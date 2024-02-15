BlackBerry Limited (BB) Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference (Transcript)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference February 15, 2024 2:15 PM ET

Yes, BlackBerry here. So just - so BlackBerry $624 million company founded in 1980s and it has become a leading intelligence security software and service provider to businesses all around the world. Our focus today is going to be really around the car, and through their QNX division, they've really become a critical enabler of software-defined vehicles, providing real-time operating systems and the hypervisor solutions.

They're really in a unique position as QNX really enables the applications that OEMs or third-parties create. And while QNX really is the clear leader here in the vehicle, their software is deployed on over 235 million vehicles on the road today. They work with more than 40 automakers globally. 24 of the 25 top EV automakers are using QNX. Basically all the Tier 1s also use them as well.

They also offer unique solutions outside the vehicles to help developers create, test, and update applications in the cloud and then push those updates over the air. We're going to talk a lot about that and here to discuss is QNX, how the software and vehicle architectures are going to evolve, is John Wall, the Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, and then Tim Foote, Head of Investor Relations. Thanks guys very much for being here.

Thank you, Shreyas.

So maybe if we're getting to QNX specifically, I wanted to start with maybe the big picture. Automakers have been talking about software-defined vehicles for the last seven or eight years now, and we're actually starting to see the rubber meet the road. And there have been challenges and we can go through all of them, but a lot of them have been well publicized. You have conversations with these software teams pretty much every day. What would you say broadly is the biggest pain point that they're facing? Where are they really struggling?

That's a great question. I mean, we have the privilege of working with just about every OEM in the world, whether it's in APAC, North America, Europe. You talked about 24 of the top 25 EVs. Well, we don't work with them. That's the one that we call out. And I think the biggest pain point that we're seeing, the OEMs used to buy their ECUs from a Tier 1. They would specify the ECU. Tier 1 would build the ECU.

Tier 1 would pull in all the suppliers, build the ECU, ship it to the OEM. The OEM would accept it, put it in the car, et cetera. Now the OEMs are taking a lot more control of software. And for instance, our contracts are directly with the OEMs in many, many cases. We still obviously work with the Tier 1s. They are now playing that integration role. And I think that that's been, the biggest challenge for the OEMs.

If you look at a lot of the delays that, have occurred in programs, and there's many of them and they're very well known, whether it's two quarters, four quarters, six quarter push to the right, has been at that integration layer. That is the main pain point. We are actually having conversations with the OEMs, just in the last few months, how they need to get out of that business.

They really need somebody to provide a platform that they can move from hardware-to-hardware while maintaining a layer that, doesn't change for their application. So really getting stuck in the integration of having to work with 10 or 15 suppliers, bring everything together, integrate it, figure out what's missing, managing all these suppliers. That's been a very big pain point.

So, I'm glad you brought that up, because it seems to me that even some of the ones that are still being advertised by the OEMs, to me still feel very complicated, and still would require a lot of integration. I'm thinking about the Mercedes OS, for example. They were showcasing that at CES this year. Three different operating systems, yours, AUTOSAR, Linux. They've got multiple hypervisors, multiple developer toolkits. It would seem to me like that, is still going to result in quite a lot of complexity, even when that thing is fully developed, and put into vehicle. So I know QNX can offer solutions where your hypervisor can support multiple OSs, for example. But are they sort of hearing the message that you're conveying that you really need to move, to a more common development platform?

John Wall

Yes, they're not only hearing it, they're telling us. They're actually coming to see us and saying, we want you to start managing these suppliers. We want you to create this, this what I would call agnostic vehicle OS that, can underpin whether it's, and I'm not specifically calling out Mercedes-Benz, but you brought it up as an example, but they can underpin MBOS.

They're coming to the realization that what differentiates them, is the application that their customers can see, not whether they actually did the integration of the operating system, or hypervisor at the base level. They're spending way too much time, spending way too much money. And so, they're looking to companies like us to say, hi, you work with the adaptive AUTOSAR vendors, you do the proper integration.

You bring us a fully baked platform that is hardware agnostic that will allow us to get to market quickly. And part of the reason that they're coming to us, QNX, is we're an operating system. Part of the problem of all layering these software stacks on top of each other, is everybody's trying to be agnostic, to the level below them. So that, hi, we can support this, we can support that.

