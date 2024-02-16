UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Novo Nordisk (NVO) investors have had much to cheer about since my previous update in November 2023. NVO has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then, disregarding the caution I underscored in my last article. However, it's essential to consider that I wasn't bearish on NVO. Despite that, the recent surge over the past three weeks has taken NVO's overvaluation to a different level, suggesting FOMO investors have likely rushed into the stock. With an "F" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha Quant and a more than 50% overvaluation over its assessed fair value by Morningstar (based on February 14's closing price), should investors ignore my caution and continue chasing its upward momentum?

Novo Nordisk provided reasonable guidance in its recent fourth-quarter earnings. Given the continued upward bias gleaned through this week's highs, I assessed that the market seems to be positioning for a broader adoption of its market-leading GLP-1 products, instrumental toward its growth over the past year.

Investors familiar with Novo Nordisk should be clear about the biopharma company's increasing share gains in the diabetes market. Accordingly, NVO attained a global market share of 33.8% in diabetes care, propelled by its remarkable performance in the GLP-1 category. In addition, the company saw a significant 53% growth in GLP-1 products, as Novo Nordisk held a 54.8% market share. Novo Nordisk also has broad market access of more than 90%, which is pivotal to its robust adoption in the market. As a result, I don't consider imminent risks to the demand dynamics that could inflict significant damage on its valuation.

Novo Nordisk's recent move to significantly expand its manufacturing scale by 2026 is noteworthy. Accordingly, Novo Nordisk has an agreement to "acquire three fill-finish sites" from its parent company, Novo Holdings A/S. These fill sites are linked to Catalent (CTLT), as the agreement also triggered concerns with Eli Lilly (LLY). Lilly worries about its competitive position and has "called for antitrust authorities to investigate the deal." However, Novo Holdings has attempted to calm nerves, as it committed to fulfilling existing manufacturing obligations.

I believe the recent move by Novo Nordisk to strengthen its manufacturing footprint is pivotal to securing its market leadership as competition is expected to heat up. Despite that, it doesn't seem like potentially increased competition from Amgen (AMGN) and Pfizer (PFE) could reshape the near-term demand/supply dynamics between Lilly and Novo Nordisk. As a result, healthcare investors looking to chase alpha could continue piling into NVO, as it remains very well-positioned to lead.

Analysts' estimates project a 22% topline growth in 2024, in line with Novo Nordisk's 2024 outlook of 18% to 26% growth at CER. In addition, its best-in-class "A+" profitability grade should provide a significant buffer against competitive threats as it invests to protect its moat. Other than introducing oral therapies in its weight loss treatments moving ahead, the company has strengthened its portfolio diversification. Novo Nordisk has "expanded its footprint in cardiovascular disease and strengthened its late-stage pipeline in rare blood disorders." In addition, "emerging evidence" suggests that its GLP-1 products have wider-than-anticipated benefits, such as "reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and fatty liver disease." Furthermore, some evidence has also pointed to "signs of improved mental health, potentially alleviating depression." Consequently, considering their early market leadership, I believe the market has likely attempted to price in a broader market expansion for Novo Nordisk and Lilly.

NVO price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

With NVO not showing red flags on its price action, earlier investors can still consider holding on to their positions. However, I caution new investors against chasing upward momentum, as a sharp downswing could follow when the momentum potentially turns. Investors would likely look to take profit aggressively to protect their gains, as NVO is significantly overvalued. With a forward EBITDA multiple of 27.4x, it's well above its 10Y average of 17.3x.

The market seems to have priced in significant growth momentum over the next few years. While the fundamental factors suggest NVO and LLY are the clear market leaders, investors must remain rational and not turn to greed while attempting to chase alpha.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

