Lyrical Asset Management 2023 Global Value Review Letter

Our Global strategy returned 21.2% in 2023, outperforming the MSCI World Value Index by 970 bps and underperforming the MSCI World Index by 260 bps.

While it was satisfying to significantly outperform our style benchmark, it was frustrating to underperform the MSCI World considering our companies delivered better earnings growth than the index. Our portfolio earnings grew 6.2% in 2023, compared to only 4.0% for the MSCI World.

The MSCI World benefitted from an outsized contribution from the Magnificent Seven U.S. mega-cap growth stocks, which as value investors we did not own. The Magnificent Seven accounted for 44% of the total index return in 2023. If we compare ourselves to the MSCI World Equal Weight, which still owns the Magnificent Seven, but at a much lower portfolio weight, we outperformed by 450 bps.

The Magnificent Seven also masked how well non-U.S. equities fared relative to U.S. equities. On the surface it looked like a weaker year for non-U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 outperformed the MSCI World by 250 bps, but the primary difference was attributable to the significant positive contribution from the Magnificent Seven stocks. To get a broader measure of how U.S. and non-U.S. stocks performed, the equal weighted version of these two indices is a better metric. Through that lens, the non-U.S. stocks fared much better, with the MSCI World Equal Weight outperforming the S&P 500 Equal Weight by 280 bps.

Looking forward, we continue to see great opportunity in both U.S. and non-U.S. value stocks. With our Global portfolio trading at a 43% discount to the MSCI World valuation combined with better projected earnings growth, we are excited about our prospects.

*Partial year, inception date of 11/30/19. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Click to enlarge

BETTER EARNINGS, BETTER PRICES

Summarizing our relative performance compared to the MSCI World Index, we had faster earnings growth, offset by less multiple expansion. As shown below, in 2023, our portfolio had 220 bps faster EPS growth than the MSCI World. Despite that faster growth, the MSCI World had 350 bps more multiple expansion. Thus, we believe the MSCI World did not deliver better fundamentals, it just got more expensive. While we would naturally prefer to outgrow AND outperform, we believe that if our companies keep outgrowing the market, they will outperform over time.

Source: Factset

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN

By far, the biggest contributor to the 2023 performance of the MSCI World were The Magnificent Seven stocks. The Magnificent Seven is the popular nickname for the seven U.S. mega-cap growth stocks that drove nearly half of the return of the MSCI World, in 2023. Yes, these stocks accounted for 44% of the entire world index last year. Specifically, the seven are: Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), NVIDIA (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), META, Tesla (TSLA), and Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL).

We have not owned any of the Magnificent Seven, which makes sense given that we are disciplined value investors. As you can see by the P/Es in the table below, these stocks do not fit in the value category. The priciest of the seven are Tesla at over 70x forward earnings and Amazon at 44x. Microsoft and Apple have P/Es in the 30s, and NVIDIA and Alphabet have P/Es in the 20s. META at 17x is the only one with a P/E similar to the MSCI World Index, but it is still more than 70% pricier than our Global Composite P/E of 10x.

Source: Factset

While we have seen FANG stocks propel the markets over the last decade, their impact on the return of the MSCI World in any of those years pales in comparison to what the Magnificent Seven did in 2023. Despite the MSCI World being a global index, these seven U.S. stocks still held a combined average index weight of 17.2%. With a weighted average return of 61.0%, these seven stocks contributed an astounding 10.5 percentage points of the 23.8% index return.

Perhaps surprisingly, if we exclude the Magnificent Seven, the remaining U.S. stocks performed worse than non-U.S. stocks. As you can see above, the rest of the U.S. stocks, which make up 52% of the MSCI World, were up 15.6% in 2023. This compares to the non-U.S. stocks, which were up 16.9%.

While our Global composite underperformed the full MSCI World by 260 bps, it outperformed the MSCI World, excluding the Magnificent Seven, by 510 bps.

THE OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE THE U.S.

We believe non-U.S. stocks are unpopular today largely because they have produced weaker returns over the past ten years. Below, we show the rolling five-year trailing return difference between the MSCI EAFE and the S&P 500. For purposes of this analysis, we use the MSCI EAFE and the S&P 500, which are appropriate proxies for the U.S. and non-U.S. portions of the MSCI World Index.

When the bars are positive, as they were from 2003 to 2010, non-U.S. outperformed the U.S. When the bars are negative, that means non-U.S. underperformed the U.S. Over the past decade, the EAFE benchmark has underperformed by almost 8% per year.

Source: Factset

This persistent underperformance of non-U.S. stocks makes them easy to ignore. However, avoiding non-U.S. markets only makes sense to us if the poor returns have come from weak fundamentals, and this simply has not been the case.

SOLID NON-U.S. FUNDAMENTALS

Over the past 10 years, non-U.S. companies have had good fundamentals. The total return from an index or a stock can be broken down into three components: the return from fundamentals, the return from valuation, and the return from currency. The fundamental return is the amount of money you make from a company growing its earnings and the dividends you receive. As you can see at the top right in the table below, over the past decade the non-U.S. market has delivered a fundamental return of 8.9% per year, better than the 8.4% from the S&P 500.

