Thesis

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) is a fixed income CEF. The vehicle comes from a very well-known asset management platform in Nuveen, and has posted robust long-term results. The fund is focused on leveraged loans, asset class which makes up over 73% of the collateral, with the rest allocated to corporate bonds.

JQC has been correctly set-up for higher rates via its collateral pool, and has managed to post impressive results in the past year, being up over 15% in 2023. The CEF represents a classic take on leveraged loans, with a high leverage ratio of 38% and a small sleeve for bonds.

In this article, we are going to have a closer look at the fund's holdings, its discount to NAV, and derive an opinion on the attractiveness of the fund's pricing in today's macro cycle.

CEF collateral - Overweight BB/B leveraged loans

The CEF is focused on leveraged loans, but it does not take excessive risk in the space:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund has an even 41% single-B bucket, while BB-names represent 40% of the collateral pool. These are the signs of well-run funds, with a manager that is looking for long-term performance rather than highly volatile wins via CCC names.

Given its composition, the fund has a low duration of only 0.95 years, and has benefited from higher rates, passing them through to equity holders. The fund has a 12% distribution yield which is mostly supported (we are going to parse the Section 19a notice is a separate paragraph below).

As expected, the CEF has a granular build with a diversified sectoral exposure:

Industries (Fund Fact Sheet)

Software is the largest industry in this portfolio at 10.2%, followed by Hotels at 10.1% and Media at 7.3%. Its individual name exposures are equally granular, with most names below 1% of the portfolio.

The discount to NAV has rallied significantly, becoming overpriced

Some CEFs have very 'sticky' discounts to NAV, whereas others present very tradable ones. JQC falls into the 'very tradeable' category, with a large volatility exhibited by its discount to net asset value:

Data by YCharts

We can see from the above chart a massive rally in the discount, having rallied almost +8% since its lows in October 2023. The funds thus exhibits a large beta to the overall market, with tighter credit spreads and a positive fundamental performance resulting in a substantial narrowing of the discount as well.

The reverse occurs when there is a sell-off, with the fundamentals moving towards lower NAV levels, while the discount to NAV also widens out. Currently its 1-year Z-score is 2.8, meaning that by its historic range the discount has rallied towards the top of its range. It is currently overpriced.

Middle of the cohort long-term performance

When looking at the CEF's long-term performance, we can see it posting middle-of-the-road returns when compared to a cohort of peers:

Data by YCharts

The fund is not an outperformer, but not a laggard either. In such a set-up the CEF's discount to NAV matters even more, because it can drive significant short-term swings in total returns.

In this comparison chart, we are mostly focused on leveraged loan names, many of which we have covered before, such as the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) and the Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD).

Good coverage for the distribution

As risk-free rates moved higher, the CEF was able to pass to equity holders the higher net distributions. Leveraged loans are floating rate, meaning they will reset based on SOFR every three months, and thus be able to capture higher Fed Funds. Currently, the CEF has a 12% distribution rate, which is mostly supported:

Section 19a (Fund)

The fund thus does a good job of distributing only what it makes, rather than trying to attract new money by eye-popping dividend yields. In effect, the CEF has been slowly raising dividends as rates have increased last year, with the last fund hike being posted in August 2023.

Credit spreads are very tight

From a fundamental macro perspective, credit spreads are very tight currently:

Credit Spreads (FT)

Nothing moves in a linear fashion in finance, but in waves. Currently, we are witnessing an over-tightening in credit spreads on the back of the 'immaculate landing' belief in the market. The market is pricing for a return of 2% inflation without any negative feed-back loops to the economy (such as a higher unemployment rate or a high default rate).

While we do not have a crystal ball, we can say with certainty that things do not usually happen as per the market, and more often than not something breaks in the process of economic change. When spreads are priced for perfection, as a retail investor, you want to sell (unwind) some positions, especially high beta ones. When the sky is falling and everybody is panicking, that is when you want to buy credit.

We find credit spreads to be too optimistic here, and we feel the next sustained move will be towards wider credit spreads.

Buy and hold investors versus active investors

We believe these two terms are not mutually exclusive. While some people prefer to buy an asset and 'forget' about it, from experience, it is much more productive to have a certain active angle to that strategy. Nobody is advising buying and selling down the entire position every couple of months, but trimming some of the holdings (say 20%) when a CEF is overpriced, and buying them back when it becomes cheap again can result in outsized total returns with a minimal active take.

We feel that is the approach to be taken with JQC, where the discount to NAV has a high beta, making this CEF very tradable from both fundamentals as well as CEF mechanics.

Conclusion

JQC is a fixed income CEF. The fund focuses on leveraged loans, which make up over 73% of the collateral. The vehicle has a high 12% distribution rate, which is almost entirely covered. The CEF exhibits a high beta in its discount to NAV, which has rallied almost 8% since its October 2023 lows. The discount is now towards the top of its historic range, and heavily overpriced.

From a fundamental standpoint, we are observing extremely tight credit spreads in the market, with participants pricing in a flawless 'soft landing'. We are believers in an active management of positions, even for buy-and-hold investors, and find JQC to be overpriced here. We would trim positioning here, looking to pick-it up after a -7% drawdown.