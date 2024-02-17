10 Blue-Chip Bargains Yielding 7.7% And So Much More

Deagreez

There's nothing better than taking your financial destiny into your own hands. And having sufficient financial resources to control your time, especially later in life, is key to happiness and life satisfaction.

That's why I love high-yield dividend blue chips so much that I've dedicated my life and second career to studying them and helping investors like you harness their power to make your financial dreams a reality.

Today, I'll show you, using the example of High-Yield Blue-Chip Portfolio rebalancing, how to find potentially the best high-yield blue-chip bargains today.

I'll show you ten blue-chip bargains yielding 7.7% and then how to combine them with 10 growth blue chips whose average yield is almost as good as the S&P's to create a 4.6% yielding income growth portfolio with 19% to 20% long-term income growth potential.

Barbell Approach: Balance Can Bring Rivers Of Cash

Combining yield and growth is simple but effective for three main reasons.

Returns are driven by long-term yield, growth, and valuation changes, which tend to cancel each other out over the long term.

That makes sense since, from fair value, you can expect total returns to equal yield plus earnings growth. The money you're collecting today plus future money your companies will pay you.

Another reason barbell works well is that growth and yield/value tend to run in very long cycles.

For 15 years growth has crushed value but after the tech crash for a decade no one wanted to own growth.

Owning both kinds of companies means you can avoid market envy or fear of missing out, and then benefit from triple compounding.

Tripling compounding is dividends growing exponentially, buying exponentially more shares, and annual rebalancing, buying dividend stocks with other people's money.

In the long term, the growth in your growth stocks will allow you to purchase, at rebalancing time, far more dividend blue chips than you could ever dream of acquiring through savings alone.

That's why long-term dividend income tracks with total returns (yield plus growth).

If you want maximum yield today, then pure high-yield investing is fine. But you must consider total returns if you want maximum, safe, long-term income.

My 3 Highest Conviction Real Money Buys

Here are my three best investing ideas for the long term.

They comprise 18% of my family's charity hedge fund and my net worth.

Normally, I use equal weightings for convenience and risk management purposes. However, I do like to overweight my highest conviction ideas of all, and this year, that means 10% positions in:

British American Tobacco (BTI): My favorite deep-value ultra-yield future aristocrat

Amazon (AMZN): My favorite Ultra value hyper-growth Ultra SWAN

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): 4% yielding alternative asset manager that's delivered 20% returns for 20 years under the current CEO (40 years of 20% returns overall) and is guiding for similar returns for the next 20

BAM didn't make the screen this year... because it's 0.4% overvalued. That doesn't mean it's overvalued; our systems must use cutoffs, but valuation isn't that precise.

BAM is a classic, and I would argue, the ultimate Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price." That's why it makes this year's high-yield portfolio rebalancing.

3.8% yield + 17.7% growth consensus (15% to 20% growth guidance) = 21.5% long-term return potential (and income growth potential)

Combining BTI, AMZN, and BAM gives you a core 30% of a portfolio with truly sensational fundamentals.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

4.6% yield, 22% consensus long-term total return and income growth potential, and a 27% discount to historical fair value, all from A-rated blue-chips risk management in the top 15% of all companies in the world according to S&P.

But as wonderful as BTI, AMZN, and BAM are, I would never recommend investing your entire portfolio into just three companies.

But what if I told that you could create an entire portfolio with nearly identically strong fundamentals. An almost 5% yield, 20% income growth, a discount of almost 25%, from risk management rock-stars with BBB+ credit ratings?

You can, and here's how.

It requires two fast screens, one for maximum safe yield and the other for maximum blue-chip total returns.

Finding The Best High-Yield Blue Chips

With the right screen, you can quickly find the best high-yield blue chips for any need or goal. Based on what matters most to you and your financial needs.

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 324 64.29% 2 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 276 54.76% 3 Blue-Chip Quality or better (10+) 269 53.37% 4 Credit Rating Investment Grade (BBB- or better) 216 42.86% 5 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 133 26.39% 6 Sort by Yield 0.00% 7 Select Top 10 Yielders 6.2+% Yield 10 1.98% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

10 Blue-Chip Bargains Yielding 7.7%

Bottom line up front, here are the fundamentals for the best ultra-yield blue-chip bargains.

Our dividend safety score is based on a proprietary model we've been perfecting for several years that considers the most important fundamentals that determine long-term dividend safety, especially through recessions.

dividend track record

credit rating and balance sheet strength

long-term risk management and company adaptability

payout ratios

leverage and debt metrics

default risk

accounting fraud risk

and several others

Today, these 10 high-yield blue chips offer a very low risk 7.7% yield from companies that have not cut their dividends in decades, even through the Pandemic and Great Recession.

