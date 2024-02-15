Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2024 7:45 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), HCXY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.19K Followers

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Hara - MD of IR

Scott Bluestein - CEO & CIO

Seth Meyer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian McKenna - Citizen JMP

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Ryan Lynch - KBW

John Hecht - Jefferies

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Hercules Capital Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentations, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instruction] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. I will now return the conference to your host, Mr. Michael Hara, Managing Director of Investor relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Hara

Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Hercules conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. With us on the call today from Hercules are Scott Bluestein, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, and Seth Meyer, CFO. Hercules financial results were released just after today's market close and can be accessed from Hercules' Investor Relations section at investor.htgc.com. An archive webcast replay will be available on the investor relations webpage for at least 30 days following the conference call.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on our own assumptions and current expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision. Actual financial results may differ from the forward-looking statements made during this call for a number of reasons, including but not limited to, the risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K and other filings that are publicly available on the SEC's website. Any forward-looking statements made during this call are made only as of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HTGC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTGC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.