Keeping An Eye On Liquidity As Risks Converge

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.79K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed’s close monitoring and well-signaled tapering of QT should prevent disruptions to the short-term funding markets - despite converging risks.
  • Declining cash reserves across the US financial system have some market observers predicting a liquidity crunch in the funding markets. We disagree.
  • The RRP is a useful tool of last resort when short-term funding alternatives are in short supply. Only a year ago, RRP reserves ballooned to roughly $2.5 trillion.

Abstract eyes looking around

Eoneren

By AJ Rivers, CFA, FRM, CAIA and Lucas Krupa

The Fed’s close monitoring and well-signaled tapering of QT should prevent disruptions to the short-term funding markets - despite converging risks.

Declining cash reserves across the US financial system

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.79K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
LMBS--
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
FTSD--
Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF
SPTS--
SPDR® Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF
SCHO--
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF™
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News