, a WACC of 4.72%. In our base case scenario, we assumed the revival of the company's main growth drivers trending back to normality while recent growth momentum carried forward into '24, and in the long term it has a yet volatile cash flow growth; it was priced at $130.96. In the bullish case, higher conversion from backlog and new order combined propel a more appealing growth in the near term; it was priced at $162.84. In the bearish case, new order acquisition in '24 slowed down more than expected, it was priced at $109.7. The current market price is between our base and bullish cases.

Powell Industries: Fair Valuation (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

From a price-to-owner-earnings comparison with other electrical equipment & parts companies, Powell has a high ratio at 7.22x. We chose this metric because it takes into account the additional working capital to maintain its long-term competitive position, which was what we discussed earlier the extension of account credits to its client for purchase services from the company. From this point of view, Powell Industries is not cheap.

powl (GuruFocus)

Conclusion

We discussed the extension of credit to clients' account had an impact on Powell Industries' recent revenue surge, while the substantial driver came from the revival of its core client sector in Oil, Gas and Petrochemical industries. For the next year or two, there are still strong backlog support for the company's top line, while accounts receivable being paid down will continue to boost its operating cash flow. Overall, the company is in a good shape. However, we believe its recent peak of marginal growth rate in revenue could be there for a while. Its stock trades with a strong momentum, which can still carry it forward, but from valuation point of view, we feel lots of upside has priced in. We recommend a hold at this point.