We can work with this vendor, we can work with that vendor. What that does is it creates layers of complexity that, lead to poor performance, bad stability. They look at QNX and are like, well, you own the bottom layer. You're the operating system, the hypervisor, some of the middleware.

You could take this and really integrate, this tightly into the platform, provide the best level of performance, and on top of that, safety certify the entire stack. So, we're not dealing with five vendors that are giving us safety manuals, for their pieces. We're giving them one safety manual. They can start building their application.

Okay, that makes sense. Maybe just also to level set here. So how do we think about your market share and maybe the way the business operates primarily today on sort of a royalty basis? I mean, I think on the Q3 call, you had mentioned that 44% of QNX revenues came from royalties that quarter. If I used some rough math, I said maybe 50% market share and the number of vehicles produced, that was maybe something like $2 a vehicle. I don't know if that's the right way to think about it, but any thoughts?

Yes, it's a great question and it's one that comes up an awful lot. What is your ASP per vehicle? We deliberately shy away from giving that simply, because it's commercially sensitive, as you can imagine. If you're talking to a large OEM, they know your average price. They're going to want to drive that down, right. That's just the way this thing works. What we have said is that the expansion of the ASP comes in two ways, really, two main ways.

The first is what we call a horizontal expansion. So you go back five years, you're running QNX. The only place that, could justify running QNX from a compute power complexity standpoint, would be an infotainment. Now you see the digital cockpit, the combination of the instrument cluster and infotainment. You've got ADAS, you've got gateways, you've got engine control.

That's the expansion, to have QNX running in these high power compute domains. And then the other aspect is a vertical expansion where, to John's point, we're not only just selling the core operating system, we're looking to sell extra layers as well. So middleware, so you're at CES, RAS, and we launched QNX Sounds, which I'm sure we'll come to. There's IVY, there's all these other things. So we're trying to offer more, to John's point, to solve some of those low-level, undifferentiated problems for OEMs.

Yes. And so the important point too, is that as the vehicle is moving towards fewer ECUs, but each one being more powerful, that's not a negative for you. That's actually increasing content.

Increasing content, and it actually goes beyond even some of those ECUs you would think about. Smart Radar. Smart Radar, we're running Smart Radar systems, Smart LIDAR, cameras, camera systems that are becoming much more sophisticated, doing a lot more processing and cooking of the data before, it actually goes to the centralized ADAS controller. There's a lot of opportunity as the car gets more sophisticated, as this processing power increases, more opportunity for us.

Shreyas Patil

Okay. That's good to know. And then maybe just thinking, so just to your point as you're moving vertically here, it seems like one of the challenges outside the vehicle, has really been around developing, testing, updating applications. Some of that seems to be around the, just the vast web of interdependencies that, you have with different applications where one will feed off, of multiple bins and libraries that a second one will. So one update will require revalidation, of a lot of lines of code. I think you're offering a solution here with cloud enhancement that you talked a little bit about, CES. Stellantis is actually one that was a very big win that you mentioned. Maybe talk a little bit about that. It sounds like you're kind of creating essentially a digital twin of what you can do in the vehicle, and it can be in the cloud, same OS, same hypervisor?

Yes. I mean, anybody who's been involved in a large project for the car, and we had the luxury QNX of being owned by Harman for six years. And myself specifically being the interface to Harman. I spent a lot of time in Germany getting yelled at and working through these programs.

And the biggest challenge was actually maintaining versions across different engineering sites, especially as you start to have engineering sites in India, maybe engineering sites in China and trying to maintain that everybody has the same version of the tools, the same version of all the binaries that go into that system. Very, very challenging. Cloud is going to be a game changer for that. You're going to get your tools from the cloud.

You're going to get your repository of software from the cloud. When we talk about a digital twin or a bit parity, what's running in the cloud is QNX, the exact same version of QNX that's running in the cloud that's running on the ECU. It's going to be a game changer. I think it's going to be a very big part of our business going forward for development and then even perhaps beyond development.

