AT&T: FY2024 Guidance Has Been Misunderstood, Buy The Pullback

Feb. 17, 2024 10:00 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • T's FY2024 guidance has been misunderstood, since the net effect remains positive, with growing Free Cash Flow generation and safe dividend investment thesis.
  • The same has been observed in its expanding adj EBITDA margins and FCF margins over pre-pandemic averages, exemplifying its ability to achieve the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio target of 2.5x.
  • Much of the tailwind is attributed to T's sticky consumer base and growing ARPUs, despite the recent price hikes and intensifying market competition.
  • Combined with the stable debt situation, supposed Fed pivot from H1'24, and the stock's recent pullback, we believe that the stock looks attractive for those looking to buy the dip.

Woman pulling large pink helium balloon with rope

Klaus Vedfelt

We previously covered AT&T (NYSE:T) in October 2023, discussing the excellent bullish support at the $13s/ $14s, significantly aided by the moderately raised FY2023 FCF guidance and the projected moderation in its capital investments moving forward.

With its

Comments (1)

S
San Marzano
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (2.69K)
I think the public does not misunderstand if they have followed the history of this corporate tragedy. After a firm burns through $220B on bad deals over two decades and squanders their wireless lead and balance sheet, skepticism warranted!
