Company Overview

I often am on the lookout for financial sector stocks with strong fundamentals, that go beyond just traditional consumer banking.

One such firm out of St. Louis is Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF).

Setting itself apart from many mainstream consumer banks, from its SA profile this one is truly a classic "investment bank", and I can see that Stifel has been around since 1890, as well as heavily focused on investment banking and wealth management space.

Another notable to mention of this firm is that J.D. Power rated it the #1 wealth management firm for employee advisor satisfaction, in 2023.

With the latest bank earnings results streaming out in the last few weeks, Stifel had theirs on Jan. 24th, so I'll be using some of their income statement data in today's article, focusing on revenue and earnings.

Furthermore, I'll take a look at equity growth on the balance sheet, as well as dividend info.

WholeScore Rating: Buy

I use my WholeScore table to help me get to a buy, sell, or hold decision. It holistically considers past performance, dividend income, future expected performance, fair valuation and risks.

The rest of the article goes into more detail and is tailored to this specific stock and industry, providing evidence to support my investment thesis today.

The matrix below adds a point to each category that supports the rating (buy, sell, hold), and the rating with the highest score is chosen.

Stifel - score matrix (author)

From the matrix, my investment thesis today calls for a buy on this stock.

To summarize, my supporting evidence: Past performance saw YoY revenue growth and dividend growth. At the same time, dividend yield and future revenue growth expectations vs. peers were unremarkable. The risk profile is low due to low CRE exposure. Valuation is mixed, with forward P/E justified but the forward P/B ratio somewhat overvalued. We agree with future EPS growth estimates on the basis of fee-driven business growth.

Our determination of fair value for this stock is $84 max share price, based on future EPS growth. (Today's price is around $74).

Recent Performance: Revenue Growth

What grabs my attention from Q4 results right away is that top-line revenue grew to $1.14B, vs $1.11B in Dec. 2022, a 2.7% YoY growth.

I can see from the income statement that a driver of this relatively flat or low growth was a drop in net interest income, as interest expenses clawed into interest income, a common theme I have found in the last year in this elevated interest rate environment.

However, thanks to Stifel being a diversified firm, it saw YoY growth in non-interest income such as asset management fees, brokerage commissions, and trading. In fact, these three revenue components, along with underwriting fees, make up around 75% of total revenue.

A star in this firm has been the wealth management shop, and Q4 commentary boasted of strong performance in Q4:

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $766.0 million for the three months ended December 31. Fee-based client assets of $165.3 billion, up 14% over the year-ago quarter.

My impression is that Stifel has an interesting revenue diversification mix (75/25) in terms of fee-driven and interest-driven. I think this mix has helped during these times of squeezing net interest margins, as the fee-driven side of the house picks up the slack.

Recent Performance: Earnings Growth

Now, let me move to the bottom-line results.

Unfortunately, here is where the firm saw a slight decline, dropping to $162.5MM in Q4 earnings vs. $176.6MM in Dec. 2022, a 7.9% YoY decline.

Here are some of the drivers of this decline, according to Q4 comments, which seem to be tied to higher expenses:

In the institutional group, "compensation expense as a percent of net revenues increased to 69.3%," while in wealth management "compensation expense as a percent of net revenues increased to 46.9% primarily as a result of higher compensable revenues."

Non-compensation operating expenses also seemed to spike by double-digit percentages in both of those business segments.

My impression is that these higher comp expenses are something I have seen lately at some of Stifel's peers as well, so seems not to be necessarily unique to this firm. For example, Raymond James (RJF) also saw a YoY increase in salaries expense in Q4, as did Morgan Stanley (MS).

Keep in mind also that these firms compete to attract and retain top talent in these roles, especially if on a growth trajectory. For example, in Q4, Stifel "recruited 40 financial advisors during the quarter, including 12 experienced employee advisors."

More financial advisors could mean more client monies coming into the firm.

Recent Performance: Balance Sheet

The next thing I am looking at is trends in equity growth so far, to see this firm's ability to grow positive equity.

I see from the balance sheet that the firm's total equity fell to $5.24B in Q4, vs $5.32B in Dec. 2022, a 1.5% YoY decline.

This is not a significant drop, but one notable event to mention from Q4 that can impact equity is the fact that "the company repurchased $141.1 million of its outstanding common stock during the fourth quarter."