Yes. And that, you know, so the ability to basically mirror what's in the vehicle and in the cloud, you don't need to make any upgrades to the OS, or anything like that. Because, you know, for example, we've heard some other developers talking about, you really need to be moving towards more like a containerized RTOS, for example, because otherwise it's not really easy to update and handle this issue.

John Wall

Shreyas Patil

John Wall

We're able to do a digital instrument cluster. It's not 100%. I mean, you can't do all the development in the cloud. There are hardware dependencies over time, but more and more we're working with companies that are building emulations of that hardware in the cloud. So you can do more and more in the cloud. The container thing is a completely different topic and QNX does have containers now.

So, we have built containers because we believe that's how workloads may be moved from the cloud to the car in the future. You know, we've stuck to being OCI compliant, so all the tooling for Docker and everything would work with our containers. The difference is our containers are safety certified, will be safety certified, will be able to manage safety critical workloads.

And so true so far that you would be the one - only one that has a safety certified container, is that right?

I don't know that I will make that claim. I'm not sure, but I would certainly have not seen it elsewhere.

Yes. Okay. Then maybe just also, you know, another point that you've talked about recently is, you know, the compute requirements in the vehicle are obviously going up. And so you need to sort of future proof a vehicle because, what the amount of compute required today is, or tomorrow is going to be a lot more than today. So you did push an important update, the SDP 8.0. Maybe just talk a little bit about why that's such an important...?

Yes, absolutely. I mean, you know, if you were to look at where QNX was competing five, six years ago for safety based systems, we were competing with Wind River, Green Hills. And our advantage at that time is that our operating system had been built with SMP in mind for multi-core. But even then we started to see that once you got the four or eight cores, we didn't scale the way Linux scaled.

So instead of looking back on Green Hills and Wind River and some of the other RTOSs, we set our sights on Linux. That we want to be able to scale and have the performance that Linux has while maintaining, functional safety, ASIL D certification, and be able to keep our safety or security pedigree like ASIL 21.4.3.4, et cetera. So, we did a lot of surgery. Probably the biggest update to our operating system in the last 20 years, where we completely rewrote the kernel, to actually allow the high runner kernel cases to run on a per core case.

And so now we have now scalability up to 64, 128 cores, where we have almost a one-to-one scalability. And this goes to future proofing our product for years to come.

And just for context, I mean, today I think most of the vehicles would have some like four?

John Wall

Shreyas Patil

John Wall

Yes. So QNX has always had an acoustics portfolio. So acoustic echo cancellation for hands-free calling. This is something that when we were part of Harman and we spun out of Harman, there was this group called Wavemaker that's located in Vancouver that spun out with us. And so very high pedigree of acoustics knowledge. And so in-car communication, acoustic echo cancellation, noise suppression, engine sound enhancement, et cetera.

But about five years ago, we started thinking, why is it we can't bring more things into the car, such as Dolby Atmos or other kind of audio functions that are done today on a DSP in a branded amplifier? I think we were early. You have to hit these markets at the right time when the OEMs are looking to make a change. I think with a lot of the talk about SDV, especially for me, the term SDV has become much more prominent in the last two years.

Not that the activities have really changed, it's just the word has picked up a lot more steam. I think it's actually brought a recognition, hi, software-defined audio is a thing. And the benefits are really cost reduction and being able to provide a similar experience to what you get in the standard audio. The head units have enough power now to be able to run some of these algorithms.

There's DSPs that can be leveraged on a lot of the silicon. I think the reaction that we've seen from the OEMs has been very, very strong. I think whether we win all this business going forward, I think the opportunity is going to be, there very strongly over the next five to 10 years.

What's maybe just a way to frame, are we talking about savings stuff for the automaker in the $100, $200, $300, that kind of range?

John Wall

Shreyas Patil

John Wall

Shreyas Patil

Tim Foote

So the first one is, if you're, well, probably the people in this room, you're focusing quite heavily on auto, you might not necessarily want to be focused on enterprise software, right? So, and then vice versa. So, we can see some opportunities from having more clarity in terms of the pure play opportunity from separating these two businesses. The second is our cost structure.

