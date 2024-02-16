Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

An Opportunity For REITs To Shine In 2024

Feb. 16, 2024 2:28 AM ETVNQ, RQI, RNP, IYR, XLRE, RFI, KBWY, SCHH, NRO, FREL, SRVR, JRS, DRN, USRT, ICF, RWR, DRV, URE, SRS, SEVN, FRI, REK, PSR, BBRE, PPTY, VRAI, IARAX, REIT
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.46K Followers

Summary

  • The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities TIPS fell significantly from ~2.5% to ~1.7% in the last two months of 2023.
  • How does this affect real estate?
  • As long-lived, fixed assets with inflation-protective characteristics, quality real estate can be viewed as an equivalent to TIPS plus a risk premium.
  • Mean reversion is not guaranteed in financial markets, but it does have an enviable track record.

The Earls Court Redevelopment Site

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Daniel Scher, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, Franklin Equity Group | Blair Schmicker, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, Franklin Equity Group

In his recent article "Quick Thoughts: Five surprises for 2024," Head of Franklin Institute, Stephen

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.46K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
RQI--
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
RNP--
Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund
IYR--
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
XLRE--
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.