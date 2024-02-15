Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.19K Followers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference February 15, 2024 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

John Wall - SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions

Tim Foote - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Shreyas Patil - Wolfe Research

Shreyas Patil

Yes, BlackBerry here. So just - so BlackBerry $624 million company founded in 1980s and it has become a leading intelligence security software and service provider to businesses all around the world. Our focus today is going to be really around the car, and through their QNX division, they've really become a critical enabler of software-defined vehicles, providing real-time operating systems and the hypervisor solutions.

They're really in a unique position as QNX really enables the applications that OEMs or third-parties create. And while QNX really is the clear leader here in the vehicle, their software is deployed on over 235 million vehicles on the road today. They work with more than 40 automakers globally. 24 of the 25 top EV automakers are using QNX. Basically all the Tier 1s also use them as well.

They also offer unique solutions outside the vehicles to help developers create, test, and update applications in the cloud and then push those updates over the air. We're going to talk a lot about that and here to discuss is QNX, how the software and vehicle architectures are going to evolve, is John Wall, the Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, and then Tim Foote, Head of Investor Relations. Thanks guys very much for being here.

John Wall

Thank you, Shreyas.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Shreyas Patil

So maybe if we're getting to QNX specifically, I wanted to start with maybe the big picture. Automakers have been talking about software-defined vehicles for the last seven or eight years now, and we're

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.