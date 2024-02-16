Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Since the initial publication of my investment thesis about PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), the stock has rallied almost 40%. After I wrote my investment thesis, PDD reported a blowout quarter for Q3 of 2023, which I wrote about after the Q3 earnings release. Since then, there have been some recent developments that may create headwind for PDD in the short term but won't have meaningful impact in the long term. Therefore, I continue to give PDD a "buy" rating but will also provide an update on the short-term headwind.

Temu slowdown in the U.S.

On January 28, Morgan Stanley published a research report on Temu. In the report, Morgan Stanley listed 6 observations from new Alphawise and 3P data, 5 of the 6 observations suggest that Temu's momentum in the U.S. has moderated since Q3 of 2023.

Below are the 6 observations from the research report:

1. Fewer households are shopping on Temu. 2. Temu's net purchase frequency is on the lower end vs. other discount retailers and e-tailers. 3. Temu.com US web traffic and visitors continued to decline in '23 before picking up modestly in the Holiday season. 4. Temu app downloads and monthly active users (MAUs) have continued to decline, even through the Holiday period. 5. Temu shopper overlap is highest at AliExpress, TikTok Shop, and Five Below. 6. Temu usage is down across all income cohorts, but drops most significantly for consumers in the highest and lowest income brackets.

Of the above 6 observations, I think Temu's highest overlap with AliExpress, TikTok Shop and Five Below is not an issue. But all the other 5 observations suggest that Temu is moving in the wrong direction in the U.S.

Since Morgan Stanley didn't explain why Temu's momentum has moderated in the U.S. in its report, I'll share my own understanding of why Temu's growth in the U.S. has slowed in Q4.

First of all, as reported by this article from The Low Down, Temu has faced significant warehouse capacity bottleneck in China as order volume growth has outpaced Temu's warehouse's employees' growth. Temu is also facing air freight capacity restraints. This is not the first time Temu has experienced major logistics issues. Ironically, the logistics issue for Temu is actually a sign of faster-than-expected growth.

Secondly, Temu's rapid ascend in the U.S. has made it an easy political target for both Democrats and Republicans. For instance, in June 2023, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party published a report which claims that:

"Temu's business model essentially allows the company to avoid responsibility in complying with a U.S. law that block imports from China's Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove the items were made without forced labor".

Most recently, it was reported that a group of 11 GOP representatives have tried to put pressure on CBS to ditch Temu's $15 million Super Bowl ad over Uyghur forced labor concerns. Clearly, the U.S. government has been watching Temu. Therefore, Temu may have to intentionally slow its U.S. business temporarily to avoid more political scrutiny.

Whether intentional or not, it is very likely that Temu's growth rate in the U.S. has indeed slowed down in Q4 of 2023 and perhaps in Q1 of 2024 as well. I expect the growth rate to pick up once the logistic bottleneck is solved. According to this article from JingDaily, Temu is expected to generate more than 16 billion yuan in revenue this year, which still represents less than 10% of PDD's revenue. Temu is also losing money currently and according to this WSJ article, Temu is expected to turn to profit in 2027.

Intensifying competition in China

While Temu's facing short-term challenges in the U.S., PDD Holdings' domestic e-commerce platform Pinduoduo is also facing intensifying competition in China, especially from Alibaba's Taobao. After the return of Jack Ma's right-hand man Joseph Tsai as Chairman of Alibaba Group (BABA) and the appointment of Eddie Wu as CEO of Alibaba Group, Alibaba has gone from defense to offense. Importantly, during Q2 FY2024 earnings call, Alibaba's CEO Eddie Wu said that Alibaba has changed management's KPI from GMV growth to user purchase frequency. Alibaba's decision to "Return to Taobao" is directly aimed at addressing competition from Pinduoduo.

What's more, both Alibaba and JD (JD) have announced their own 10 billion yuan (roughly $1.4 billion) subsidy program for their consumers. JD's 10 billion yuan subsidy programs have not been effective. But according to a report from KrASIA Connection, for the first half of 2023, AppGrowing reviewed the promotion ranking of apps and reported that Pinduoduo dropped from second place in the same period last year to seventh place. The report also pointed out that Pinduoduo has experienced a significant decline in monthly active users (MAU), while Taobao has had a clear boost since Alibaba launched its 10 billion yuan subsidy program. Pinduoduo has partially offset the decline in MAU by increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU) through more targeted subsidies for higher value items such as electronics and appliances.

So far, JD and Alibaba's price war with Pinduoduo has not meaningfully hurt Pinduoduo, as Alibaba and JD are also competing against each other. For the most recent quarter, Alibaba's growth rate for the most important Taobao and TMall segment was only 2%. This tells me that even though Alibaba's "Return to Taobao" strategy has not yet worked as expected, the domestic e-commerce price war may have some impact on PDD's financials in Q4 of 2023 and Q1 of 2024.

Financial Projections and Valuation

In terms of the financial projections, I have adjusted my earnings estimate for FY 2024 and FY 2025 to account for the increased competition in China.

author's estimate

As a result of lowering my projections for PDD for FY2024 and FY2025, I am also adjusting my valuation for PDD to account for the lower estimate as well as the most updated exchange rate.

author's estimate

Based on my financial projections and valuation model, PDD's stock still has almost 60% of upside from today's price.

Risks

In my Q3 update article on PDD, I mentioned two major risks for PDD.

The first risk to my thesis is the changing competitive environment in China's e-commerce industry. Both JD and BABA have publicly announced that they will fiercely compete on price in order to win consumers back to their platforms. In the near term, this may impact PDD's domestic business. The second risk to my thesis is that Temu's expansion may slow down due to warehouse capacity issues or political issues. Temu has had to halt accepting new inventories because its warehouses were at full capacity a few times since its launch. PDD is trying very hard to make sure this doesn't happen in the future."

Unfortunately, the Temu risk has now materialized, and the domestic competition risk is brewing rapidly. Even though PDD is facing some short-term headwinds, I am still optimistic about PDD's long-term prospects because PDD still has a structural cost advantage against Alibaba, JD and Amazon (AMZN), which I explained in detail in my initial write-up of PDD. As long as this structural cost advantage holds, PDD will continue to take share both in China and globally. PDD's share gain in China's e-commerce market is becoming more difficult as the market has already matured. Therefore, Temu's global expansion is critically important for PDD in terms of future growth. So far, I haven't seen any disconfirming evidence in regard to PDD's cost advantage. But in the near term, I expect heightened volatility both in PDD's fundamentals and its stock price.

Recently, tariff fear has emerged as another focal point for PDD. As pointed out by this Seeking Alpha article:

Former US President Donald Trump suggested the idea of imposing a 60% tariff on all Chinese imports if re-elected, which could be one reason behind the drop, Citi analysts said, citing a January 27 Washington Post article. He allegedly discussed the idea privately with several advisers."

Personally, I don't think the tariff will have an actual impact on PDD because there are many ways to work around the tariff. Also, U.S. companies such as Amazon are very motivated to lobby the government to prevent a tariff hike because it will hurt them more than Shein and Temu.

Summary

To sum things up, PDD is currently experiencing headwinds both domestically and globally. Although the near-term challenges may impact PDD's financials in the coming quarters, I believe over the long term, PDD's competitive advantage will still hold. Therefore, I continue to give PDD Holdings a "buy" rating.