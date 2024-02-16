Natee127

Investment Thesis: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is one of the cheapest stocks in the Chinese fintech industry, offering investors a P/E multiple of under 2 at current prices. It is inexplicably cheap, yet no one has noticed the extreme discount it trades at. Despite being a Chinese stock, I believe the rewards dramatically outweigh risks and can offer potential multi-bagger returns as the business continues to profit. Given the large and growing market it operates in, its improving fundamentals, and its conservative leaning to higher quality loans, I think the business can continue to earn steady profits of around $1 EPS.

LexinFintech Is A Matchmaker For Loans

LX makes money as a matchmaker between young Chinese working professionals and financial institutions. It derives it revenues from three major segments: Credit Facilitation Service, Tech-Empowerment Service, and Installment E-Commerce Platform Service.

Investor Presentation Q3 2023

Credit Facilitation Service is described in the 2022 annual report as, "Aiming to meet underserved consumers' credit needs, we apply AI-based matching technology on our Fenqile platform to match consumers having various credit profiles with financial institutions." So, they create these loans by assessing creditworthiness, matching them with suitable lenders, and earning a fee based on the loan amount. As the bread and butter of their business, credit facilitation service income made up 77% of operating revenue as of Q3 2023 according to their investor presentation. Loan originations show positive momentum in the Q3 press release, "Total loan originations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB63.3 billion, an increase of 12.7% from RMB56.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022."

Tech-Empowerment Service is described in the 2022 annual report as, "Our tech-empowerment service primarily includes profit-sharing model, fintech upgrade model, and customer acquisition services."

While quite complex, my simplification for Tech-Empowerment services is that it basically means they are helping financial institutions manage risk through technological solutions that create a win-win-win for the borrowers, lenders, and LX. These services are the supplement to making sure all the loans are properly vetted and by using technology they can create strong value for their financial institutions, making them stronger and more dependent on LX's services. Around 13% of operating revenue comes from Tech-Empowerment Service as of Q3 2023. Retention for financial institutions remains strong in the recent press release, "In the third quarter of 2023, the business customer retention rate of our tech-empowerment service was over 85%".

Installment E-Commerce Platform Service is basically an online shopping mall platform called Fenqile. There, "Our Fenqile platform provides services to merchants, large brands and small and mid-sized enterprises, equipping them with an e-commerce platform to strengthen their consumer-based operations." LX then charges these merchants transaction fees for selling goods on Fenqile. The synergy here is that typically young professionals borrow money on Fenqile, and then buy stuff merchants offer on the site. E-Commerce Platform Services make up 11% of operating revenue as of Q3 2023. The Q3 2023 press release shows GMV was "RMB1,381 million, representing an increase of 12.8% from RMB1,224 million in the third quarter of 2022."

Q3 2023 Presentation

LexinFintech Has Strong Competitive Advantages

Fundamentally speaking, I believe the business has very strong economics and characteristics. First off, it is a network effect based business where the better the borrowers creditworthiness, the more attractive they are to financial institutions. LX's technological prowess and algorithms help it to screen out risky borrowers and give lenders the safety and return they need. It also hosts merchants that sell high quality products, so borrowers that want to buy on Fenqile will often used borrowed money to do so. This ecosystem creates positive value for everyone associated, and the value increases as more people from all sides use Fenqile. More merchants, more borrowers, more lenders, and ultimately more profits for LX shareholders as the company monetizes these interactions.

Furthermore, switching costs are rather high for both borrowers and lenders. Borrowers are stuck as long as they have money to pay back, and lenders have too much money tied up out there to just abandon Fenqile out of the blue. Their entire lending operation is extremely dependent on the tools and technology LX has to offer. Merchants have their whole business integrated on Fenqile, so pulling out would significantly affect their top line. Everyone is pretty much locked in, and the proof is in the growing users and high retention rates. In the Q3 2023 press release, it shows:

Total number of registered users reached 204 million as of September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 11.3% from 184 million as of September 30, 2022, and users with credit lines reached 41.6 million as of September 30, 2023, up by 5.3% from 39.5 million as of September 30, 2022.

Repeated borrowers’ contribution of loans across our platform for the third quarter of 2023 was 90.1%.

In the third quarter of 2023, the business customer retention rate of our tech-empowerment service was over 85%.

