Roku Q4: I Am Loading Up The Truck (Rating Upgrade)

Feb. 16, 2024 7:51 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU) Stock1 Comment
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Roku's shares tumbled 15% after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results, but the market appears to overreact.
  • The streaming firm achieved full-year positive EBITDA for the first time ever and one year ahead of the original timeline.
  • Roku's key metrics, such as active accounts and streaming hours, showed healthy growth, but average revenue per user declined.
  • The outlook for Q1'24 is very strong and came in ahead of consensus expectations.
  • Shares have revaluation potential after the drop and I am planning on buying aggressively today.

Stock market down

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) tumbled 15% in extended trading after the streaming platform reported better than expected results for the fourth-quarter on Thursday. Although Roku reported a Y/Y drop in its key metric average revenue per

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROKU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M Cuturic profile picture
M Cuturic
Today, 8:07 AM
Lots of idiots selling. Let them self sabotage.
