REIT Earnings Halftime Report

Real Estate Earnings Halftime Report

We're at the halfway point of another consequential real estate earnings season, with 68 of the roughly 150 equity and mortgage REITs representing 50% of the total market capitalization now having reported results. Beneath the renewed interest rate headwinds that have pressured the sector in recent weeks, REIT earnings results have been marginally better than expected - and certainly stronger than the negative price action and downbeat mainstream narrative would suggest. Of the 51 equity REITs that provide full-year Funds From Operations ("FFO") guidance, 34 REITs (69%) beat the midpoint of their forecast, 12 (19%) matched their forecast, while just 4 (12%) missed their prior guidance. Results were stronger at the property level, with more than 75% of REITs that provide same-store Net Operating Income ("NOI") guidance exceeding their prior forecast. The 69% FFO "beat rate" is running ahead of the historical REIT sector average in Q4 of roughly 65%, and quite a bit ahead of the 56% at the halfway point of earnings season last year.

Focusing exclusively on property-level fundamentals, the clear upside standouts this quarter have been industrial, senior housing, and retail REITs. We've seen mixed results from residential REITs showing a sharp cooling of rent growth in late 2023 - particularly on the multifamily side - but also a modest reacceleration into early 2024 alongside a moderation in expense growth after a double-digit jump in property taxes and insurance premiums in 2023. Results from office REITs have been surprisingly decent relative to the dire narrative, but an encouraging rebound in leasing activity might not be enough to change the trajectory after a dismal year of double-digit FFO declines and lingering interest rate headwinds. Earnings season for hotel, storage, and specialty REITs kicks off in earnest next week. Positively, we've seen more than a dozen REITs hike their dividends this earnings season, led by a trio of apartment, industrial, and strip center REITs. Negatively, a pair of office-focused REITs - JBG Smith (JBGS) and commercial mREIT KKR Real Estate (KREF) have cut their dividends this earnings season.

There's no escaping the "Rates up, REITs down" paradigm. REITs had entered earnings season with some upside momentum, fueled by several months of encouraging inflation data and indications of a pending pivot in Fed monetary policy. Sentiment has soured over the past month, however, following a pair of "hot" payrolls reports, lukewarm inflation data, and a rebound in crude oil prices, which combined have sent benchmark interest rates to three-month highs. Since the start of earnings season four weeks ago, the Equity REIT Index has declined by -2.4%, which lags the 3.3% gain for the S&P 500 during this time. Naturally, many of the most interest-rate-sensitive property sectors have born the brunt of the renewed rate-related pain, with Net Lease, Cell Tower, and Office REITs posting steep declines, while the AI-related optimism has lifted Data Center REITs to sector-leading performance. Below, we discuss our halftime analysis and grades for each property sector.

Residential REIT Halftime Report

Apartment: (Halftime Grade: B-) We've seen results from 8 of the 14 apartment REITs. Expectations were muted after a disappointing third quarter amid pressure from record-levels of new supply, but the sector cleared this relatively low bar with reports that showed a stabilization - and even slight reacceleration - in blended rent growth in many markets following a steep cooldown from mid-2022 through late 2023. Four of the eight REITs reported full-year FFO that topped prior guidance - including all three Sunbelt-focused REITs - while the other four met estimates. Buoyant mid-single-digit rent growth on renewals (+4.6% in Q4 and January) and relatively steady occupancy trends helped to offset low-single-digit declines in new lease rates (-3.7% in Q4 and -3.2% in January), resulting in blended spreads that were roughly flat in Q4 and higher by 1% in January. As expected, the outlook for 2024 was soft, with Coastal REITs expecting flat FFO growth while Sunbelt REITs expect marginally negative FFO growth, which follows a robust three-year stretch in which the sector delivered cumulative FFO growth in excess of 25%. With expectations of flat revenue growth this year, containing expenses will become increasingly important. Property-level expense growth is expected to remain elevated in 2024 at 4.8% - down slightly from 5.0% in 2023.

Sunbelt-focused Independence Realty (IRT) has been an upside standout this earnings season, delivering the biggest FFO and NOI "beat" of the group as rent growth stayed marginally positive in Q4 and accelerated in January. Results from Camden Property (CPT) were also quite a bit "less weak" than feared, highlighted by guidance calling for marginally positive same-store revenue growth in 2024 and a subsequent 3% dividend hike. Results from Mid-America (MAA) were softer than its two Sunbelt peers, however, with MAA noting that blended rent spreads declined -1.6% in Q4 (+4.8% renew, -7.0% new), the softest thus far in earnings season. Coastal-focused Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB) were also upside standouts, with the pair reporting similar regional and market-level performance across the overlapping markets, noting relative strength in their Northeast markets (New England, Mid-Atlantic) and in Southern California, weaker trends in the Sunbelt (Florida, Carolinas, Texas), and the weakest trends in the Pacific Northwest.

