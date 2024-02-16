SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in early-November, I rated Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) a "Hold", citing its steep valuation and unfavorable long-term risk/reward:

At my investing group, we own a 2.1% position in SHOP within our Moonshot-Growth strategy. Shopify's merchant-focused commerce enablement platform is best-in-class, and its moat is getting stronger with each passing quarter. While I am thoroughly impressed with Shopify's stronger-than-expected Q3 results, the risk/reward for SHOP stock is unattractive at this time due to its premium valuation. Ahead of a potential recession, paying a 30-40% premium for any business is not a wise decision, even for a high-quality company like Shopify. Hence, I suggest staying on the sidelines on SHOP until the risk/reward improves significantly via a price or time correction. If Shopify's 5-year expected CAGR climbs back above 15%, I would happily add more shares to our long position. Key Takeaway: I rate SHOP "Neutral/Hold" at $61.5 per share.

However, amid an incredible rally in large/mega cap tech stocks, Shopify has rallied by ~35% over the last three months, resulting in a significant deterioration in its long-term risk/reward. In today's note, we will briefly review Shopify's Q4 report (released on 13th February), and re-run SHOP stock through TQI's Valuation Model to visualize the shift in risk/reward.

Brief Review of Shopify's Q4 2023 Report

In Q4 2023, Shopify's GMV rose +23% y/y to a record $75.1B on the back of robust consumer spending, strong new merchant additions, and healthy sales growth at existing merchants. While its product attach rate (take rate) dropped to 2.85% in the holiday quarter, Shopify's top-line grew at +24% y/y to $2.1B [+30% y/y adjusting for the impact of Shopify's logistics business]. On the segment level, Shopify's "Subscription Solutions" segment revenue jumped +31% y/y to $525M powered by standard subscription price increases and higher number of merchants on the platform. In the "Merchant Solutions" segment, Shopify recorded revenues of $1.6B (up 21% y/y) based on continued strength in GMV growth and improved Shopify Payments penetration [GPV: $45.1B (up 32% y/y), 60% of Q4 2023 GMV (vs. 56% of Q4 2022 GMV)]. Adjusting for the sale of its logistics business to Flexport, Shopify's revenue would have been up 30% y/y in Q4 2023.

Over recent quarters, Shopify has exemplified the supreme value proposition of its ecosystem [business moat] by raising subscription prices on its Standard plan by 33% with little to no churn. Now, to keep up its momentum in 2024, Shopify is raising prices for its Plus plan (largely used by enterprise customers) by 15 to 25% depending on the length of the subscription. During the Q3 earnings call, Shopify's leadership had expressed confidence in the price-value ratio of Shopify's platform being skewed toward value [i.e., more pricing power exists] and name-checked Shopify Plus and Shopify Audiences as monetization opportunities. Hence, I am not surprised at all by Shopify's pricing moves.

In addition to delivering robust top-line growth, Shopify has been improving its margin profile driven by management's cost-cutting measures and prudent exit from the logistics business. In Q4, Shopify's gross profit dollars rose to $1.1B (up +33% y/y) as its gross margin expanded to 49.5% (up 350 bps y/y) driven primarily by tailwinds from exiting the logistics business, which were partially offset by rapid growth (deeper penetration) of lower-margin Shopify Payments business.

With operating expenses declining by 22% y/y to $773M in Q4 (primarily due to lower headcount & employee expenses [share-based compensation down to $103M (vs. $146M in Q4 2023)] and exit from logistics), Shopify delivered a record high positive operating income of $289M (13.7% of revenue) versus an operating loss of -$188M from a year ago period.

After a challenging post-COVID normalization, Shopify's operating leverage story is now becoming obvious, with Shopify looking like a giant cash printing machine already. In Q4 2023, Shopify generated $446M in free cash flow (at a record high 21% FCF margin).

