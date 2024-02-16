demarco-media

A “Hold” rating on Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.

This analysis confirms a “Hold” rating on the shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GMBXF), a Mexican copper miner as well as freight transport operator and infrastructure company worldwide, as the same rating was assigned in the previous analysis.

This analysis sees the opportunity for the formation of an attractive low point in the stock price cycle, which could make it possible to achieve a very good return when the shares of Grupo México are back in an uptrend mode.

From now on, this article will refer to Grupo México, S.A.B. CV simply as Grupo México or GMBXF.

The earlier analysis recommended that retail investors maintain their holdings of this excellent long-term performer as it is closely linked to the long-term uptrend in copper prices. But at the same time, they were encouraged to keep an eye out for any significant downside phase in the cycle that could provide an opportunity to strengthen their investment in the medium and long term.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Copper is a key metal in the electrification processes of global industrial activities in response to the increasingly urgent need to rid ourselves of the most polluting activities that some scientists believe are the cause of global warming. Therefore, there are long-term prospects for robust copper demand, with Nornickel, a major Russian nickel and palladium mining and smelting company, predicting a huge increase in global copper consumption. During the COVID-19 crisis, the creation of numerous environmental expenditures under government programs to support economies during the crisis and strengthen their resilience to shocks has provided a significant boost to the copper market over the next several years.

Because of these tailwinds, over the past 5 years, GMBXF+120.40% has outperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLB)+52.62%, which is the benchmark for the materials sector, and the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)+79.75%, which is a benchmark for the largest US-listed companies. GMBXF also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.06/share (paid on November 27, 2023), leading to an

of $0.22/share for a Div Yield (TTM) at 4.36% versus the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.41% at the time of writing. The company has paid dividends

, compared to the industry average of 9.5 years. However, retail investors are holding GMBXF not for the dividend, but (as can be seen in the chart) for its rosy long-term outlook, buoyed by go-green programs against the negative impact of global warnings.

While investors maintained their "hold" rating - completely unexpected but common in the markets - the share price rose sharply after rumors emerged of a package of government measures to provide strong support to the Chinese economy, the world's biggest copper consumer.

As Grupo México also followed cyclicality, positive sentiment towards the commodity pushed the share price of GMBXF up on favorable Chinese winds, and perhaps some retail investors could now see an opportunity to take profits in the current price situation.

Source: Trading Economics

The Economic Recession: The Opportunity for a Significant, Attractive Point in the Stock Price

However, the broader consensus is in favor of a strategy that targets a significant depressed point in the share price and believes that such a low level for GMBXF's share price, as one of the two shown in the chart below, is currently very likely if the expected economic recession occurs in 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now the stock price is in a new downward phase of the cycle, which is gaining negative momentum mainly for the following reasons:

a) Copper is under sustained pressure from an unfavorable climate in China due to the full-blown real estate crisis and deflation, which is at its 14-year high, pushing people to postpone consumption in the face of a lower purchasing price.

b) Western economies are sliding further towards a recession, the likelihood of which is becoming increasingly clear after a revival of inflationary threats earlier this week suggested the Federal Reserve and ECB are now more likely to delay the first rate cut. Elevated interest rates weigh on the outlook for global copper demand as they affect consumption and investment. In addition, the strengthening of the US dollar also discourages foreign demand as imports are more expensive with the copper price traded in USD internationally.

The economic recession is predicted by Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey's inverted yield curve for the current spread between a 10-year yield of 4.219% and a 3-month yield of 5.388%. As this ratio should reverse under normal conditions, the spread currently warns of difficult times ahead for the economy as shorter maturities now command higher returns than longer maturities.

It is impossible to predict when the recession will occur as the current environment is very uncertain. The negative cycle in the US economy could occur sometime in the first half of 2024, according to economists at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB). One thing that could happen with the recession is that the shares of GMBXF could offer an attractive point in the stock price to increase long-term exposure to the copper price as the subsequent bearish sentiment will hit this stock in line with a 24-month market beta of 1.12x.

