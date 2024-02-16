Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

POET: 2024 Could Be The Year For The Tide To Turn

Future Tech Investing profile picture
Future Tech Investing
55 Followers

Summary

  • POET Technologies has developed the world's first wafer-level optical interposer, with strong interest from data center customers and series production ramping up.
  • The company also aims to deliver photonics solutions for the AI market and has signed a partnership and sales agreement with Celestial AI.
  • It expects a $19 billion TAM by 2029 and plans to expand into other markets such as LIDAR and AR/VR.
  • Considering the technological potential, the stock appears cheap and has multi-bagger potential but the company needs to strengthen its cash position while keeping dilution at acceptable levels.

server room with server racks in datacenter banner. 3d illustration

monsitj

In the early 2010s, POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) used to aim at developing an entirely new type of chips, based on gallium arsenide, to revolutionize the world - and failed. After taking over in 2015, Suresh Venkatesan (CEO) soon realized the technology's potential for the photonics market, decided

This article was written by

Future Tech Investing profile picture
Future Tech Investing
55 Followers
I am an individual investor, working at a global technology company. I have an academic background in engineering and business economics and am currently pursuing a PhD in economics. I started investing while attending university in 2012 and have a focus in technology-based growth stocks, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, hydrogen, new mobility and space. As I aim to identify growth stocks for a diversified portfolio early on, the companies I invest in are usually small or micro caps which are not covered by a lot of analysts and SA contributors. I will thus share my thoughts from time to time with articles if I feel there are interesting yet under-evaluated investment ideas to contribute. My investment style is long only and I invest to hold for the long-term. In my analyses, I focus on fundamental topics such as technology, business model and valuation relative to the addressed market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of POET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
StocksGuy74
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (3)
Nice find! I did not know this company but I like the perspectives. Will give it some consideration.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About POET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
POET
--
PTK:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.