Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars, all stock prices are referenced on TSX.

On our last coverage of MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG:CA) (OTCPK:MEGEF), we moved to a hold and favored a Buy rating on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU:CA).

We still think MEG makes you money from here long term but it is really hard to continue a buy rating on this with the choices we have. We are downgrading MEG stock to a Hold rating and maintaining a Buy on SU. We still hold some MEG and have sold the $20 Covered Calls for January 2024 against that position.

- Source

That has not exactly worked out, but it wasn't the worst call in the world (we know because we have made 9 out of the top 10).

Data by YCharts

With the two right back to where things started in their face-off, we look at how we want to play 2024 for MEG Energy.

2023 Review

Since we wrote on MEG early in 2023, a quick review of what they have done last year is overdue. While we are waiting on Q4-2023 results, they won't shift things materially on the annual estimated numbers. The company should show close to 101,000 barrels of oil production per day for the 2023 year. That would be a nice 6% year-over-year growth. Investors must note that the increase looks nice, but must be put in the context of the longer-term trend. MEG produced 93,100 BOE per day in 2019 and 82,400 BOE per day in 2020. So on a longer timeline, production growth has been very low. But that is what you are getting with MEG energy. A relatively stable (assuming oil prices don't absolutely crater) base with some potential for growth. The main story here has been (as we explained in our first article on this), deleveraging and capital returns.

On that front, MEG should finish 2023 close to $700 million in net debt. That number is so beautiful in relation to where this company was that it might not be a bad idea for investors to frame the balance sheet from the 2023 annual report. In 2019, MEG was flirting with a net debt of $3.0 billion. In 2016, MEG hit the magical $5.0 billion mark in total debt. The numbers on the right-hand side are not accurate, but take our word for it. MEG's net debt is now closer to $700 million.

Data by YCharts

This net debt was achieved while MEG was returning cash to shareholders.

From April 1, 2022 through November 24, 2023 the corporation has repurchased and cancelled 35.0 million shares, reducing the outstanding share count by approximately 11% from year end 2021 and returning $715 million to shareholders at a weighted average price of $20.47 per share. Debt repurchases have totaled US $870 million (approximately $1.2 billion) over that same period.

Source: MEG Energy

2024 Budget

It is important to note that MEG will continue reducing debt and buying back shares with a 50:50 split until they hit their $600 million net debt target. If you combine that with their 2024 budget with a capex of $550 million, we see the potential for solid capital returns to shareholders. Interestingly, that is when it will start its growth projects as well.

Under a US$75/bbl WTI oil price, MEG anticipates it will achieve its US$600 million long-term net debt target around the third quarter of 2024 and conclude its multi-year financial risk reduction strategy. The improved balance sheet and strong operating performance provides confidence to: Initiate 100% free cash flow returns to shareholders; and Commence investment in modest capacity growth

Source: MEG Energy

At present, we think the company will end 2024, close to net debt to EBITDA of 0.4X. This is quite a turnaround for a company that once thought nothing of running 8X debt to EBITDA numbers.

Valuation & Verdict

Our numbers for MEG are slightly lower today than they were a month back. The main difference is the WCS-WTI discount. The delay in the TMX expansion has taken a toll here, but this is not a game-changer. One quarter of a slightly larger discount will not make a big difference when you are calculating net asset value for a 40-year oil sands project. But even looking beyond that into Q3-2024, MEG's numbers are not the most compelling relative to its peer group. Here, we have to ignore the debt loads, as all the Canadian majors (and most of the mid-tier plays) have deleveraged enough. None have existential risks on their menu, regardless of silly actions by rating agencies. We need to look at their free cash flow yields. On a free cash flow yield basis, both SU and Cenvous Energy (CVE), (CVE:CA) trade significantly cheaper. You can see the relative difference even by looking at EV to EBITDA. Imperial Oil (IMO), (IMO:CA) which is not shown below, is closer to MEG's multiple. But IMO deserves it on account of its AA debt rating and its Exxon Mobil (XOM) pedigree.

Data by YCharts

We are taking nothing away from MEG here, and we think it will be very, very hard for investors to not make money in this one. They might also have some better relative delta from their growth project over the next 3 years.

Capacity growth from MEG's long-life reserve base generates shareholder value. During 2024, we will commence investment in a new project to add 15,000 bbls/d of new productive capacity to our existing facility, with an estimated total cost of $300 million over the next three years.

That is 14% relative to their production base. You are not going to get that from SU and CVE. But even adjusted for that, we think SU and CVE are better plays today. The good part is that the options on this one continue to be mispriced. The implied volatilities are still extremely high for a company running a 0.4X net debt to EBITDA trajectory. When you add the yield from options and the free cash flow yield, well, it is harder to lose. We like the $22 strikes for January 17, 2025. The most important part about this trade is our net cost basis of $19.40 as that is where we are comfortable with a buy rating.

Author's App

The yield is solid, and we make it even if MEG closes 10% lower in 11 months. We like both SU and CVE better for a direct purchase, but even there, we are using out-of-the-money covered calls to enhance their yields.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.