Analysts expect investors who reinvest their dividends to enjoy approximately 13% long-term income growth. Those who spend the dividends are expected to enjoy 5% to 6% annual income growth, about 2-3X the rate of inflation expected by the bond market.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2026

If and only if each company grows as analysts expect

And returns to historical market-determined fair value

This is what you will make.

British American Tobacco (BTI)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Altria (MO)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX (MPLX) - K1 tax form

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enbridge (ENB)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - K1 tax form

FAST Graphs, FactSet

TC Energy (TRP)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Scotiabank (BNS)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) - K1 tax form

FAST Graphs, FactSet

3-Year Total Return Summary

71% average total return consensus through 2026 vs 10% S&P

22.6% annualized total return potential vs 3% S&P

And now compare that to the S&P 500.

Fast Graphs, FactSet

Finding The Best Total Return Blue-Chip Bargains

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 324 64.29% 2 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 276 54.76% 3 Blue-Chip Quality or better (10+) 269 53.37% 4 Credit Rating Investment Grade (BBB- or better) 216 42.86% 5 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 133 26.39% 6 Sort by LT Total Return Potential 0.00% 7 Select Top 10 Return Potential 20% return potential 10 1.98% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

10 Best Total Return Blue-Chip Bargains

The bottom line up front, here are the fundamentals for the best total return blue chips we're adding to our high-yield income growth portfolio this year.

These growth stocks average a 1.3% yield, almost as good as the S&P's 1.5%. However, unlike the S&P which is growing earnings at 11% over the next five years per Morningstar and FactSet, the FactSet growth consensus is that they are growing at 24%, twice as fast as the market.

And that growth isn't at the expense of quality or safety. S&P rates these companies A-stable, with 3% average 30-year bankruptcy risk.

And 80th percentile long-term risk management, in the top 20% of all companies S&P rates.

They are 22% historically undervalued, while the S&P is 5% overvalued.

That translates into a consensus 28% annualized total return potential for the next decade.

Another way to put that? If these companies grow as analysts expect and return to historical fair value within 10 years they could generate 1081% returns.

Another way to put that is the potential, given the best available data today, to turn $1 into $12 over the next decade.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2026

If and only if each company grows as analysts expect

And returns to historical market-determined fair value

This is what you will make.

ServiceNow (NOW)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Lear (LEA)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Amazon (AMZN)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Netflix (NFLX)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Salesforce (CRM)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Apollo Global Management (APO)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Magna International (MGA)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

United Parcel Service (UPS)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

3-Year Total Return Summary

82.3% average total return consensus through 2026 vs 10% S&P

22.1% annualized total return potential vs 3% S&P

8X the market's consensus total return potential from highly undervalued total return blue chips.

Putting The Best Yield And Long-Term Returns Together

Ok, what happens if you combine the best high-yield blue-chip bargains with the best total return blue chips?

Fundamentals Summary

Yield: 4.5% (1% more than SCHD or VYM) - equal to BTI, AMZN, and BAM

(1% more than SCHD or VYM) - equal to BTI, AMZN, and BAM Dividend safety: 88% very safe (0.5% dividend cut risk, 2% severe recession cut risk)

Overall quality: 86% very low-risk Ultra SWAN quality

Credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook (4.1% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

S&P LT Risk management global percentile: 78th = low risk (top 22% of all companies in the world)

Long-term growth consensus: 14.9%

Long-term total return potential: 19.4% vs 10.0% S&P 500 (FactSet consensus)

Discount to fair value: 22% discount (potential strong buy) vs 3% overvaluation on S&P

10-year valuation boost: 2.5% annually

10-year consensus total return potential : 4.5% yield + 14.9% growth + 2.5% valuation boost = 21.9% vs 10% S&P

: 4.5% yield + 14.9% growth + 2.5% valuation boost = 10-year consensus total return potential: = 625% vs 159% S&P 500

These are almost identical fundamentals to BAM, BTI, and AMZN, but for an entire portfolio. One that offers superior yield to almost any ETF or mutual fund, and with long-term income growth potential of 19% to 20%.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

3-Year Total Return Summary

76.7% average total return consensus through 2026 vs. 10% S&P

22.4% annualized total return potential vs. 3% S&P

Risks To Consider

There are no guarantees in life, and no stock is risk free.

