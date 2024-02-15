Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.19K Followers

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirsten Chapman - LHA, Investor Relations

Paul Arling - Chairman & CEO

Bryan Hackworth - Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP

Conference Call Participants

Steven Frankel - Rosenblatt Securities

Greg Burns - Sidoti

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Universal Electronics Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, a division of Alliance Advisors. Please go ahead.

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Amy, and thank you all for joining us for the Universal Electronics 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call. By now, you should have received a copy of the press release. If you have not, please contact LHA at 415-433-3777 or visit the Investor Relations section of the website. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet. A webcast replay of this call, including any additional updated material non-public information that might be discussed during this call will be available at the company's website at uei.com for at least one year.

During this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future events and future financial performance of the company and cautions you that these statements are just projections and actual results may differ materially from those projected. These statements include the company's ability to timely develop and deliver new technologies and technology updates and related products introduced at this year's consumer look product show, including new products and technologies in climate control, smart home

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UEIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UEIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.