Hold Until the Target

Shares are currently trading at $4.97 per unit, for a market cap of $39.05 billion, slightly closer to the upper limit than the lower limit of the 52-week range of 4.02 to $5.63. Shares are also still above the 100- and 200-day simple moving average lines around $4.72 and $4.80.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This analysis focuses on the next remarkably low point in the share price: the stock needs to fall somewhat near the 52-week lower limit before one should move from the current neutral stance to a buy rating. From current levels, let's say down about 20%, which sounds like a stock price correction, but is possible in this context of an impending recession.

The 14-day RSI of 45.66 shows that there is more than enough room below for the stock to reach lower levels and spur a shift from a hold rating to buy activity.

In terms of stock price recovery at this point, such a scenario should instead be ruled out given the aforementioned headwinds for copper. Unless these levels prove to be an unmissable opportunity for someone to take home nice returns, retail investors would generally be better off holding on to the shares of GMBXF for a while longer. It will take some time before the soft-landing narrative transitions into an economic recession. Further economic insights are needed, particularly on the employment situation, which was stable until a few weeks ago and is now showing signs of slowing. The trend, started a year ago by Big Tech companies, “continues to roil across tech industry”, but indeed it has spread throughout industries from Xerox (XRX) to UPS (UPS). It's not so much inflation data per se that causes the Fed to delay a change in monetary policy, but the main reason why inflation is so stubborn, namely robust employment. When the Fed also sees signs of deterioration in the labor market, then that will be the time for the first rate cut and interpreted by the markets as the US central bank's signal to the economy to take the cycle out of economic recession. Judging by the percentages interest rate traders assign to the likelihood of changes in Fed interest rates and U.S. monetary policy, it appears that the date for the first rate cut will be in June.

Prof. Aswath Damodaran of New York University does not give a fair value EV/EBITDA (TTM) ratio for copper producers but based on the closest sectors like aluminum 5.30 or diversified mining 5.30 or iron and steel 4.24 or homebuilding 5.03 then this analysis assumes the fair value of the ratio for copper stocks is 5 as the median value of the mentioned sectors.

Should 2024 be the year of a recession for the economic activities, including the copper business, then the situation for GMBXF in terms of EBITDA this year cannot be significantly better than 2023, when the cycle was in the middle of headwinds from increased borrowing costs combined with high inflation. On top of this, the company could suffer higher than usual operating costs as mining becomes increasingly expensive, and the economic recession could keep production growth somewhat subdued due to a slowdown in demand and investment. On the copper price side, this averaged $3.86/lb in 2023 and is expected by Trading Economics to continue falling from the current $3.74/lb to $3.44 in 12 months. GMBXF recorded an EBITDA of $7.04 billion for the 12 months to Q4-2023, so let's assume that EBITDA will be lower, hovering at $6.5 billion to $7 billion in 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Today the stock has an Enterprise Value of $44.19 billion leading to an EV/EBITDA of 6.3 to 6.8x in forward terms. Since Prof. Aswath Damodaran says a median of 5 for a fairly valued fwd EV/EBITDA ratio, this is therefore leading to a target share price of $2.7 to $3.8 as the market cap has to devalue from current levels by $9.2 to $18.2 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Let's say a price target of $3.8 is possible if a recession causes headwinds on US-listed shares of GMBXF. This would represent a correction of more than 20% from current levels and would be consistent with the strategy of taking advantage of significant share price weakness to increase ownership in the strong long-term prospects of this global copper company.

Grupo México in 2023: A Leader in EBITDA margin

As Grupo México's financial results for the full year of 2023 show, the companies' three major business areas performed as follows.

Total revenue in 2023 was $14.39 billion, up 3.7% year over year, driven by higher sales volumes of copper and other base metals such as molybdenum, offsetting lower copper prices per pound.

A lower copper price affected the mining division's business, which fell by one percent to $10.86 billion in 2023, while the group's other two divisions performed in line with company expectations: the transportation division's revenue rose 18% year-on-year to $3.20 billion in 2023, while the Infrastructure division grew 7% year-over-year to a record $711 million in 2023.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The mining sector accounted for 75.5% of the total revenue of $14.39 billion, the transportation sector accounted for 22.2% of the total revenue, and the infrastructure sector accounted for 4.9% of the total revenue.

