There has been an immense focus on technology, especially after big tech earnings and guidance were released. Despite today's selloff due to hotter-than-expected CPI numbers, the Nasdaq has been off to a strong start for 2024, having appreciated by 4.48%. While many are on the edge of their seats waiting for Nvidia (NVDA) to report earnings on the 21st, I think investing in infrastructure in 2024 is an opportunity. The next Fed press conference should be interesting as Chair Powell continues to insist on being data-dependent. The recent CPI print, combined with a strong economy, could push the Fed to hold off a bit longer on rate cuts. Regardless of if the easing cycle starts at the beginning or the end of the summer, I think there is an opportunity for infrastructure companies to generate both capital appreciation and income. The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) has a long history of generating income for its investors. I think its underlying assets will benefit over the next several years from a better operating environment and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Following up on my previous article about UTF

Back in early November, I wrote an article on UTF (can be read here). I had discussed how the macroeconomic landscape was becoming a bull case for UTF in addition to looking at why capital may flow into these assets going forward. Now that we have more economic data, I wanted to revisit my investment thesis and discuss why the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be a multi-year tailwind for many of the underlying companies within UTF's portfolio.

UTF will have tailwinds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and a lower rate environment

The full effects of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Biden signed into effect have yet to be felt throughout the economy, which is positive for companies held within UTF. The legislation includes roughly $550 billion of funding for America's infrastructure, from roads and bridges to the internet. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), this legislation would provide $382.9 billion for transportation programs from 2022 to 2026. Under the rules from the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985, the contracting authority of roughly $79.9 billion would be provided in 2026 as it's the final year of the authorization, and this amount would also be provided each subsequent year. The CBO is estimating that an additional $399.6 billion in contracted authority would be available from 2027 – 2031, bringing the total to $782.5 billion over the 10-year period. According to the CBO, there is over $149 billion earmarked for surface transportation from 2021 – 2031, which includes programs funded by the Highway Trust Fund. There is also over $5 billion designated for grid infrastructure under the energy segment.

UTF is predominantly made up of utilities, industrials, and energy companies. These are the exact sectors that will benefit from increased spending from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The bullish side is that while they will directly benefit, they will also indirectly benefit from a lower-rate environment. As grants are issued through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, capital will be spent on roads, highways, the electric grid, and upgrading the overall infrastructure across the country. We will see an influx of raw materials, energy, and equipment being used, which will benefit companies such as NextEra Energy (NEE), Southern Company (SO), Union Pacific (UNP), and Enbridge (ENB). While direct spending in these areas will flow to many companies within UTF's holdings, Jerome Powell delivered remarks at the 1/31/24 Fed press conference and reiterated that the Fed is at the end of its tightening cycle. The median average for rates is 4.6% by the end of 2024 based on the individual assessments Fed members took in September. They also see rates coming down to 3.6% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026. If the current CPI data doesn't change this outlook, lower rates will be indirectly bullish for the companies within UTF. The cost of capital declines as rates go lower, which incentivizes companies to expand. As companies expand their footprints, they will likely utilize additional services that touch transportation, energy, and utility companies.

When looking at the public companies within UTF's top-ten holdings, they have an average of 12.32% earnings growth over the next 2 years. The full effects of lower rates and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act may not be fully recognized by the end of 2025, and there could be a longer runway for projected earnings growth across these companies and sectors. Currently, these are lower P/E companies, and on a forward basis, they are trading at an average of 16.22x 2025 earnings. There is also a possibility that these companies will be in a position to raise earnings guidance based on executed government contracts and business expansion from a lower rate environment, which could increase the net asset value (NAV) of UTF's holdings, causing capital appreciation in shares of UTF.

The lower rate environment could make UTF an enticing income play

Currently, the 2-year Treasury yields 4.56%, which is off its 52-week high of 5.49%, while the 10-year yield has come off its 52-week high of 5%, yielding 4.23%. Based on remarks from Jerome Powell, we know that the Fed is near the end of its tightening cycle, and in the coming years, rates will decline. The amount of capital that has been stashed away in money market accounts, exceeds $6 trillion, and my feeling is that as the Fed starts to lower rates, we will see capital flow into the equity markets from the sidelines. The risk-free rate of return has started to decline, and we already see how it's affecting the bond markets. Over the next year, there is a real chance that bonds will have a 3 handle rather than a 4 handle on them, and money markets will also start to offer less enticing yields. As rates decline, I think that investors will be less incentivized to utilize money markets as a proxy to generate yield, and as CDs and bonds mature, we could see capital from those investments also flow into the capital markets. Many investors have seen negative returns sitting on the sidelines, considering they thought they would be able to ride out the storm and collect 4-5% on their capital risk-free. While they were correct on the free yield, the market had other plans, as the S&P 500 appreciated by 24.23% in 2023 and is already up 5.42% YTD. I think we're going to see investors try to recreate yields from bonds as rates come down, while investing in equities as a catch-up trade.

UTF has been public for almost 2 decades, as its inception date was 3/28/04. Since then, UTF has generated $33.43 in distributed income. UTF has already declared its Q1 monthly dividends through March, and after these are paid, the fund will have distributed $33.74 per share over 2 decades. UTF went IPO at $20, and long-term investors will have generated 168.7% of their initial investment through distributed income without factoring in the powers of reinvesting the distributions. UTF currently pays $1.86 per share, which is a yield of 8.56%. UTF has a strong track record and could be looked at as a diversified income play with prospects for capital appreciation. Investors can generate a larger yield in UTF than they can from risk-free assets and gain exposure to companies that are traditionally defensive, which makes it look as if they are trading at compelling valuations. The lower rate environment should benefit utilities, energy, and infrastructure companies as they could also be considered a proxy to generate yield through growing dividends as capital comes out of risk-free assets.

Conclusion

I think that UTF is going to benefit directly and indirectly from many aspects, including government spending in infrastructure and a lower-rate environment. UTF has a long track record of generating continuous income, and it's not slowing down in 2024, as they have already announced the first quarter of distributions. While tech can certainly go higher, we could see the broad market catch up as capital flows into equities that have both EPS and dividend growth on the horizon. I am bullish on UTF and plan on adding to my position over the next several months. With 2 decades of distributions recorded, UTF should continue distributing monthly income for years to come, and I will happily reinvest each distribution as it will buy me more income and larger exposure to companies that specialize in infrastructure.