Single-Family Rental: (Halftime Grade: A-) Earnings season started with a "bang" with the surprising news that Tricon (TCN) will be taken private by Blackstone (BX). Results from Invitation Homes (INVH) showed that rent growth trends have remained quite a bit stronger on the single-family side - which is not facing the same supply headwinds as their multifamily peers. INVH reported blended rent growth of 4.6% in Q4 (+6.8% renew, 0.0% new), but January spreads softened a bit to 3.6% (+5.9% renew, -1.5% new). INVH recorded FFO growth of 6.4% in 2023 - well above its prior guidance of 5.0% - and expects growth of another 5.3% in 2024 at the midpoint of its range. At the property-level, INVH's fourth-quarter results and 2024 guidance were also quite encouraging, achieving same-store NOI growth of 4.8% for full-year 2023, as a 6.5% increase in revenues was offset by a 10.3% increase in expenses. INVH expects NOI growth of 4.5% in 2024 at the midpoint, with a 5% increase in revenues and a more modest 6.3% increase in expenses. INVH notes this guidance incorporates expectations of 8-10% property tax increases, and insurance expense growth in the "mid-to-high teens."

Manufactured Housing: (Halftime Grade: B) Equity Lifestyle (ELS) - the second-largest manufactured housing REIT - reported decent results highlighted by a healthy 7% dividend increase, as steady performance in its core manufactured housing business offset lingering weakness in its transient RV segment. ELS recorded full-year FFO growth of 4.7% in 2023 - roughly consistent with its recently revised guidance - and sees growth of 4.7% again in 2024 at the midpoint of its initial range. Despite an -11% decline in transient RV revenues, core revenues still rose 5.8% in 2023 - 10 bps above its prior guidance - but expenses came in hot at 7.0% for the year, driven primarily by higher real estate taxes in Florida and the effects of the nearly 60% jump in insurance premiums for the policy year beginning last April. ELS notes that it will provide an update on its 2024 renewals next earnings call, but noted a muted level of claims this year given the weak storm season.

Office REIT Halftime Report

Office: (Halftime Grade: B+) We've seen results from 12 of the 19 office REITs. Obscured by the rebound in interest rates and some renewed regional banking concerns, office REITs have delivered surprisingly decent results thus far showing a much-needed pickup in leasing activity in late 2024 to salvage an otherwise dismal year. Consistent with private-market metrics from JLL showing a 14% rebound in office demand in the markets they track, total REIT leasing activity jumped 24% in Q4 from the prior quarter to levels that are only 10% below the average pre-pandemic activity from 2017-2019. While activity among Coastal-focused REITs was roughly flat quarter-over-quarter, the recovery in Q4 was driven almost entirely by a notable rebound in leasing activity in coastal markets, led by NYC-focused Vornado (VNO), SL Green (SLG) and Boston Properties (BXP) which reported an average Q/Q increase of over 60%. Despite the leasing rebound, occupancy rates and rent spreads continued to tick lower in Q4, and there remains significant uncertainty over when - and at what levels - we'll see a "bottoming" in these metrics. Among the 10 REITs that provide FFO guidance, 6 topped estimates, while 2 met, and 2 missed guidance. Despite this solid "beat rate," sector-wide FFO still dipped over 13% in 2023, and is expected to post a mid-single-digit decline in 2024.

In addition to the aforementioned NYC-focused REITs, Sunbelt-focused Cousins (CUZ) has been an upside standout after noting that its full-year FFO declined by a modest -3.7% in 2023, and expects that its FFO will be flat in 2024. CUZ provided an upbeat outlook, remarking, "remember when retail was dead, until it wasn't. Market forces are now rebalancing in a similar manner." COPT Defense (CDP) has also been an upside standout after providing guidance calling for sector-leading FFO growth of 3.7% this year. On the West Coast, glimmers of hope from an AI-fueled rebound in leasing demand haven't been enough to stop the bleeding. Kilroy (KRC) noted that 35% of recent leasing activity in San Fran and Seattle have been AI-related, which a jump in leasing activity, but still expects a 10% dip in FFO in 2024, while LA-focused Douglas Emmett (DEI) expects similar trends. Hudson Pacific (HPP) posted a sector-worst FFO decline of -55% in 2023, but sees a modest recovery in 2024 as its studio assets come back online. Results from Philly-focused Brandywine (BDN) underscored the importance of interest rates on the ultimate path of these office REITs over the next few quarters. BDN expects healthy NOI growth of 2% in 2024 and flat occupancy rates, but still expects a 17% plunge in FFO amid surging interest rate expense.