Source: Factset

In other words, over the past ten years the S&P 500 total return has trounced the EAFE’s by more than 8%, and yet the fundamental drivers of return have been about the same.

If the companies outside the U.S. have been just as good fundamentally as their U.S. counterparts, how can we explain this huge outperformance by U.S. stocks? As highlighted in blue above, the U.S. outperformance has been driven by companies getting more expensive, not by companies growing faster. Multiple expansion has benefited the S&P 500 by 5% per year, while the EAFE multiple has remained the same. Investors have been willing to pay more for U.S. stocks, but this has not been supported by better fundamental growth.

SWIMMING AGAINST THE CURRENCY TIDE

The other drag for non-U.S. stocks over the past decade has been currency, which reduced returns by 2.5% per year over this period. Currency has been a headwind for non-U.S. markets over the past decade, but historically it has had a more neutral impact. In the right column of the table below, we show the tailwind or headwind from currency from investing in developed non-U.S. markets over the long term. Since the early 1970’s, foreign exchange actually has been a slight benefit. However, the main point here is that developed market non-U.S. currencies ebb and flow relative to the U.S. dollar. Just like with valuation multiples, we expect that the significant negative drag from currency over the past decade is unlikely to be repeated.

Source: Factset

Because U.S. stocks have appreciated much more than non-U.S. stocks despite similar fundamentals, the valuation spread between the two markets has expanded to what we believe is an extreme level. This slide shows the P/E multiple for the S&P 500 in the black line and the EAFE in the blue line. The bars at the bottom show the spread, or how much more expensive the S&P 500 is relative to the EAFE.

Source: Factset

There are a few points to make here. First, on an absolute basis, the EAFE is clearly cheaper. It trades just above 13x earnings, similar to the multiple reached at the bottom of the COVID collapse in 2020 and at a 7% discount to its 10-year average. The S&P 500, on the other hand, looks expensive. It trades at 20x earnings, near its historic highs, and an 11% premium to its 10-year average.

The bars at the bottom show that the S&P 500 is nearly 50% more expensive today than the EAFE, a wider premium than we’ve seen going back 20 years to 2003. Again, this is despite the fact that the fundamentals for the EAFE have been just as attractive.

THE OPPORTUNITY INSIDE THE U.S.

The above analysis begs another question for a value investor: if the U.S. market looks expensive, why have 57% of your portfolio there? The answer is that while the U.S. market looks expensive on average, the cheapest part of the U.S. market remains extremely cheap.

As you can see in the chart below, the cheapest quintile of stocks in the U.S. trade at just 9.4x NTM EPS, compared to 19.2x for the median U.S. stock. That means the U.S. market is trading at a valuation 100% more expensive than its cheapest part. This valuation spread between the market and cheapest part of the market is unusually high and similar to the wide spreads seen during the widest points of the Global Financial Crisis and the final moments of the 1998-2000 tech bubble - both historically good opportunities to buy value stocks.

Source: Factset

We continue to expect at some point this spread will revert to the pre-2018 levels, but we have no way to know when it might happen. Admittedly, the valuation spread has been stubbornly high for over three years now, but if we are right and the spread does revert, it could drive a significant amount of excess return, likely spread out over several years. There’s still a very good reason to invest in U.S. value stocks.

LYRICAL GLOBAL: BEST OF BOTH REGIONS

We believe the cheapest quintile of stocks, both in and outside of the U.S. present an excellent hunting ground for bottom-up stock pickers, and our process has led to a portfolio that is cheaper with better growth.

The stocks in our portfolios have a growth history of over 8% per annum going back to 2007, compared to 5.1% for the MSCI World. This outsized growth has come with less economic sensitivity than either the MSCI World or the MSCI World Value, meaning our earnings fell less in the past two recessions.

Source: Factset. See Notes below.

What kind of price do you have to pay for better, less cyclical growth? Not a whole lot. As shown on the left side in the chart above, our portfolio ended the year valued at only 10x P/E, even after a 21.2% return in 2023. That’s more than a 40% discount for businesses that—to us—look better than the market in just about every way. This uncommon combination of both deep value and attractive growth is the signature characteristic of Lyrical’s investment approach.

CONCLUSION

We take away a lot of positives from 2023. The earnings of our investments were strong, and we had faster earnings growth than the MSCI World index. We outperformed our style benchmark of the MSCI World Value and outperformed our universe as measured by the MSCI World Equal Weight. We were not quite able to outperform the capitalization weighted MSCI World index, given the outsized contribution of the Magnificent Seven U.S. mega-cap growth stocks. This was particularly frustrating given that index performance was driven by great multiple expansion, not better fundamentals.

We live in the trenches of value investing, and what we see today are still incredible opportunities within the cheapest corners of the market, globally. Trading near the cheapest valuation relative to the U.S. in 20 years, the non-U.S. market is an obvious place for bottom-up stock pickers to find value. At the same time, while the U.S. market is expensive in aggregate, we believe the cheapest stocks in that market are extremely cheap on an absolute basis. It’s an exciting time to deploy our process, as we’re paying bargain prices for quality businesses all around the world.

We thank you for your confidence, and, as always, we welcome your inquiries.

Andrew Wellington, John Mullins, & Dan KaskawitsPortfolio Managers

