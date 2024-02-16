Lyrical Asset Management 2023 International Review Letter

Our International Value Equity strategy (MUTF:LYRNX, MUTF:LYRWX) returned 13.8% in 2023, underperforming the EAFE and EAFE Value in a calendar year for the first time in our history. It was a frustrating year considering our underperformance was driven by multiple compression and market-cap factors, not fundamentals. In fact, as detailed below, our companies generated better earnings results this year than the indices.
Our approach to focusing on value stocks with strong earnings growth leaves us looking very different than our benchmark, with about a 98% active share. By owning cheap companies with attractive growth, we expect to deliver above-market returns over time. Over short periods, however, looking different than the benchmark can hurt performance. This year, for example, most of our underperformance came from our lack of exposure to the largest-cap stocks in Europe.
With more earnings growth and less stock price return in 2023, the relative valuation gap between our stocks and the EAFE widened to levels we've rarely seen since inception, with the portfolio now having more than 75% upside to our estimate of intrinsic value. We believe this sets us up for significant outperformance in the future.
Longer-term, the fund continues to do well. Since inception, in 2019, we have generated an 8.3% annualized return, with 110 bps and 150 bps of outperformance, against the EAFE and EAFE Value indices, respectively.
*Partial year, inception date 5/31/19. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
EARNINGS UP, VALUATION DOWN
It was a healthy year for our fundamentals, even as our stocks underperformed. The forward earnings expectations for our current portfolio were good, up 9%, and better than the +6% for the EAFE and +5% for the EAFE Value.
What dampened our performance was that the P/E multiple of our portfolio expanded by just 4%, compared with 11% and 10% for the EAFE and EAFE Value, respectively. You can see this data in the table below.
CAP WAS THE FACTOR IN EUROPE
If our earnings were better, why did the indices experience double the multiple expansion? We believe the answer was the strong influence of market cap as a factor for returns in 2023 in Europe.
The largest 20% of European stocks makes up a disproportionate 41% of the MSCI EAFE, even as Europe represents only 65% of the total index. In other words, two-thirds of the European exposure in the EAFE is from the largest 20% of companies. This minority of stocks with a disproportionate index weight was a primary source of our underperformance. In our search for VQA (Value, Quality, and Analyzability), we find limited opportunities in larger-cap European names. Most of the cheap stocks within this group are in industries we avoid, like banks, commodities, and auto OEM's, which tend to be lower quality and don't meet our analyzability criteria.
As we show in the figure below, the largest quintile of European stocks - those with market caps greater than $40 billion, in the bar all the way to the left - were up 16% in 2023. That compares to the rest of European stocks which were up just 11%. About 40% of our European exposure is to the lower-end of our large and mid-cap universe, and this area was up only 5% in 2023, as you can see in the bar all the way to the right. This lack of exposure to the largest-cap European names drove a 350 bps headwind for us, accounting for the majority of our underperformance.
Importantly, our European companies still had strong fundamentals. In the left chart below, we see that our European companies grew earnings 10.4% during the year, nearly double EAFE's growth rate of 5.3%. Because of the market cap headwinds, however, in the right chart we show that our European companies' multiples compressed 2.8%, while the broader EAFE Europe expanded by 9.8%.
We prefer to beat the benchmark, but if we're going to lag, we think this is the best way to do so: with much better earnings growth. Over short periods of time, valuation multiples can move up and down, but ultimately valuation follows earnings. For Lyrical International, those earnings have continued to be delivered.
THE OPPORTUNITY IN INTERNATIONAL STOCKS
As bottom-up managers, we typically focus our comments on our own set of companies that have delivered attractive earnings growth at discounted valuations. But are we hunting in the right geographies? For the past decade, the U.S. equity market has significantly outperformed the non-U.S. developed market, reducing investor interest in international stocks. Are international companies slower-growing and destined to lag their US counterparts, or is the cheap valuation of the EAFE, today, a buying opportunity?
We believe international stocks are unpopular today largely because they have produced weaker returns over the past ten years. Below, we show the rolling five-year trailing return difference between the EAFE and the U.S. When the bars are positive, as they were from 2003 to 2010, International outperformed the U.S. When the bars are negative, that means International underperformed the U.S. Over the past decade, the EAFE benchmark has underperformed by almost 8% per year.