Healthcare REIT Halftime Report

Healthcare: (Halftime Grade: B+) We've heard results from six of the sixteen healthcare REITs. Led by Welltower (WELL), senior housing REITs have been a notable bright-spot thus far, driven by a decisive recovery in their critical Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP") segment. WELL reported full-year FFO growth of 8.7% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 7.8% - and projects an even stronger year in 2024 with growth of 10.4%. Fueled by the combination of recovering senior housing occupancy rates (+330bps Y/Y), record-high rent growth (+5.5%), and a moderation in labor expenses, WELL reported total NOI growth of 12.6% for the year, led by a 24.4% increase in its SHOP portfolio. Ventas (VTR) - which has a smaller 50% allocation to Senior Housing vs. Welltower at 75% - reported FFO growth of 6.0% in 2023 - also above prior guidance - and sees growth of 4.5% in 2024. Importantly, both WELL and VTR expect another year of 20% NOI growth in the critical SHOP segment, while their other segments are expected to post low-single-digit NOI increases in 2024. Welltower was the single most aggressive REIT on the small/mid-scale M&A front in 2023, completing $5.9B in gross investments by leveraging its At-the-Market equity offering program, and continued this external growth into early 2024, announcing a $969M deal to buy a portfolio of 25 independent-living senior housing communities from Affinity Living.

Skilled Nursing ("SNF") REITs have also been notable outperformers this earnings season after a pair of earnings reports showed a continued recovery in SNF occupancy and a resulting improvement in operator financial health. Omega Healthcare (OHI) - the largest SNF REIT - reported decent results and provided full-year guidance for the first time since the start of the pandemic. OHI reported a -6.7% decline in AFFO in 2023, but forecasts a stabilization in 2024 with full-year AFFO of $2.75/share at the midpoint of its range - down about 1% - but still covering its $2.68 annual dividend run rate. Consistent with recent data from NIC, Omega reported a 50bps recovery in skilled nursing occupancy to 79.1%, which helped to improve its operators' rent coverage to 1.28x and reduce the percent of properties with sub-1.0x EBITDAR to 13% from 28% earlier this year. CareTrust (CTRE) rallied 10% after reporting stronger-than-expected results, showing that the small-cap REIT continues to outright sidestep the operator distress that has dogged other SNF REITs in recent quarters. CTRE noted that it collected 100% of 4Q23 contractual rents - up from 97.5% last quarter - which is materially above its larger SNF-focused peers. CTRE reported that its full-year FFO declined -5.4% in 2023 - in line with consensus - but sees a return to growth in 2024 with expectations of a 2.1% increase in FFO at the midpoint of its initial range.

Results from medical office building ("MOB") REITs and lab space REITs have been less impressive, feeling some residual impacts of pressures across the traditional office sector. Healthpeak (PEAK) has slumped double-digits this earnings season after reporting mixed results, as steady performance in its core MOB portfolio was offset by sluggish leasing activity in its lab space portfolio. PEAK reported full-year FFO growth of 2.3% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 1.7% - but forecasts a -1.1% decline in FFO in 2024 as headwinds from higher interest rate expense and one-time costs related to its merger with Physicians Realty (DOC) are expected to offset solid portfolio-level NOI growth of 3.0% Lab space owner Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) reported mixed results amid a continued post-pandemic "normalization" in demand for lab space alongside a record level of new supply growth. ARE reported full-year FFO growth of 6.5% in 2023 - slightly below its Q3 guidance of 6.7% - but reiterated its 2024 outlook for FFO growth of 5.6% this year. Total leasing activity cooled to just 890k SF in Q4, which was its slowest quarter of volume since Q2 2019 and down from the peak of 4.1M SF in Q2 2021. Rent growth also cooled considerably on these leases, with cash renewals increasing by 5.5% in Q4, down from 28.8% in Q3.