For Q1 2024, Shopify's management has guided for

revenue growth rates to decelerate to the low-twenties [mid to high twenties if adjusted for sale of the logistics business]

gross margins to improve 150 basis points compared to Q4'23 [i.e., 49.5% -> 51%]

operating expenses to jump low teens %age rate compared to Q4 2023 (largely due to higher performance marketing spend and increased employee expenses)

stock based compensation to tick up slightly q/q

capital expenditures to rise from $2M in Q4'23 to Q1'24

Based on this guidance, Shopify's free cash flow margins are projected to drop back to single digits in Q1 2024. However, as per management's guidance on the earnings call, the free cash flow margins should improve sequentially throughout 2024. While Shopify is unlikely to report 21% FCF margin for a while, I expect the commerce enablement giant's free cash flow generation to remain robust in 2024 and beyond.

As of Q4 2023, Shopify had a net cash position of $4.1B on its balance sheet [cash: $5B, convertible debt: $0.9B], which is enough firepower to survive any economic downturn that may be headed our way in the upcoming year or two. At some point in the long-term future, I can see Shopify turning into a capital return machine for its shareholders; however, given its humongous TAM and relatively tiny penetration of 2%, I much rather prefer to see management re-investing profits back into the business for driving future growth!

As you can see in the image above, Shopify has multiple growth levers to pull. Now, in my view, Shopify has several years (potentially decades) of profitable growth ahead of itself, i.e., it is likely to remain a serial growth compounder. Today, Shopify's business is firing on all cylinders; growing revenues at a healthy clip whilst expanding margins!

However, is this enough to justify a forward P/E ratio of ~80x with growth rates expected to decelerate in 2024 and margins set to come under pressure next quarter?

Let's run Shopify through TQI's Valuation Model to see if SHOP stock offers attractive risk/reward at current levels.

SHOP's Fair Value and Expected Return

Despite suffering a painful post-pandemic normalization, Shopify is still growing at a healthy clip and is projected to keep growing revenues (and earnings) rapidly for many more years to come.

Shopify Consensus Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

On the back of Shopify getting rid of its own fulfillment network (logistics business) and several cost reductions, the e-commerce giant is showcasing robust margin expansion and operating leverage. Over the long run, I think Shopify will comfortably generate free cash flow margins of ~25-30%, but for my model, I am sticking with an optimized FCF margin assumption of 25% to instill a margin of safety.

All the remaining assumptions are pretty straightforward, but let me know if you have any questions in the comments section below.

Here's my updated valuation for Shopify:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org) TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

According to TQI's Valuation Model, Shopify is worth $56.2B (or $42 per share), which means the stock is currently trading at double its fair value, or in other words, SHOP has a downside of -50% to its fair value. With SHOP's 5-year expected CAGR returns being negative [-0.2%], I think the latest 35% surge in SHOP stock over the last three months has rendered it dead money for the next five years.

Now, these results do not necessitate a 50% drop in SHOP stock, they simply indicate that Shopify may need a price or time (5-year long) correction to become an attractive investment for long-term investors once again.

Concluding Thoughts

Based on today's analysis, I continue to adore Shopify as a business. In my view, Shopify's profitable growth story is just getting started. At TQI, we now own a 2.43% position in SHOP within our Moonshot growth strategy. However, with Shopify's growth set to decelerate in 2024 and margins projected to come under pressure in upcoming quarters, I fail to find a good reason for paying up a +100% premium for Shopify (potentially headed into an economic slowdown, i.e., consumer spending slump).

On the back of a +35% jump in SHOP stock since my last assessment, Shopify's long-term risk/reward has deteriorated significantly with its 5-year expected CAGR falling down to -0.2%. Considering this reality, we will be trimming down our "SHOP" position at my investing over upcoming weeks, and as such, I am downgrading Shopify to a "Sell" in the $80s.

Key Takeaway: I rate Shopify a "Sell" in the $80s.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing! Please share any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns in the comments section below or DM me.