The same goes for dividends. Very safe dividends, even those with 100% safety scores (some dividend aristocrats have), indicating a 0.5% risk of a dividend cut, based on the currently available data.

In a severe recession, like the Great Recession or Pandemic, that risk is about 2%.

It's similar to how a AAA credit rating (which just two US companies have) indicates S&P's, Moody's, and Fitch's estimate of a 0.09% risk of default over the next 30 years.

Out of 50 companies with 100% safety scores going into the GFC, you should expect one to cut its dividend.

The Templeton/Marks certainty limit of 80% says that no matter how great a company might look today, there is a 20% chance the wheels will fall off the bus later.

One reason that many investors like value instead of growth investing is because there's less uncertainty surrounding the total returns of value stocks.

A 10% yielding stock doesn't have to grow at all to match the market's long-term returns on dividends alone.

A 20% growth stock might not grow anywhere close to 20% because the world is always changing, competitors are always trying to eat their lunch, and the growth outlook can change rapidly.

Ycharts

Amazon's growth estimates have ranged from 20% to 40% in just the last three years.

Growth estimates can swing wildly, especially for cyclical sectors like finance or energy, and this is why diversification and risk management is so important.

Say you are risk-averse and don't want to own growth stocks because you think they are overvalued and future growth is inherently speculative.

You can buy the 10 ultra-yield blue-chips in this article and enjoy a very safe 7.7% yield from some of the most dependable dividend payers in the world.

You might think 5% to 6% income growth is enough, except all growth is uncertain, even growth for stable blue chips.

While the growth uncertainty for a company like BTI is much less than AMZN.

Ycharts

What if those 7.7% yielding blue-chips don't grow at 5% to 6% but at just 1% to 2%? Inflation might get stuck at 3%, and suddenly, your rich retirement is a lot less rich.

Can you see why it's so important to diversify not just by investment strategy but also by sector and asset class?

I target 33% ETFs, divided equally amongst yield, growth, and value, just to ensure that my family is taken care of should my highest-conviction stocks turn out to be disasters.

Remember that in 2000 GE was the most valuable company on earth, a AAA-rated dividend aristocrat that hadn't missed earnings in 10 years and whose CEO had been named Fortune's "CEO of the century."

If there was ever a "buy and hold forever" widows and orphans "risk-free" stock, it was GE in 2000.

And we all know how that "risk-free" investment turned out.

Wide Moat Research

Even one in six utilities, the most boring, regulated, monopoly businesses on Wall Street, with the most predictable cash flows, become complete disasters.

Our safety and quality model includes S&P's long-term company risk management ratings.

Here's why we use S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting its risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry-specific

This risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades

The risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management

interest rate risk management

regularity risk management

reputation/brand management

over 1000 other potential risks to the business

Brent Beshore

We have the tools to quickly assess whether or not breaking news is likely to change a company's fundamentals long term.

We have the ability to see, in real time, what the bond market thinks about breaking news that can cause a stock to slide by over 20% in a single day.

Credit default swaps, insurance policies against bankruptcy, trade every day.

And so the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street, can tell us what it thinks about scary headlines that might cause a stock to crash.

But even when you combine the bond market, rating agencies, all analysts covering a company, management, and objective facts today and trends of the past, the future is still uncertain, and that's why safety and quality come first, and reasonable valuation and sound risk management are the hallmarks of the smart long-term investor.

If you do everything right, your odds of investing success are 97%. There are no certainties on Wall Street, but you can get pretty darn close by practicing disciplined financial science.

Bottom Line: These 10 Blue-Chip Bargains Yielding 7.7% And Total Return Blue-Chips Could Be Your Retirement Solution

Based on our model, which we've spent over a decade and $1 million creating, these ten ultra-yield blue chips offer the lowest risk of 7.7% yield on Wall Street.

Given current data and the expert consensus of analysts, management, rating agencies, and the bond market, these ten max total return blue chips are the best opportunities to potentially earn as much as 1000% in the next decade.

Put these two lists together, and you create an entire portfolio of 20 companies that can match my family's favorite three companies for max safe yield (BTI), max low-risk hyper-growth at a deep discount (AMZN), and the best 20-year total return/income growth outlook (BAM).

Most importantly, if you follow the principles of disciplined financial science, safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always, you can sleep well at night.

While the outlooks for all companies are always changing over time, by owning these 20 (or 21 companies in the case of our high-yield blue-chip portfolio), you can rest assured that you have some of the world's best business minds working hard for you, so that one day you won't have to.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.