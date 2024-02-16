Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Charging Forward: Exploring Opportunities In Electric Vehicle Stocks Amidst Market Fluctuations

Feb. 16, 2024 5:40 AM ETKARS, GOOG, GOOGL, META, NFLX, TSLA, LI, XPEV, GM, F, RIVN, BYD, SSNLF, HYMTF, FSR
Summary

  • In 2023, pure electric vehicle (EV) companies demonstrated competitive strength against traditional automotive giants. However, supply outstripped demand and led to declines in both sales and share prices. As a result, we believe valuations of EV manufacturers are currently at attractive levels relative to history.
  • Advancements in battery technology are expected to drive down prices, nearing parity with internal combustion engines and, in turn, fostering widespread EV adoption.
  • Shares in China-based EV makers faced selling pressure attributed to economic conditions and sentiment despite substantial growth in EV sales and industrial production throughout the year.
  • Looking ahead to 2024, global EV sales are projected to increase by 20%1, with China expected to continue to dominate the market. Despite regulatory changes in the US, investment in battery infrastructure surged, presenting opportunities amidst uncertainties surrounding clean energy policies.

Electric car charging station

MASTER/Moment via Getty Images

By Anthony Sassine, CFA

Introduction

Despite global EV sales growing 40% last year, performance in related equities dragged.2 The disconnect between sales growth and stock performance stems partly from more conservative growth estimates. A consensus of

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China’s importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first-to-market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification.