Despite the unfavorable copper price conditions, the mines of the group produced nearly 1.03 million tons of copper, an increase of 2.3% compared to 2022, in line with its growth profile, a good sign for global demand as it requires more copper to power green projects in the following years.

The unfavorable copper price conditions are expected to hit in 2024 as well, but at this point, retail investors should see this not as a problem but as an opportunity, as the headwinds, as mentioned earlier, will increase the chances of boosting GMBXF, the company with the largest copper reserves worldwide.

The mining division posted a 23.1% year-over-year increase in net operating cash costs in 2023, settling at $1.26 per pound, but was still the world's lowest cash cost producer, according to the company, which is very different from the cost estimate made by Morgan Stanley in its forecast for GMBXF's 89% stake in Southern Copper (SCCO), as approximately two-thirds of GMBXF's total EBITDA comes from SCCO's earnings according to the analyst.

Accrued EBITDA totaled $7.04 billion in 2023, down 1.4% year-over-year. This is due to the mining division's EBITDA of $5.27 billion (down 6.8% year-on-year), the transportation division's EBITDA of $1.43 billion (up 16% year-on-year), and the EBITDA infrastructure division of $337 million (25.8% higher year-on-year).

Source: Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. Results Q4 and Full Year 2023

The EBITDA margin, which is a major share price driver, fell by 260 basis points to 48.9% and could cool further this year, but so could the EBITDA margin of competitors, as they are also affected by a lower copper price, and less competitive operations from an operating cash cost standpoint. Grupo México remains the leader compared to most direct copper mining competitors in terms of EBITDA margin share price driver, providing strong upside potential for when copper will return to an upward trend.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growth Progress on Solid Financial Pillars

The company's capital investment program for 10 years of operations exceeds the amount of $15 billion committed to growth as follows:

In Mexico, the company is doubling production at the Sonora plant in the Buenavista deposit to 100,000 tons of zinc and 20,000 tons of copper per year. The project is almost fully funded, and commissioning is nearing completion.

In Mexico, the project at the Pilares asset in Sonora, 6 km from the La Caridad mine, is now fully operational and is expected to deliver 35,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates every year. This project is almost fully funded.

In Peru, the company aims to produce 120,000 tonnes per year of SX/EW copper cathode at the Tia Maria asset in the Arequipa region. The investment budget for the project is estimated at $1.40 billion.

In Peru, the Los Chancas, Apurimac is an expansion project of a large copper and molybdenum porphyry deposit to produce 130,000 tonnes of copper and 7,500 tonnes of molybdenum per year from an open pit mine starting in 2030. The company estimated the project requires a total capital of $2.60 billion.

In Peru, the Michiquillay project in Cajamarca is expected to produce 225,000 tonnes of copper per year, initially for 25 years with operations starting in 2032, and the project requires capital of $2.5 billion.

The company can maintain ongoing operations and fund the above growth projects with a financial position that looked solid as of December 30, 2023: $6.64 billion in cash and short-term investments (up 11% year-on-year), while the Total debt was $9.21 billion (up 5.9% from the previous year). The debt has a highly favorable maturity schedule, with annual payments remaining under $1 billion through 2034, while more than 65% of total debt does not mature until 2035.

Source: Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. Results Q4 and Full Year 2023

Grupo México has an interest coverage ratio of 10.4x, which is given by dividing the trailing 12-month operating income of $5.88 billion by the trailing 12-month interest expense of $0.563 million. Thus, the company can easily pay any financial obligation arising from its outstanding debt, as investors typically consider a ratio of 1.5x at least as a hallmark of solvency.

Altman's Z-score of 3.63 suggests that the balance sheet is in the safe zone, meaning there is no chance of bankruptcy in the next few years.

Conclusion

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the largest copper producers in the world and a leader in EBITDA margin generation, a driver of the share price. The stock is primarily intended for long-term investment because its stock outperforms the sector and many of the largest companies on the US stock market. The share price is driven by the price of copper, which, while volatile, is driven by a robust outlook for demand for electrification and green projects. Due to recessionary headwinds in 2024, the share price may form a significant low that can be used as part of a buy-and-hold strategy. It will take some time to reach the desired low point in the stock price. Therefore, investors should maintain a Hold rating in the meantime.