Further, when talking about the balance sheet, I also want to mention the capital strength of this firm until now, which is evident in their chart from the Q4 presentation, showing capital ratios well above the benchmark of 6% which is considered "well-capitalized under stress."

Stifel - capital ratios (q4 presentation)

This adds confidence to those of us concerned about liquidity risk at a firm like this.

My impression is that this firm has a strong balance sheet, healthy capital ratios, and capacity to return capital to shareholders via share buybacks. At the same time, continual share buybacks and increased dividend payouts can end up reducing the equity as well.

Dividend Income: Dividend Yield vs. Peers

In this section, I will compare the dividend yield of Stifel to a few peers, to gauge where I can get the best dividend return on capital invested at the current share price.

Here is what my comparison chart looks like, using Seeking Alpha's yield comparison tool:

Stifel - div yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

In this comparison of peers/competitors, Stifel and Raymond James trailed behind with a dividend yield (trailing) of less than 2%, while Jefferies Financial (JEF) led the pack with a +3% yield.

To help explain this scenario, for example, Jefferies' quarterly dividend is $0.30/share while the stock is trading at just above $40 today, while Stifel's dividend is $0.42/share, but the stock is trading above $74.

So, if I was only looking at dividend yield alone and no other factors, Jefferies makes the best case for a dividend investor. Other stocks I compared included Nomura (NMR) and Piper Sandler (PIPR).

Dividend Income: Dividend 5-Year Growth

Earlier I talked about return of capital to shareholders via share buybacks, but the other method is through dividends and ones that grow each year. So, here is the 5-year growth chart for Stifel:

Stifel - div 5 yr growth (Seeking Alpha)

This data tells us that the dividend went from $0.40/share/annual in 2019 to $1.44/share/annual in 2023, a 260% growth in 5 years.

Relevant to mention is that the firm hiked the quarterly dividend again to $0.42/share, from $0.36, with an ex-date of Feb. 29th, so that is something to consider for dividend investors this month. This was confirmed in their Q4 comments:

The Board of Directors approved a 17% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.42 per common share starting in the first quarter of 2024.

My impression is that this stock is an attractive dividend-grower for longer-term investors. Consider that Stifel does not seem to have the problem faced by small regional banks like New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) which had to cut their dividend after posting disappointing results for Q4 due to elevated provisions for credit losses, driven by its commercial portfolio risk.

This is why I think it is important not to treat all firms in the financials sector the same, or lump them all in with a few regional banks that may be facing headwinds. Stifel is a unique type of financial firm.

Future Performance: EPS Growth Estimates

Here I want to touch upon what analysts are estimating for future growth, and then give my impression.

The consensus estimate is calling for a 40.4% YoY growth in the EPS by December 2024, and another +13% growth by December 2025. In addition, it appears there have been 4 upward revisions vs. 1 downward one, indicating that the majority of analysts are bullish on future profitability growth of this firm.

My impression is a positive one, and I should reiterate some of the earlier points. Stifel so far has been a solid fee-driven shop, despite pressure on the net interest income. The majority (75%) of its revenue is not derived from interest, however. So, two things will work in its favor I think: a rise in equity markets which will drive up the values of the equities they manage for clients and hence higher fees, but also a potential rise in investment banking activity such as mergers/acquisitions and related business.

My confidence in the investment banking segment is supported by an article in Forbes:

For 2024, many analysts generally expect that the M&A environment will continue the positive growth of the last quarter and increase the number of transactions on a global scale.

Supporting my positive outlook on equity markets is a study in November by Goldman Sachs, which calls for a 6% return in the S&P 500 index in 2024:

The S&P 500 index is expected to rise to 4700 by the end of 2024, representing a price gain of about 5% and a total return of around 6%.

Here is the chart, showing a nice rebound in the S&P 500 index, an often-tracked basket of large stocks:

S&P 500 - Goldman Sachs outlook (Goldman Sachs)

So, I think the environment heading into 2024 will favor Stifel's fee-based business segments. As for its interest-earning business, some relief to its net interest margins may come later in the year after the Fed starts lowering rates, and the latest probability indicator from CME FedWatch shows more likely June will be when the Fed lowers their rates a notch, with a 53.7% probability of that happening.

