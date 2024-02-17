Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10 Blue-Chip Bargains Yielding 7.7% And So Much More

Feb. 17, 2024
Summary

  • Finding the best blue chips for your needs, whatever they might be, is easy if you have the right tools.
  • Through two screens for dependable ultra-yield (7.7%) and the best total return potential (over 1000% in the next decade), I show how we're rebalancing our High-Yield Blue-Chip Portfolio.
  • It can match my three highest-conviction long-term investment ideas, with a 4.5% yield and almost 20% long-term income growth and total return potential.
  • All from BBB+ rated world-class companies with long-term risk management in the top 23% of global companies according to S&P.
  • And trading at a 25% discount to historical fair value, adding yet margin of safety. While there are no guarantees on Wall Street, disciplined financial science, and the world's best companies, will work hard for you, so one day you won't have to.
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

There's nothing better than taking your financial destiny into your own hands. And having sufficient financial resources to control your time, especially later in life, is key to happiness and life satisfaction.

That's why I love high-yield dividend blue

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

Comments (1)

H
Hendelse
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (49)
I love BATS at these levels. Have added to a monster position. Once they sell 4 prosent of itc wich they have said in last report we will se konsistant share buybacks. Vuse ia growing beautifully. So is the modern oral pouches.
