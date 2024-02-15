Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Powell Industries: Why It May Have Reached Its Recent Peak

Feb. 15, 2024 8:32 PM ETPowell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Stock1 Comment
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
621 Followers

Summary

  • Powell Industries' recent revenue surge highly correlated with extended credit to client accounts.
  • As accounts receivable being paid, the company's operating cash flow will be strong for next few quarters, but could also mean slow down in revenue growth.
  • Strong continuous growth highly depending on the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical industries, which could have already gone through its recent cyclical revival.

Male and Female colleague electrical engineer work checking at Electrical Distribution Control Room

Narai Chal

Investment Thesis

After taking close look at Powell Industries' growth drivers and cash conversion behind its recent surge, we find that both on from a cyclical and financial point of view that it may have reached its recent peak

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
621 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Spagett profile picture
Spagett
Yesterday, 9:10 PM
glad i bought before this article, now i can hold :-)
