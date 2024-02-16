IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For February

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in Consumer Discretionary. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) and iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italics describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set into a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for retailing in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in retail companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). In the same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a subsector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Auto + Components -9.19 -25.44 0.0604 1.0970 0.0367 11.02 20.06 0.0603 1.4400 0.0382 18.49 22.41 2.74% -5.38% Durables + Apparel 29.24 1.18 0.0622 0.7220 0.0579 22.60 37.55 0.0533 0.7132 0.0341 18.82 45.64 4.84% 24.75% Retailing -17.74 7.11 0.0493 0.5133 0.0323 30.59 34.85 0.0489 0.8214 0.0387 26.07 35.97 3.03% 6.37% Services 30.20 100.00 0.0384 0.3304 0.0358 44.72 43.22 0.0306 0.3962 0.0197 14.26 35.62 2.73% 2.98% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The value score has improved in the durables/apparel and consumer services subsectors.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.

Momentum in consumer discretionary (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

According to my monthly S&P 500 dashboard, the consumer discretionary sector was slightly overvalued relative to 11-year averages at the beginning of February. Nevertheless, the durables/apparel and consumer services subsectors are undervalued by about 30% relative to their historical baseline. Moreover, Consumer services have an excellent quality score. Retailing is the most overpriced subsector, and auto/components have the lowest quality score.

IYC fast facts

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF started investing operations on 6/12/2000 and tracks the Russell 1000 Consumer Discretionary 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index. It has a trailing 12-month yield of 0.69% and a total expense ratio of 0.40%, which is significantly more expensive than XLY (0.10%).

The fund has 176 holdings. It implements a capping methodology: constituents are limited to 15% and the aggregate weight of those weighing more than 4.5% is limited to 22.5%. The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table, represent 51.5% of asset value. The portfolio is quite concentrated, but more diversified than XLY, where Amazon weighs about 26%, Tesla 14% and the top 10 holdings 69%.

Ticker Name Weight % EPS growth % TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield % AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 15.8 1162.74 59.17 41.14 0 TSLA Tesla, Inc. 6.38 18.64 43.85 61.32 0 NFLX Netflix, Inc. 4.37 20.72 48.21 33.81 0 HD The Home Depot, Inc. 4.26 -6.08 22.99 23.78 2.33 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 4.23 10.84 49.25 46.02 0.57 WMT Walmart, Inc. 3.89 86.16 27.99 26.05 1.35 DIS The Walt Disney Co. 3.74 -10.48 68.52 24.41 0.81 MCD McDonald's Corp. 3.54 38.61 24.92 23.18 2.32 UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. 2.85 118.47 91.64 63.88 0 BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. 2.44 135.76 26.04 25.24 0 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

IYC has underperformed XLY by about 1.7% in annualized returns since 7/1/2000. The risk measured in maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly return ("volatility" in the next table) is a bit lower.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility IYC 530.83% 8.11% -53.10% 0.43 17.83% XLY 805.13% 9.78% -59.05% 0.49 19.19% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

Nevertheless, the two funds are almost on par over the last 12 months:

IYC vs XLY, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, IYC is designed for investors seeking a capital-weighted ETF in consumer cyclicals with a capped exposure in the top holdings. It is invested in 176 stocks including large and mid-caps, whereas XLY has only 55 holdings in large companies. However, XLY looks more attractive regarding historical performance, management fees and liquidity. Investors who are concerned by the weights of Amazon and Tesla in consumer cyclical funds may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a retail company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0493 (or price/earnings below 20.28) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

DBI Designer Brands Inc. CAL Caleres, Inc. PAG Penske Automotive Group, Inc. CNK Cinemark Holdings, Inc. BYD Boyd Gaming Corp. MGM MGM Resorts International PLAY Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PII Polaris Inc. SBH Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns in the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.