This persistent underperformance of international stocks makes them easy to ignore. However, avoiding international markets only makes sense to us if the poor returns have come from weak fundamentals, and this simply has not been the case.
Over the past ten years, international companies have had good fundamentals. The total return from an index or a stock can be broken down into three components: the return from fundamentals, the return from valuation, and the return from currency. The fundamental return is the amount of money you make from a company growing its earnings and the dividends you receive. As you can see from the table below, at the top right, over the past decade the international market has delivered a fundamental return of 8.9% per year, better than the 8.4% from the S&P 500.
In other words, over the past ten years the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) total return has trounced the EAFE's by more than 8%, and yet the fundamental drivers of return have been about the same.
If the companies outside the U.S. have been just as good fundamentally as their U.S. counterparts, how can we explain this huge outperformance by U.S. stocks? As highlighted in blue above, the U.S. outperformance has been driven by companies getting more expensive, not by companies growing faster. Multiple expansion has benefited the S&P 500 by 5% per year, while the EAFE multiple has remained the same. Investors have been willing to pay more for U.S. stocks, but this has not been supported by better fundamental growth.
The other drag for international stocks over the past decade has been currency, which reduced international returns by 2.5% per year over this period. Currency has been a headwind for international markets over the past decade, but historically it has had a more neutral impact. In the right column of the table below, we show the tailwind or headwind from currency from investing in developed international markets over the long term. Since the early 1970's, foreign exchange has actually been a slight benefit. However, the main point here is that developed market international currencies ebb and flow relative to the U.S. dollar. Just like with valuation multiples, we expect that the significant negative drag from currency over the past decade is unlikely to repeat.
Because U.S. stocks have appreciated much more than international stocks despite similar fundamentals, the valuation spread between the two markets has expanded to we believe an extreme level. This slide shows the P/E multiple for the S&P 500 in the black line and the EAFE in the blue line. The bars at the bottom show the spread, or how much more expensive the S&P 500 is relative to the EAFE.
There are a few points to make here. First, on an absolute basis, the EAFE is clearly cheaper. It trades just above 13x earnings, similar to the multiple reached at the bottom of the COVID collapse in 2020 and at a 7% discount to its 10-year average. The S&P 500, on the other hand, looks expensive. It trades at 20x earnings, near its historic highs, and an 11% premium to its 10-year average.
The bars at the bottom show that the S&P 500 is nearly 50% more expensive today than the EAFE, a wider premium than we've seen going back 20 years to 2003. Again, this is despite the fact that the fundamentals for the EAFE have been just as attractive.
THE OPPORTUNITY IN LYRICAL'S INTERNATIONAL STOCKS
With similar fundamentals to the U.S. at a much cheaper price, we think the international markets present an excellent hunting ground for bottom-up stock pickers.
As shown below, our portfolio ended the year at only 9.2x forward earnings despite our companies compounding earnings at a 7.7% rate over the past decade through to 2024 estimates. This is near the cheapest our portfolio has been since we launched the strategy in 2019. And from an earnings perspective, the portfolio shows superior fundamentals on both long-term growth and resilience during recessions.
CONCLUSION
As much as we are frustrated to have lagged the EAFE in 2023, we are excited that our companies have delivered better earnings growth. In a year with recession fears hovering over Europe, investors favored the largest-cap, more expensive businesses. Despite these macro concerns, our European companies grew EPS 10%, proved their resilience once again, and ended the year cheaper (based on forward P/E multiples) than before.
We'd rather have strong fundamentals AND strong performance, but if we keep delivering good fundamentals we think it's reasonable to expect that returns will follow. Riding the wave of a U.S. market dominated by mega-cap tech has worked well for a long time. It is easy to miss that those great U.S. returns have come mostly from stocks getting more expensive, and it's easy to miss the opportunity in international stocks today.
We live in the trenches of value investing, and what we see today is the international market is near the cheapest point that it's been relative to the U.S. in over 20 years. At the same time, our stocks are near their cheapest relative valuation, despite superior growth. In short, we see the current opportunity set in international value as one of the best of our careers, and we look forward to harvesting future gains with our investors.
We thank you for your confidence, and, as always, we welcome your inquiries.
Dan Kaskawits & John Mullins, Co-Portfolio Managers
Comments