Industrial REIT Halftime Report

Industrial: (Halftime Grade: A) We've seen results from the six largest industrial REITs, all six of which posted results that exceeded prior estimates and collectively pushed back on concerns of softening logistics fundamentals. After a modest softening in rent spreads in Q3 from the record-setting pace in early 2023, we saw a reacceleration in spreads in Q4 to nearly 40% despite supply headwinds. Logistics stalwart Prologis (PLD) reported full-year FFO growth of 10.4% - 20 basis points above its guidance - and expects impressive FFO growth in 2024 of 9.2% at the midpoint of its initial range. At the property-level, Prologis achieved same-store NOI growth of 10.0% in 2023 - fractionally above its prior guidance - and sees same-store growth of 8.5% in 2024. While PLD noted that market rents have turned negative on a year-over-year basis following three years of record-setting growth, the "embedded" growth within the portfolio remains substantial as leases (typically signed with 3-6 year terms) get reset at market rates. PLD recorded net effective rent growth over the quarter of 74%, bringing the full year to a record of 77%.

Results from EastGroup (EGP) showed similar strength with full-year FFO growth of 11.3% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 10.7% - and providing guidance for FFO growth of 6.2% in 2024. First Industrial (FR), meanwhile, hiked its dividend by 16% while recording full-year FFO growth of 7.0% in 2023 - well above its prior guidance of 5.3% - and guiding to growth of another 6.0% in 2024. As with EGP, FR recorded a reacceleration in leading spreads in Q4 after a modest cooldown in mid-2023. Terreno (TRNO) posted sector-leading NOI growth of 13.3% in 2023 which pushed back on concerns over supply growth in its urban infill markets. Rexford (REXR) has been the laggard of the bunch despite hiking its dividend by 10%, as solid Q4 results were offset by soft guidance reflecting an ongoing regional cooldown in its previously-red-hot Southern California markets. REXR reported full-year FFO growth of 11.7% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 10.7% - but sees growth slowing to 4.3% in 2024. While blended leasing spreads remained impressive at 45.6%, this was the lowest increase since Q4 2021. Relatedly, REXR noted that its portfolio mark-to-market decreased to +51% in Q4, down from +56% in Q4. REXR noted a recent recovery in West Coast port traffic resulting from Red Sea disruptions, which follows a period of notable weakness and a major shift in volumes towards the East Coast. Volumes in LA and Long Beach rose 22% in Q4, compared to a -3% decline on the East Coast.

Retail REIT Halftime Report

Strip Centers: (Halftime Grade: B+) We've seen results from 11 of the 15 strip center REITs. Results indicated very strong retail fundamentals in late 2023 - highlighted by record-setting leasing volumes and rent spreads for several REITs - but the outlook for 2024 was surprisingly soft in light of this impressive leasing performance. That said, the initial guidance provided by strip center REITs at this time last year ultimately proved to be quite conservative, setting the stage for a year full of "beat and raise" quarters. Eight of these eleven REITs beat their most recent full-year FFO outlook, ending the year with average FFO growth of roughly 1% - well above their initial guidance calling for a roughly -2% decline. Despite record-high occupancy rates of over 95% that leave little space left to fill, leasing performance remained impressive in Q4 - especially on new leases - fueled by the successful re-leasing of the vacated Bed Bath space. Notably, Kimco (KIM) reported that it achieved rent hikes of 57% on this Bed Bath space, and signed a total of 1.0M SF of new leases in Q4 - its highest in a decade.

Given these record leasing performance, the outlook for 2024 was a bit disappointing, with these Strip Center REITs projecting FFO growth of around 1.5% as a drag from higher interest rate expense offsets solid NOI growth of around 3%. Among the upside standouts, Brixmor (BRX) reported full-year FFO growth of 4.6% in 2023 - 50 bps above its prior guidance of 4.1% - and sees growth of 2.0% in 2024. Leasing volumes totaled 1.7 million SF in Q4, with impressive rent spreads on comparable space of +19.6%. Kite Realty (KRG) has also been an upside standout after posting sector-leading FFO growth of 5.2% in 2023, and signing 1.3M square feet of space in Q4 - including a record 380k SF of new leases with blended spreads of +14.5%. Elsewhere, InvenTrust (IVT) and Urban Edge (UE) each hiked their quarterly dividend, joining the aforementioned Kite, which hiked earlier this year. Elsewhere, Site Centers (SITC) gained after it provided further specifics on its planned spin-off of its net lease properties into a new REIT named Curbline Properties. SITC reported full-year FFO growth of 0.9% in 2023 - exceeding its prior guidance for flat FFO. Regency Centers (REG) has been among the laggards within the group, as strong leasing activity was offset by relatively soft guidance calling for 0.5% FFO growth.

