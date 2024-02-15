Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.19K Followers

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Schuman - Vice President Investor and Industry Analyst Relations

Morgan Kurk - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Becerril - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

George Notter - Jefferies

John Roy - Water Tower Research

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Michelle, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cambium Networks’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Peter Schuman, Vice President Investor and Industry Analyst Relations, you may begin your conference.

Peter Schuman

Thank you, Michelle. Welcome and thank you for joining us today for Cambium Networks’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call, and welcome to all those joining by webcast. Morgan Kurk, our President and CEO; and John Becerril, our Interim CFO, are here for today's call.

The financial results press release and CFO commentary referenced on this call are accessible on the Investor page of our website, and the press release has been submitted on a Form 8-K with the SEC. A copy of today's prepared remarks will also be available on our Investor page at the conclusion of this call.

As a reminder, today's remarks, including those made during Q&A, will contain forward-looking statements about the company's outlook and forecasted performance. These statements are based on current conditions, forecasts and assumptions. Risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, Cambium Networks does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CMBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMBM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.