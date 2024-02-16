Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoundHound AI: Nvidia, SoftBank Investments Put Into Perspective

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • SoundHound AI's stock surged after Nvidia and SoftBank revealed stakes in the company through 13-F filing.
  • The investments from Nvidia and SoftBank are relatively small, however.
  • After a difficult 2023, SoundHound AI's Q4 will be an important quarter for the company after it issued a strong quarterly forecast.

Artificial Intelligence Expert guiding with cutting-edge AI service solutions.

Manoj Madusanka/iStock via Getty Images

Back in April, I started coverage of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) with a "Hold' rating, saying while the company had some nice opportunities in the automotive and restaurant verticals but a recent restructuring and its growth rate

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.79K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Hoopjunkie profile picture
Hoopjunkie
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (58)
Hey Geoffrey....Nice write up on financials...What is there competive edge over the competition? How do they compare to the competition? Who is best in class for this market? Just not clear on why Nvdia would put dollars into company. Do they have technology that Nvdia may want at some point? Can you bring some clarity? Thx Cheers!
K
KEEPYOURMONEY
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (955)
Agree very small investments . Probably will pull back again .
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.