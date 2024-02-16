Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Axcelis: Becoming More Constructive, But Some Risks Remain

Feb. 16, 2024 12:26 AM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) StockPSI
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • Axcelis Technologies stock has dropped over 30% since June 2023, but we believe one can be more optimistic about the share now.
  • Semiconductor-related CAPEX spending will pick up over the next two years.
  • ACLS is still on track to hit its $1.3bn sales target for FY25 and has the potential for increased gross margins and FCF generation.
  • The stock appears to have reached a congestion zone, whilst it could also benefit from rotational interest vis-à-vis other semiconductor offerings.
  • Investors should also be mindful of the heightened Chinese market exposure, a suboptimal valuation picture, and reduced interest from the institutional cohort.

Circuit board for a computer related subjects

Ignatiev

Introduction

Back in June 2023, we wrote a piece on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), a specialist in ion implantation technology, when it was flourishing at around lifetime highs. Whilst we appreciated some facets of the business (and still do), we were less

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.3K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ACLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACLS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.