Mall: (Halftime Grade: A-) Results from the two major mall REITs were rather impressive, highlighted by a recovery in occupancy rates to the highest level since 2019. Simon Property (SPG) reported solid results alongside another 3% dividend hike - its ninth since early 2021 - and a $2B stock buyback program. SPG reported that its full-year FFO rose 5.4% in 2023 - topping its pre-pandemic FFO - including the effects of gains from the partial sale of its interest in ABG. Occupancy increased to 95.8% - up 90 basis points from last year - to the highest level since Q4 2018. SPG's guidance for 2024 calls for FFO growth of roughly 1% after adjusting for investment gains, with higher interest expense offsetting solid NOI growth of "at least 3%." Average base rent shows a positive inflection in recent quarters, rising 3.1% year-over-year, and while SPG no longer discloses leasing spreads, it noted that it is "signing new leases at $74/foot and renewals at $65/foot," implying leasing spreads in the 20% range. Macerich (MAC) reported that its occupancy climbed to 93.4% at the end of 2023, up 90 basis points from last year to the highest-level since Q1 2019. Leasing volumes and pricing were similarly impressive, with MAC signing 4.2 million SF of space during the year - its highest since the firm went public in 1994 - at rents that were 17.2% higher than a year earlier. Notably, MAC sees a return to growth for the first time in eight years, expecting full-year FFO growth of 0.6% and NOI growth of 2.75%.

Net Lease: (Halftime Grade: B+) We've seen results from 8 of the 16 net lease REITs, four of which have raised their full-year FFO outlook. Results have shown that these REITs were among the few active buyers left across the real estate industry in late 2023 amid the surge in financing costs, and that private market pricing has finally "caught up" to the reality of higher interest rates. Among the eight net lease REITs that have reported results thus far, acquisition cap rates have trended higher by 20 basis points from last quarter and roughly 120 bps from the recent lows in late 2021, which has translated to slightly healthier investment spreads. Pressured by the rebound in interest rates over the past month, however, net lease REITs have been the weakest-performing sector since the start of earnings season. Essentials Properties (EPRT) has been the outperformer of the group, reporting sector-leading FFO growth of 7.8% in 2023 - above its prior forecast - and reiterating its outlook for 5% FFO growth in 2024, which would likely again be the highest in the sector. Small-cap Alpine Income (PINE) has also been an upside standout after it forecasted a return to FFO growth in 2024.

On the downside, National Retail (NNN) has been under pressure despite reporting solid full-year FFO growth of 3.8% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 2.2% - and projecting FFO growth of 1.8% in 2024 at the midpoint of its range. During the quarter, NNN acquired $269.7M in new properties at an initial cash cap rate of 7.6%, which compares to $212.5M at a 7.4% cap rate in the prior quarter. Of note, the 7.6% acquisition cap rate was the highest for the company since the mid-2010s, and compares to a cycle-low of 6.2% in early 2022. WP Carey (WPC) has remained a laggard after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results amid its ongoing "strategic exit" from office. WPC reported that its full-year FFO declined -2.1% in 2023 - softer than its prior guidance of -1.7% - and maintained its relatively downbeat outlook for 2024, which calls for an FFO decline of -9.3%. Positively, WPC noted that it is nearing the completion of its office asset sale program, having now sold 79 of the 87 properties. WPC's core portfolio saw an unexpected uptick in vacancy, however, with net lease occupancy down 80 bps from last quarter to 98.1%, which resulted in a slowdown in same-store NOI growth of 2.3% - down from its prior sector-leading NOI growth of 4.1% in the prior quarter.

Technology REIT Halftime Report

Cell Tower: (Haftime Grade: B-) We're still early in technology earnings season, with just one tower REIT and one data center REIT reporting results thus far. Crown Castle (CCI) has been among the better-performers of the past month after reporting decent results, while providing several updates on its CEO search and its strategic fiber review. CCI recorded full-year FFO growth of 2.3% in 2023 - 10 basis points above its prior guidance - as site revenue growth of 4% was partially offset by higher interest rate expense and a decline in services contribution. The full impacts of the recent industry-wide cooldown in network spending will hit in 2024, however, as CCI maintained its relatively downbeat outlook calling for an 8.5% dip in full-year FFO, higher interest expense, Sprint-related churn, a slowdown in incremental tower leasing, and expenses related to its exit from the construction services segment announced in 2023. Of note, CCI does expect its long-struggling fiber business to return to growth in 2024, and commented that its Fiber Review Committee is "well into its work" but did not provide a specific timeline for a resolution. CCI expects tower leasing activity to be "consistent with the back half of 2023" in 2024 but sees "accelerating" small cell growth. CCI expects 4.5% organic growth from towers in 2024 (down from 5% in 2023), 13% growth from small cells (up from 6% in 2023), and 3% growth in fiber (up from 0% in 2023).

