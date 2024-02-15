EM Central Banks: More Easing In The Cards?

payphoto/iStock via Getty Images

By Sukhjeet Reehal

The sunset of Fed tightening provides room for further rate cuts in emerging markets.

Despite uncertainty over the timing of easing by the Federal Reserve, emerging markets (EM) have taken solace in the view that the U.S. hiking cycle is over, helping deliver strong returns in 2023.

Through 2024, we expect declining inflation and still restrictive ex-ante real rates to give EM central banks space to continue easing monetary conditions. Regional divergences in reaction functions can be linked to the policy response since the COVID-19 pandemic. Central banks in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as Latin America, raised rates significantly to above pre-COVID levels and, in most cases, to deeply restrictive territory. Since then, tighter financial conditions, easing supply side pressures and subsequent declines in inflation have led the early, most aggressive hikers to embark on easing cycles. In Asia, rate increases were much more subdued and, with the exception of China, easing cycles have yet to begin.

For the most part, slowing global inflation has been due to sharply lower core goods inflation, while service prices have remained stickier. With recent transportation disruptions in the Middle East, a key question will be whether goods inflation rebounds, adding to upside pressure on consumer prices.

In EMEA, we think that most countries (except Turkey) have the scope to begin or continue easing monetary policy as inflation continues its descent toward central bank targets. In Latin America (LatAm), we expect Brazil, Colombia, and Peru to continue prudent and measured easing, in contrast to a front-loaded cycle in Chile. In Asia, our view is for monetary easing across the region to begin in 3Q 2024. Meanwhile, the Philippines, Indonesia, and South Korea all appear primed for the most significant easing cycles, followed by India, Thailand, and Malaysia. China, while facing idiosyncratic challenges, will likely continue its piecemeal approach to easing throughout the year.

Sharp yield compression in emerging markets has raised questions as to the valuation of local currency bonds, with many analysts suggesting that their historically tight spreads versus U.S. rates may be a hindrance to future performance. However, index level yields mask divergence across regions, with weighted yield to maturity in EMEA and LatAm at 8.4% and 8.95%, respectively, versus 3.9% for Asia.1 EM local currency bonds have historically performed well into and during Fed easing cycles, and we expect asset class flows to support local currency bond returns. Overall, we see the biggest opportunities for duration exposure in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Hungary, South Africa, Korea, and Indonesia.

Source: (1) JPM GBI-EM Global Diversified index (JPM GBI-EM GD). As of February 2024.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.