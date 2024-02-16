2023 Chicago Auto Show Media Preview Before Weekend Opening. This Year, No Ram And No Stellantis. Scott Olson

The Chicago Auto Show, held in the city's McCormick convention center each February, has been a crowded, high-spirited, boisterous event in years past, sponsored by car dealers aiming to stimulate sales. The show this year was relatively quiet and sparsely attended.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA), the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep, this year elected to pass on Chicago's auto exhibition, citing financial belt-tightening across the corporation. One reason for belt-tightening was the 44-day strike by the United Auto Workers union that cost the company roughly $3.2 billion in revenue and nearly $800 million in profit.

More cost coming

Stellantis has not broken out how much additional cost the new four-year labor contract will impose on the company. General Motors Co. (GM), a larger automaker, said its new UAW contract will add $9 billion in labor cost over the four-year period of the agreement.

Whatever the added cost, say Stellantis officials, it will be significant - leading to cost-cutting. Stellantis also skipped a major auto show in Los Angeles, though it plans later this year to participate in the New York Auto Show.

The absence of Stellantis could be taken as an ill omen for the automaker - I suggest the reality is the opposite: since the 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, forming a global alliance, the automaker has been getting its act together rather quickly under the leadership of CEO Carlos Tavares.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO (Stellantis NV)

Tavares, once an heir apparent to Carlos Ghosn at Renault, has demonstrated financial discipline and operational skill - which appreciative investors have noticed. The decision to skip Chicago and its attendant expense this year undoubtedly bear his fingerprints.

Over the past 18 months the share price has roughly doubled. After a strong six-month earnings report released Thursday, share prices shot 4.1% higher in Europe; shares rose more than 5% higher in the U.S.

As the Financial Times astutely points out: few stories cheer investors more than a turnaround - which is exactly what Stellantis appears to be achieving. Somehow, two struggling middle-sized automakers have been stitched together to create one better-performing giant.

Capital return

As the Wall Street Journal reported early Thursday: The carmaker committed to a share buyback program of EUR3 billion. The company also proposed a dividend of EUR1.55 per common share, an increase of about 16% from the prior year.

Prior to the announcement of the share buyback and dividend increase, STLA's indicated dividend yield stood at a generous 6%.

Data by YCharts

Nevertheless, from the automaker's point of view, 2024 still could be a difficult year.

"We are in a spot where we are strong, we are ready, we are resilient for what we think will be a pretty turbulent year," said Natalie Knight, the company's chief financial officer, on the earnings call.

Although vehicle demand is expected to be high across Stellantis' relevant markets, said Knight to the WSJ, pricing, labor costs, and an unpredictable market for fully-electric vehicles will be headwinds.

Electrifying slowly

Stellantis is an automaker, unlike top U.S. rivals General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. (F), that decided not to jump early and headlong into a 100% commitment to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Sergio Marchionne, the late CEO of Fiat Chrysler, was a noted BEV skeptic - and current events have proven his caution prescient.

Going slow on electrification programs proves to be an advantage, at the moment. Nonetheless, with governments ratcheting up pressure to drive CO2 emissions lower, Stellantis unveiled in late December its intention to invest 50 billion Euros ($54 billion) over the next decade to develop several new BEV models on three new BEV architectures in order to cover its entire range of brands.

STLA electrification snapshot (Stellantis NV)

How STLA's electrification program unfolds will depend, to some extent, on consumer demand. Lately, demand has been weak, leading to price erosion and negativity among retail dealers and in the mass media. GM and Ford have modified their strategies to include more gas-electric and plug-in hybrids. Stellantis' measured, deliberate and market-sensitive approach to BEV introduction should help financial performance - including profitability - until several roadblocks, such as insufficient charging infrastructure in the U.S., are resolved.

Another headwind for Stellantis will be regaining U.S. market share lost during the UAW strike. Per Cox Automotive: "Underperforming the industry, Stellantis' market share fell to 8.80%, down from 9.63% a year earlier and its lowest for the quarter in the last five years. In 2019, Stellantis hit a high for the quarter of 12.66% market share.

"Stellantis sold 343,552 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, down 1% from the year-earlier quarter, while U.S. industry sales rose 8%. Stellantis' sales were the lowest in at least the past five years for the fourth quarter. For comparison, Stellantis sold 524,519 vehicles in 2019.

"For the full year of 2023, Stellantis was the only major automaker posting lower sales than the year earlier when the global computer chip shortage crimped sales," Cox said. "Stellantis fell in the sales rankings in the U.S market behind Hyundai Motor in 2023."

Jeep and Ram still key

The automaker's two strongest remaining assets in the U.S. are the Jeep franchise and Ram full-size pickup trucks. Chrysler, a minivan maker, and Dodge, the muscle car brand, are shadows of what they once were. Alfa Romeo and Fiat exist on life support. Whether the automaker can reverse U.S. market share loss will depend on rebuilding its brands with new models at a pace that aligns with consumer demand for fuel-efficient, stylish, affordable and emission-free transportation.

Introduction of a refreshed Ram pickup with a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) is under way, soon to be accompanied by a BEV version and a plug-in hybrid. Hanging on to Ram market share and pricing - and improving them - is probably Stellantis' single most important initiative and warrants intense investor scrutiny.

A Ram exhibition and an explanation of Stellantis' electrification strategy would have been welcome additions to the 2024 Chicago Auto Show. Evidently, cash conservation is a higher priority at the moment.

Of the three incumbent domestic U.S. automakers - I still count STLA as domestic despite its incorporation in the Netherlands - Stellantis is the one that currently justifies a BUY rating. (Tesla doesn't quite qualify as an incumbent.)

WARNING: Rumors have been flying in Europe that Stellantis and Renault are discussing a tie-up - rumors that have been official denied. But merger smoke may soon indicate a fire has been lit. The investment cost - and potential losses - stemming from electrification, on top of growing competition from China, may soon force a major recapitalization and reorganization of the global automotive industry - from which Stellantis is not immune. Investors in the sector must keep these forces in mind when deciding how to allocate resources.