Future Performance: Revenue Growth vs. Peers

Using the Seeking Alpha peer comparison tool, I wanted to compare the forward expected revenue growth of Stifel vs. some of the key peers I mentioned already, and here is the result:

Stifel - revenue growth vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

My impression of these results is that this entire peer group is expected to grow revenue going forward, likely for the reasons I mentioned in the last paragraph. However, when comparing Stifel my target stock against 4 major peers shown, its forward growth is lackluster by comparison.

For example, Nomura is expected to see +57% growth, while Raymon James and Piper Sandler are topping +7% growth expected. Keep in mind, though, that it is coming off of a year like 2023 when some of their key businesses like investment banking were impacted, so it must be understood within that context.

In this case, my impression of Stifel's forward revenue growth is neutral because it is positive and nearly +5% but trails behind key competitors who often can offer similar services to clients.

Valuation: Is it Fairly Valued?

In this section, I will first look at this stock's current price vs. its 200-day moving average, discuss valuations and then my own impression of whether it is fairly priced right now.

Data by YCharts

From this chart, I can see, as many of my readers can, that this stock was impacted by the spring 2023 dip in bank stocks (after the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco), and another dip this autumn followed by a long period of bullishness.

Right now at $74.70 (as of this article's writing) it is trading +18.6% above its 200-day SMA.

Valuation data shows a forward P/E ratio of 12.93, quite higher than its sector average. It appears the market is optimistic about future earnings, and I already discussed why. But is it overpricing this stock now as a result?

If the December 2023 share price was around $60, and the EPS estimate for December 2024 is for a +40% growth, I think a fair price to pay today could be up to $84 (December price of $60 + 40%). So, currently trading at $74 it is still fairly priced, and my max buy price would be $84.

In terms of the forward P/B ratio of 1.53, which is also higher than the sector average, it also shows market bullishness on future equity growth. Is it justified?

From the balance sheet, we know the most recent book value per share is $44.20, which means today's share price is actually trading at around 1.7x the book value per share. Because of this company's history of share buybacks and growth in dividend payouts, I am not totally convinced book value per share will grow 1.7x by the end of the year. My fair price in relation to book value would be the current book value per share + 2%, so $45 is a fair price.

This assumes a 2% equity growth by December, just to be on the conservative side.

In this case, I am inclined to be neutral on this stock in this specific category since I believe it is fairly priced compared to earnings potential but is overpriced when considering potential equity growth.

Key Risks: Micro & Macro Risk Profile

The risk profile I want to present briefly since Stifel has a banking component to its business, is what kind of risk exposure this firm has, like commercial real estate but also bad or underperforming loans.

Since in earlier articles, I mentioned the elevated risk of certain commercial real estate, like offices, due in part to the macro issue of lower demand for office space ever since the remote-work trend emerged, I need not detail that topic again.

On a micro level, specific to this firm, Stifel has very low exposure to commercial real estate at this stage and has a highly diversified loan book.

From their Q4 financial supplement, I can see that their CRE exposure is just 3% of their overall loan book:

Stifel - CRE exposure (Stifel Q4 data)

In addition, their portfolio is diversified across residential, industrial, and land as well, and it appears that residential real estate is actually a large chunk of their loan book exposure.

Although CRE is a small portion of the loan book, it does have the highest allowance for credit losses, at 3.24%, indicating this bank is putting aside funds in anticipation of bad loans in this segment.

Stifel - ACLs (Stifel Q4 results)

My impression is that although the issue of CRE exposure is an ongoing issue in the banking sector itself, it is not necessarily a huge risk to this firm.

In terms of systemic market risk to this stock from regional banks facing headwinds to their office loan portfolio, consider that the biggest story on that lately was NYCB, however if you look at Stifel's price chart once more it did not take much of a price dip because of that news, and since then, continues its meteoric rise, so I think that savvy investors have recognized the hidden value of Stifel and its fundamentals and that it is a very different financial firm than a regional bank.

Concluding Thoughts

To summarize, I agree with the bullish consensus today on this stock, as shown below. It is an established financial firm diversified between fee-driven and interest-driven business lines, with future EPS growth prospects driven by the fee-based business segments that have grown. In addition, there is still time to snatch the late-February ex-date to earn the next quarterly dividend, as this stock has proven itself to be a dividend income grower.