Data Center: (Halftime Grade: A-) Equinix (EQIX) - the largest data center REIT - reported solid fourth-quarter results driven by accelerating AI demand, robust pricing dynamics, and "continued momentum" across its data center and digital services portfolios. EQIX reported full-year FFO growth of 8.7% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 8.4% - and expects growth to accelerate to 8.8% in 2024 at the midpoint of its initial range. Pricing power remained impressive, with EQIX recording same-store revenue growth of 10.0% - its fourth-straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth, which comes after a period of weak pricing trends across the data center space from 2018 through 2022. Revenues were marginally below estimates in Q4, which EQIX attributed to "capacity constraints across a few of our markets drove continued firm pricing power, albeit with some moderation to short-term growth."

Mortgage REITs Halftime Report

Residential mREITs: (Halftime Grade: B-) We've seen results from 8 of the 21 residential mREITs. Results have been a bit softer than anticipated in light of the very favorable macro conditions in Q4, which translated to one of the strongest quarters on record for MBS valuations. As expected, the rate-sensitive agency-focused names have reported a solid mid-to-high single-digit sequential increase in Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") in Q4. Dynex Capital (DX) has led the way with an 8.7% increase in BVPS in Q4, followed by AGNC Investment (AGNC) with a 7.7% increase and Annaly Capital (NLY) with a 6.5% jump in BVPS. Small-cap Orchid Island (ORC) has been an upside standout after reporting that its BVPS increased by 2% in Q4 and noted that "definitely room for expansion to the dividend." As expected, Rithm Capital (RITM) - which was an upside standout in 2023 given its less-rate-sensitive MSR portfolio - reported that its BVPS declined by -3.4%, while PennyMac (PMT) - which employs a similar MSR-focused strategy - reported that its BVPS was effectively flat. On the downside, Two Harbors (TWO) and Chimera (CIM) reported surprisingly weak results as hedge-related losses offset an otherwise strong quarter for underlying MBS valuations.

Commercial mREITs: (Halftime Grade: C+) On the commercial mREIT side, we've seen results from 6 of the 17 commercial mREITs, where the focus has been on the uptick in delinquency rates in the office sector. KKR Real Estate (KREF) fell sharply after reporting weak results and reducing its quarterly dividend by 42%. KREF reported that its BVPS declined 4.7% in Q4, losses driven by distress in its office loan book and downgrades in its multifamily loan book. KREF recorded one REO transfer (default) on a Philidelphia office loan and downgraded a Seattle Life Science loan and a pair of multifamily loans. Notably, the handful of other office-focused mREIT reports showed minimal distress. Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) reported better-than-expected EPS and noted that loan performance was 93% in Q4 - down slightly from 95% in Q3 - with its US office segment (27% of its loan book) responsible for effectively all of the delinquency. Ladder Capital (LADR) reported that its BVPS was roughly unchanged in Q4 and did not report any specific impairments during the quarter. In fact, LADR signaled that it is seeking to increase its exposure to office in 2024, commenting, "the long term advantages for non-bank CRE lenders like Ladder, stemming from reduced competition for lending in our space, outweigh any short-term obstacles."

Previewing The Second-Half of Earnings

At the halfway point of earnings season, REIT earnings results have been marginally stronger than expected - and certainly stronger than the recent share price performance of REITs would indicate. Focusing exclusively on property-level fundamentals, the clear upside standouts this quarter have been industrial, senior housing, and retail REITs. We've seen mixed results from residential REITs showing a sharp cooling of rent growth in late 2023 - particularly on the multifamily side - but also a modest reacceleration into early 2024. Results from office REITs have been surprisingly decent relative to the dire narrative, but an encouraging rebound in leasing activity might not be enough to change the trajectory after a dismal year of double-digit FFO declines and lingering interest rate headwinds. Earnings season for hotel, storage, and specialty REITs kicks off in earnest next week. Soaring interest expense is the primary culprit behind the pockets of distress, a theme that will be seen with greater frequency in the back half of earnings season, given the composition of generally smaller and more highly-levered names.

