UTF Yields Over 8% With Tailwinds On The Horizon From The Infrastructure Bill

Summary

  • The Nasdaq has had a strong start in 2024 despite a recent selloff, with a 4.48% appreciation.
  • Investing in infrastructure in 2024 is seen as an opportunity, with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act providing a multi-year tailwind.
  • The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) is expected to benefit from the act, generating both capital appreciation and income.
There has been an immense focus on technology, especially after big tech earnings and guidance were released. Despite today's selloff due to hotter-than-expected CPI numbers, the Nasdaq has been off to a strong start for 2024, having appreciated by 4.48%. While many

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (2)

V
VistaView
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (275)
UTF is selling at a NAV premium and above its 1 year NAV average. Will wait
for better entry.
edaskew profile picture
edaskew
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (6.89K)
If you look at it on cefdata.com, it appears to me to also be a tax advantaged investment. It doesn't normally pay distributions that are return of capital, but it did last year. The vast majority of the distributions are long term capital gains; only a small portion are short term capital gains. It has been on my radar for some time, but I haven't pulled the trigger. I like UTG better. Almost 100% of the distribution from UTG is qualified dividends and long term capital gains. I don't quite have a full allocation to UTG yet. Once I do, I'll start a position in UTF. cefdata.com/...