So we've been in a pretty heavy investment phase, particularly on the cyber side. So when we acquired a company called Cylance, which is a leading endpoint security company, we had a couple of product gaps, we've had to work really hard to close. Now we've done a lot of that heavy lifting now. So, we feel we can start to pull back. So to give you a data point, we've been running R&D at around about 30% of our revenue, which is clearly quite high.

Secondly, with our G&A, we've got quite a heavy G&A. It's running around about 20% of revenue when the benchmark might be nearer to 10% or 12%. So, we're looking to do both things at the same time, Shreyas, and we're working pretty quickly. So you mentioned the update that we gave. We only announced that we were doing this three months ago. And in those three months, we've done a lot.

So last quarter, we announced that we're taking $50 million out of the business, and that's predominantly on this cyber side. This quarter, which ends this month in two weeks' time, we're taking out another $55 million. Again, predominantly cyber, but we're starting to address some of the G&A opportunities as well. And we said we're not stopping there. We've got a further target of another $45 million.

So the implication of all of this, is clearly an improved bottom line, but also an improved cash flow profile. So, we've said that whilst we expect to see some improvement, in the meantime, we would become cash flow positive from Q4 of this coming fiscal. So all of this comes around to say, okay well, how do we see this business going forward? And we've not been super prescriptive about what that looks like yet.

But clearly, these are two good opportunities, exciting opportunities. If we've got two businesses that and the IoT is already working really well, it's got a lot of momentum. We can try to mirror something on the cyber side. That opens up a lot of optionality. And what we're saying is nothing is off the table at this point. So, we'll take a look at all options.

Shreyas Patil

Tim Foote

Yes. So great question. So first point to mention the 20% CAGR, we're just coming back. We're going to take a new look at that. So, we're going to probably update the three-year outlook upcoming Analyst Day. So and however, none of the opportunity has gone away. So I want to reinforce that. So how this business works is essentially right. You've got a design. We get selected to go into a vehicle or range of vehicles.

And typically over time, you get around about 40, four zero percent of the total revenue in the period from the award to the period that it starts production. So, we kind of call that the design phase. That's a combination of an SDK, which we call development seats, which run about 20% another 20% generally coming from services. So you mentioned $640 million of backlog that relates purely to the royalty piece. So that final 60. And that is on a one-time when the vehicle is shipped basis. Now, that backlog, we think, is our key performance indicator, right. Because this is not a quarterly business. There will be fluctuations from quarter-to-quarter. But if we look out into the future, if we keep adding to that backlog, then it's that we're in a safe place. So last year on a kind of an annualized basis, it grew around about 20%. We going to give an update to that $640 million number earnings, which will be in just over a month time. We've already indicated that that's growing at record levels. So clearly bookings are very strong. In the near term, there's been some headwinds, which I don't know if we have time, but John might mention around some delays, to designs going into the build phase, I guess. And that's really the struggles that John's outlined that software automation.

John Wall

Tim Foote

Shreyas Patil

Tim Foote

Shreyas Patil

Talk about just top line there. Did we see top line? Can that grow in the wake of making some of these cost cuts, because you've sunk a lot of that cap - engineering or should we expect more moderate or declining growth?

So, we're going to come back to the full year revenue outlook. However, we did reiterate that we said the key performance indicator in that side of the business is probably ARR. And that's been declining for a while. And there's some headwinds that we probably don't have time to get into now. But one of which was those software or product gaps that we had at acquisition.

We've said that for the first time in a while now, we expect ARR to stabilize. Quarter-on-quarter sequentially should be flat. So, we see that those headwinds, we're through the worst of it. But I'm not going to give you specific numbers around about this coming fiscal year and until earnings. But where we're taking costs out is as follows. So R&D on the cyber side has been running too hot for the reasons I mentioned.

We're not going to stop investing in products. We're just going to invest at more sustainable industry standard levels. Secondly, we're taking out G&A and neither R&D nor G&A getting those to right levels. We expect to have a significant impact on our top line. So, if we're taking all that sales and marketing, maybe that would be different. But we're not.

Shreyas Patil

John Wall

Shreyas Patil

Tim Foote

Shreyas Patil

Tim Foote

Shreyas Patil

Tim Foote

Shreyas Patil

Tim Foote

Shreyas Patil

John Wall

Shreyas Patil

John Wall

Shreyas Patil

