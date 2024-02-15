Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Porsche: Reduced Share Price Provides A Buying Opportunity

Summary

  • Porsche AG shares have retreated below their IPO price from September 2022. The market is concerned about weak 2023 sales in China and a cautious 2024 outlook.
  • Porsche increased deliveries in 2023 by 3%, will all regions except China at around +10%. Deliveries in China declined by 15% YoY.
  • Porsche has an ambitious EV roadmap, creating both opportunity and risk for - according to Brand Finance - the world's most valuable luxury brand.
  • The current share price is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The Porsche Macan S...

Martyn Lucy/Getty Images News

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate 1 EUR is around 1.08 USD)

Investment Thesis

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (Porsche AG) (OTCPK:DRPRY) (OTCPK:DRPRF

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
404 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRPRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