Markets Are Blind To Improving Fundamentals

The market has not noticed, but the fundamentals that drive the business are improving at a staggering rate.

Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

Management highlighted three main key areas of improvement that they attributed these improvements to in the Q3 2023 earnings call: improved efficiency of acquiring new customers, continued growth of Lexin ecosystem and further enhancement of synergies, and a better data driven approach to matchmaking.

Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

Loan originations are important because they drive the revenue directly, as the more loans are created the more money LX earns through origination fees. Recently, given macroeconomic concerns management has increased the strictness of borrower creditworthiness to make sure lenders don't get hurt.

According to the press release, CEO Jay Xiao mentioned, "In the past quarter, we continued to focus on our core strategies: enhancing risk management capabilities, attracting higher-quality customer cohorts, refining operations, and implementing cost-effective initiatives."

Well, it's working, and markets haven't shown any appreciation to these massive fundamental improvements.

YCharts

Even better, management indicates a positive guidance for their GMV on Fenqile of 20%-25% year over year growth on the recent Q3 press release. More merchants selling more product will likely attract more borrowers, lead to more originations, and ultimately increase profits for LX.

Despite these obvious improvements, the market is blind in my opinion. If and when the market wakes up, the stock should move higher to price in these notable improvements.

LexinFintech Is Easily Worth $5

When the valuation becomes this ridiculous, precision is not necessary. Assuming TTM revenues of $1.7 billion are flat going forward, and a historically below average net margin of 10%, profits will be $170 million. I believe given the management strategy of optimization and already improving fundamentals, a zero percent revenue growth is extremely conservative. A net margin of 10% is reasonable given their cost cutting efforts and their emphasis on higher quality loans, reducing potential delinquent borrowers.

Divide $170 million by 166 million shares outstanding, and you get ~$1 EPS. Assume no growth, and multiply $1 by an earnings multiple of 5 and you get $5/share. The 5x earnings multiple is purposefully low to account for the uncertainty of being the Chinese market.

It sells at a deep discount to tangible book of ~$7. To make it more ridiculous, it is actually selling below net-net. Ben Graham would buy it just based on the balance sheet alone, in my opinion.

Current Assets ($2.5B) - Total Liabilities ($2B) = $500 million

$500 million/166 million shares outstanding = ~NCAVPS of $3.

Risks Are Mainly Macro and Geopolitical

The risks are nothing new here for Chinese stocks. In case investors haven't heard about them already, they are mainly macro and geopolitical.

The real-estate crisis is arguably the biggest risk to the stock as it may be difficult to find creditworthy borrowers in an economy that is being decimated by collapsing real estate prices. As Chinese consumers lose wealth, they may be unable to pay back loans, which puts pressure on the platform as lenders may be reluctant to lend out more money.

Less loan originations due to a tough macro environment could lead to decreases in top and bottom lines and fundamentals could drive share prices lower. If the financial institutions begin to struggle to stay afloat due to their loans being tied up in real estate, that could significantly affect the funding for loans on Fenqile, which then decreases the amount of originations on the platform.

In terms of regulation, the PRC has regulated P2P lending in the past, and has actually cracked down on that industry entirely so that it doesn't exist. Should something similar happen to LX, that could be catastrophic for the business.

High unemployment for China's youth could be a particular targeted risk as LX does happen to go after young professionals, and if they're out of work it makes their credit profile unworthy of borrowing, lowering the amount of high quality originations that occur on the platform.

Finally, the tensions between US and China can always decrease investor sentiment and confidence in LX, leading to price declines regardless of fundamentals. A lack of catalysts also makes LX potential dead money, as a stock can stay cheap theoretically forever.

LexinFintech Is A Strong Buy

Sometimes the thesis can be as simple as: If they keep making $1 EPS, it's probably worth a lot higher than $2. As long as they can keep things flat, the stock is a screaming buy. No growth is necessary. The business is fundamentally sound, and has improved dramatically in the last quarter. The market barely sneezed, which confuses me and leads me to believe LX is a hidden gem. No one knows about this one, and keep in mind the stock has under 5k followers on Seeking Alpha as well. If the market wakes up, the stock should rate higher even if earnings are flat as the multiple should expand. I believe LX is a potential multi-bagger and is a strong buy.